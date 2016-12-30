Agrium Inc (AGU.TO)

Name Description

Derek Pannell Mr. Derek G. Pannell serves as Chairman of the Board of Agrium Inc. Mr. Pannell is Board Chair of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited (an asset management company). He is Board Chair of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Limited and former Acting Chairman of African Barrick Gold plc. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Noranda Inc. and Falconbridge Limited. Mr. Pannell joined Agrium's Board in February 2008 and was appointed Board Chair in 2016.

Charles Magro Mr. Charles V. Magro serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Agrium Inc. He was named President & Chief Executive Officer in January 2014. Since joining Agrium in 2009, Chuck has played a key leadership role in driving the Company’s operational excellence, focused growth and communication with its key stakeholders. During his time with Agrium, he has served as Agrium's Chief Operating Officer and was accountable for two Strategic Business Units (Wholesale and Retail) and Human Resources. Chuck has also held the roles of Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Chief Risk Officer and was responsible for a number of core areas, including Corporate Development & Strategy, EHS&S, Sustainability & Stakeholder Relations, Internal Audit, and Risk Management. Before that, Chuck was Vice President, Manufacturing, responsible for Agrium’s Wholesale manufacturing facilities. Chuck joined Agrium following a productive career with NOVA Chemicals. He started his career as a process engineer and progressed quickly to leadership roles in plant and operations management and product line management, leading a major strategic growth project and heading global investor relations. Chuck plays an active role on the Boards of the International Fertilizer Association, the Fertilizer Institute and CANPOTEX. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Chemical Engineering) from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from the University of Windsor.

Steven Douglas Mr. Steven James Douglas, CPA serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Agrium Inc., since November 3, 2014. He was named as Agrium’s Chief Financial Officer in Q3 of 2014. With over two decades of experience in a variety of financial leadership and senior business positions with numerous companies, Steve brings a wealth of experience both domestically and internationally to Agrium. Most recently, Steve was the Senior Managing Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Brookfield Asset Management's Commercial Property Group. He was responsible for all financial aspects of the Commercial Property Group, which managed a portfolio of holdings around the world worth over $110-billion. Steve’s previous roles at Brookfield included senior roles with their retail and housing construction division in Brazil, Australia, Dubai, Britain and Canada. Other stops in his working career have included Executive Vice President and CFO at Falconbridge Limited. He’s also spent time at Ernst & Young and served as a director on numerous international boards.

Leslie O'Donoghue Ms. Leslie A. O'Donoghue serves as an Executive Vice President - Corporate Development & Strategy, Chief Risk Officer of Agrium Inc. She is responsible for Corporate Development & Strategy; Operational Excellence; Environmental, Health, Safety & Security; Sustainability & Stakeholder Relations; Government Relations; Internal Audit; and Risk Management. Leslie has also held the roles of Executive Vice President, Operations; Chief Legal Officer & Senior Vice President, Business Development; and Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. O'Donoghue is a member of the Board of Directors for Pembina Pipeline Corporation and United Way of Calgary and Area. In 2013, Leslie received an Alberta Queen’s Counsel Appointment for her outstanding contributions to legal and public life.

Michael Webb Mr. Michael R. Webb serves as Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Agrium Inc. He joined Agrium as the Senior Vice President, Human Resources in January 2014. He began his career in Hong Kong where he worked in an executive search capacity before moving to Morgan Stanley where he held a number of senior HR roles in Hong Kong, Singapore and India. In 2005, he joined HSBC as the Head of HR for their institutional businesses in the Asia Pacific region, which was comprised of 20 countries. Mike eventually became Global Head of HR for HSBC Amanah and worked throughout the Middle East. In 2010, he became an International Executive for HSBC and moved to Vancouver to assume responsibility as Senior Vice President, HR for Canada. Mike received his Bachelor of Science degree from William Jewell College in Missouri in 1990.

Henry Deans Mr. Henry (Harry) Deans serves as Senior Vice President, President - Wholesale of the Company. He joined Agrium in August 2015 as Senior Vice President and President, Wholesale Business Unit. Harry has over two decades of experience in production, sales, marketing, and business management of a broad range of petrochemical and commodity products. Harry was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of INEOS Nitriles, a global business based in Switzerland, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the $54 billion INEOS corporation. He has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Strathclyde University in Scotland.

Stephen Dyer Mr. Stephen G. Dyer serves as Senior Vice President and President - Retail Business Unit of Agrium Inc. He was appointed to the role of President, Retail Business Unit, in early 2014. Prior to this he was Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Stephen brings a wealth of knowledge and experience into his latest appointment. He started his career with Imperial Oil in 1991 and joined Agrium in 1996 following the Company’s acquisition of Viridian Inc. In 2005, Stephen became an officer of the company as Vice President, Manufacturing. In 2009, he accepted the position of Vice President, West Region, Retail and was responsible for the western region of Crop Production Services – Agrium’s Retail division. In 2011, Stephen was appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he was responsible for Treasury, Tax, Controllers, Information Technology and Human Resources. Stephen is a graduate of the Queen’s University in Ontario where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering.

Susan Jones Ms. Susan C. Jones serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer of Agrium Inc. She assumed this role and was appointed to the Executive Leadership Team in 2015. Susan joined Agrium in 2004 as Legal Counsel and served in that capacity until 2007 when she became Senior Director, Wholesale Business Development. In 2010 she was appointed Managing Director, Vice President, Agrium Europe. In 2012, Susan was appointed an Officer of Agrium Inc. and assumed the role of Vice President, Marketing & Distribution until her appointment as Chief Legal Officer. Susan has both a law degree and a B.A. in Political Science and Hispanic Studies and has been admitted to the Bar in British Columbia and Alberta. She is a member of the Agrium Women’s Leadership Group Council.

Fredrick Thun Mr. Fredrick R. Thun serves as Vice President - Finance of Agrium Inc. He has been Senior Director, Corporate Planning & Analysis, Agrium.

Angela Lekatsas Ms. Angela S. Lekatsas serves as Vice President and Treasurer of Agrium Inc. She has been Vice President, Corporate Controller & Chief Risk Officer and, prior thereto, Controller; Manager Corporate Reporting, Agrium.

Thomas Warner Mr. Thomas E. Warner serves as Vice President - North American Retail of Agrium Inc. Prior to that he was, President, North America Retail a wholly owned subsidiary of the Agrium Inc. In his new role, Tom will have responsibility for all of CPS’s business throughout North America.

Maura Clark Ms. Maura J. Clark serves as Independent Director of the company. She is a Corporate Director and the former President of Direct Energy Business, the commercial and industry energy business unit of Direct Energy L.P., a North American energy and energy-related services provider from 2007 to 2014. Previously Ms. Clark was Executive Vice President of North American Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions for Direct Energy. Ms. Clark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Queen’s University and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

David Everitt Mr. David C. Everitt serves as Independent Director of Agrium Inc. He is a Corporate Director and the Chair of the Board and former interim chief executive officer of Harsco Corporation, a worldwide industrial company. Mr. Everitt is the former President, Agriculture and Turf Division – North America, Asia, Australia, and Sub-Saharan and South Africa, and Global Tractor and Turf Products of Deere & Company, a farm equipment manufacturer. Mr. Everitt also serves on the Board of the National Business Aviation Association located in Washington, D.C.

Russell Girling Mr. Russell K. Girling serves as Independent Director of Agrium Inc. He is a Director and the President and Chief Executive Officer of TransCanada Corporation, a diversified energy and pipeline company (having been appointed in July 2010), and the former Chief Operating Officer of TransCanada Corporation. Mr. Girling is a former Chairman of the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA) and the Natural Gas Council (NGC), and a former director of the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association (CEPA). Mr. Girling is the former Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer of TC Pipelines GP, Inc., (the general partner of TC Pipelines, L.P. (a pipeline limited partnership)), a former Board Chair of TransCanada Power, L.P. (now EPCOR Power L.P.), and a former director of Bruce Power Inc. (a nuclear power company). Mr. Girling was previously President, Pipelines, of TransCanada Corporation, President of TransCanada Gas Services, a division of TransCanada Corporation, Executive Vice President, Power of TransCanada Energy, and Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Financial Officer of TransCanada Corporation. Mr. Girling is also a former director of the Alberta Children’s Hospital Fund.

Russell Horner Mr. Russell J. Horner serves as Independent Director of Agrium Inc. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Paper Corporation (a forest products and paper company), a former Chief Operating Officer, Australasia, Fletcher Challenge Paper Division, Fletcher Challenge Limited (a forest products and paper company), and a former Managing Director of Australian Newsprint Mills Ltd. (a newsprint company). He is a former Board member of the Pulp and Paper Research Institute of Canada, a former member of the Board of Directors of the World Wildlife Fund Canada, and a former member of the Advisory Board of Factory Mutual Insurance Company (an insurance company). He is past Chair of the Forest Products Association of Canada, past Chair of the Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Federation of Australia, a past Chair of the Commonwealth’s Wood and Paper Industry Forum (Australia), and a past Chair of the Co-operative Research Corporation for Hardwoods (Australia). Mr. Horner has attended the Advanced Management Programs at Harvard Business School and at Auckland University.

Miranda Hubbs Ms. Miranda C. Hubbs serves as Independent Director of the company. She was the former Executive Vice President and Managing Director of McLean Budden Limited. Ms. Hubbs is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and served on the Board of Directors of Spectra Energy Corp. She joined Agrium's Board in February 2016.

A. Anne McLellan The Hon. A. Anne McLellan serves as Independent Director of Agrium Inc. She is a Corporate Director and Senior Advisor with Bennett Jones LLP (a Canadian law firm). Ms. McLellan is a former four-term Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre from October 25, 1993 to January 23, 2006. She served as Deputy Prime Minister from December 2003 to January 2006 and throughout her career has held numerous ministerial posts. Ms. McLellan holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University and a Masters of Law degree from King’s College, University of London.

Mayo Schmidt Mr. Mayo M. Schmidt serves as Independent Director of Agrium Inc. since January 19, 2015. He is the former President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Viterra Inc. He is a member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executive Officers and serves on the Board of Directors of the Global Transportation Hub Authority. Mr. Schmidt originally joined Agrium’s Board in February 2013