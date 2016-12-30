Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (AI.TO)

Name Description

Mark Silver Mr. Mark L. Silver is Independent Chairman of the Board of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation. Silver is President of Optus Capital Corporation. Mr. Silver has made significant real estate investments in both development stage and income producing properties in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors over his 30 year business career. Over the last 15 years, these investments have been made through his company, Optus Capital Corporation. Mr. Silver was a founding partner and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Energy which was sold in 2009 to Just Energy Group Inc. He co-founded Direct Energy Marketing and grew the company to over $1.3 billion in revenues before selling to Centrica PLC (also known as British Gas) in 2000.

Robert Goodall Mr. Robert G. Goodall is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation. Goodall founded CMCC, our manager, in 1994 and is president and chief executive officer of the Atrium and CMCC. CMCC is a major mortgage brokerage firm registered in four provinces, and has five offices across Canada. For the 15 year period from 1996 to 2011, CMCC arranged financing on over $6 billion of real estate in Ontario. During that time, CMCC also had the exclusive mandate to originate mortgages and manage the existing mortgage portfolio of a Toronto based trust company. Prior to founding CMCC, Mr. Goodall spent seven years with Royal Trust, where the last three years were served as National Managing Director of the Real Estate Finance Group for a portfolio of $1.4 billion in commercial and multi-residential real estate loans, including fixed and floating rate mortgages, construction loans, and high-ratio mezzanine loan facilities. Mr. Goodall is a trustee of Dream Office REIT and Dream Industrial REIT and director of a registered charity, Jump Math. Mr. Goodall has a HBA from the Ivey Business School, and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Jeffrey Sherman Mr. Jeffrey D. Sherman is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation. He is a director of Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and chair of its governance and nominating committee, and was the CFO of Pure Nickel Inc. from February, 2008 until May, 2013. Mr. Sherman has lectured and conducted executive development and other programs for many organizations including institutes of chartered accountants (chartered professional accountants) across Canada, the Law Society of Upper Canada, and was an adjunct professor at York University. He has written over 20 books on business, finance and treasury, including Finance and Accounting PolicyPro, Information Technology PolicyPro (guides to governance and internal control), Canadian Treasury Management, and Strategy and Planning Toolkit for Small and Medium Businesses. Mr. Sherman holds a BComm from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, is a Certified Investment Manager, and a fellow of CPA Ontario (previously, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario).

Peter Cohos Mr. Peter P. Cohos is an Independent Director of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation. Cohos is the President of Copez Properties Ltd., a Calgary-based real estate investment company. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. a national commercial real estate advisory company which has approximately $7 billion in assets under management. Mr. Cohos has worked in the commercial real estate industry since 1985, founding Copez Management Ltd., Tonko Development Corp. and then Tonko Realty Advisors Ltd., which merged with Redcliff Realty Management Inc. in 2011. Tonko Development Corp. was a publicly traded corporation from 1995 through 2002. During that time, Mr. Cohos was President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as a member of its board. Triovest Realty Advisors Inc. currently has approximately 550 employees and manages 41 million square feet of assets across Canada. Mr. Cohos’ extensive and varied real estate career is augmented by his Honours degree in Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario and a MBA from the University of Capetown, South Africa.

Robert DeGasperis Mr. Robert H. DeGasperis is an Independent Director of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation. DeGasperis is President of Metrus Properties and DG Group, family owned and operated real estate companies that have operated primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for over 40 years. Metrus Properties has developed, and currently manages, approximately 13 million square feet of industrial, retail and office properties throughout the GTA. Its mandate is to acquire, develop and manage all asset classes, and it develops and manages master planned communities throughout the GTA. The DG Group has completed award-winning communities including the Beaches, Toronto; Springdale, Brampton; Bayview Hill, Richmond Hill and Lakeshore Woods, Oakville. Mr. DeGasperis is a director of both ConDrain Company (1983) and Con-Cast Pipe. Mr. DeGasperis, through a family foundation, continues his commitment to sponsorship of numerous hospitals, charities, youth groups and community organizations.

Andrew Grant Mr. Andrew Grant is an Independent Director of Atrium Mortgage Investment corp. Grant is the president and founding partner of PCI Group, a major developer in British Columbia. PCI Group was established in 1982, and is continually active in the BC real estate market. Mr. Grant is actively involved in the Vancouver real estate community: he is former president of the Urban Development Institute (UDI); former chair of St. George's School; a supporter of the University of British Columbia athletics; and a former director of Great Northern Way Trust.

Nancy Lockhart Ms. Nancy H. O. Lockhart is an Independent Director of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. Lockhart is a director of Loblaw Companies Limited and chair of its environmental, health and safety committee, and a member of its governance, employee development, nominating and compensation committee; as well as a director of Gluskin Sheff + Associates, Inc., and a member of its compensation, nominating and governance committee. She is a member of the board of Barrick Gold Corporation where she sits on the governance and nominating committee and chairs the corporate responsibility committee. She was formerly Chief Administrative Officer of Frum Development Group and a Vice President of Shoppers Drug Mart Corporation. Ms. Lockhart is a director of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health Foundation, a director of The Loan Scholars Foundation a director of The Royal Conservatory of Music, and Chair of Crow's Theatre Company. She is a former Chair of the Ontario Science Centre, former President of the Canadian Club of Toronto and a former Chair of the Canadian Film Centre. Ms. Lockhart is also a former director of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation and a former director of Retirement Residence REIT. Ms. Lockhart was awarded the Order of Ontario in 2006.