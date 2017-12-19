African Rainbow Capital Investments Ltd (AILJ.J)

Name Description

Patrice Motsepe Mr. Patrice T. Motsepe serves as Non-Executive Chairman of African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited. With a BA and LLB, Patrice Motsepe became a partner at Bowman Gilfillan in 1994, specializing in mining and business law. Three years later, he ventured into mining, buying shafts from Anglo Gold and establishing African Rainbow Minerals. In 2003, as part of The Giving Pledge, he formed the Motsepe Foundation, where he aims to donate half his wealth during his lifetime. The aim of the Foundation is to use the principle of ubuntu to uplift others. Motsepe is now chairperson of a variety of companies, including Ubuntu-Botho Investments, and is the deputy chairperson of Sanlam. He is the chairperson of ARC. He became an entrepreneur at the age of seven, working in his father’s grocery shop.

Johan van der Merwe Mr. Johan H. P. van der Merwe Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited. After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Johan went on to do a Master in Income Tax (University of Pretoria) and an M Phil Finance at Cambridge University. He also participated and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School and the Challenge of Leadership at Insead Business School. He joined Investec Asset Management in 1997 as Head of Resources and became the Global Sector Head of Resources in 2000. He was also a director and Executive Committee member of Investec Asset Management. In 2002 he was appointed as CEO of Sanlam Investment Management. In May 2003 van der Merwe was appointed CEO of the Investment Cluster responsible for all the investment businesses in the Sanlam Group. In 2005 and 2007 he took, in addition to Sanlam Investments, responsibility for Sanlam Capital Markets and Sanlam Employee Benefits respectively. He is now Co-CEO of African Rainbow Capital and a non-executive director on the Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Capital Markets and Sanlam Employee Benefits Boards.

Johan van Zyl Dr. Johan van Zyl serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited. Johan van Zyl holds a PhD in Economics and a DSc in Agricultural Economics and worked in academia as a professor of agricultural economics and as consultant for the World Bank before being appointed as the vice-chancellor of the University of Pretoria. He became CEO of Santam in 2001. Two years later, he was appointed Group CEO of Sanlam Limited. Under his strategic leadership Sanlam became a top performing financial services institution. He also diversified Sanlam and changed the perception of it as an insurance provider for a mainly white Afrikaans market to a dynamic emerging market financial services provider. Van Zyl is currently a non-executive director of Sanlam Limited and Co-CEO of ARC.

Machiel Reyneke Mr. Machiel Johannes Reyneke serves as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Executive Director of African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited. Machiel Reyneke has extensive experience in the insurance industry and financial services in general. In addition to being the head of Mergers and Acquisitions of African Rainbow Capital, he serves as a board member and member of various subcommittees of notable insurers including Santam, MiWay Limited and Centric Insurance Limited. After completing his articles at PWC, Reyneke joined the corporate finance division of Gencor. Three years later he joined Sappi Limited and rose through the ranks to become the finance director of Sappi International. After a spell at Gensec Bank as a general manager looking after strategic projects, he joined Santam Limited in 2001 as finance director, a role which he filled for ten years. During his tenure, the company’s capital and reinsurance structures were substantially revised, which resulted in the company being rerated substantially. Reyneke is a chartered accountant (SA) and holds a BCom (Hons) and certificate in the theory of accountancy from the University of Johannesburg.

Tom Boardman Mr. Tom A. Boardman serves as Non-Executive Director of African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited. Tom Boardman, who has a BCom (University of the Witwatersrand) and CA(SA), was chief executive of Nedbank Group from December 2003 to February 2010. Prior to this, he was chief executive and executive director of BoE, which was acquired by Nedbank in 2002. He was the founding shareholder and managing director of Boardmans, which he sold to Pick n Pay in 2006 (it is now owned by Edcon). He was managing director of Sam Newman and worked for Anglo American for three years. He served his articles at Deloitte. He is a non-executive director of Nedbank Group, Woolworths Holdings and Royal Bafokeng Holdings. Boardman has also been appointed non-executive director of Kinnevik, a listed Swedish investment company. He is also a director of The Peace Parks Foundation, chairman of The David Rattray Foundation and serves as a trustee for a number of other charitable foundations. He is Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Investment Committee of the Company.

Andrew Matube Mr. Andrew Matube serves as Non-Executive Director of African Rainbow Capital Investments Limited. Advocate Andrew Matube holds a BA and LLB. Since 1992 he has practiced law as a sole practitioner engaging in property and corporate law, criminal work and litigation. Matube is the legal consultant for the South African Black Social Workers Association (SABSWA), previously holding the title of National Vice President. He is the chairperson for Management Council: National Institute for Crime Prevention and Rehabilitation of Offenders.