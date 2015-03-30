Asahi India Glass Ltd (AISG.NS)

Name Description

B. Labroo Mr. B. M. Labroo is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Asahi India Glass Limited. He is the Promoter Member and the Chairman of Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS). He is an M.A. (Political Science) from Punjab University and has wide experience in Marketing, Finance and Corporate Governance. Mr. Labroo is on the Board of various Companies, which include United Spirits Limited (a UB Group Company), where he is the senior most Director, Shield Autoglass Limited and Samir Paging Systems Limited.

Sanjay Labroo Mr. Sanjay Labroo is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Asahi India Glass Limited. He is a Doon school alumnus (1980) and a graduate in Finance and Management from the Wharton School of Business & Finance, Pennsylvania, USA. Mr. Labroo is the promoter entrepreneur of AIS and has been the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of AIS since 1990. Mr. Labroo is a member on the Board of various companies, which includes AIS Adhesives Ltd., AIS Glass Solutions Ltd., Asahi India Map Auto Glass Ltd., Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., Krishna Maruti Ltd., Shield Autoglass Ltd. and SKH Metals Ltd. Mr. Labroo has also been nominated by the Government of India as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India. Mr. Labroo has been associated with chambers of commerce and trade associations. He is currently the Member of Managing Committee of Auto Components Manufacturers’ Association (ACMA) and Member of Managing Committee of Indian Glass Manufacturers’ Association.

Hideaki Nohara Mr. Hideaki Nohara is no longer a Deputy Managing Director & CTO - Auto of Asahi India Glass Limited effective July 17, 2014. He is a Graduate in Metal Engineering from Tohoku University, Japan. Mr. Nohara joined AGC, in the 1977 and has held senior positions during his career of 32 years with AGC. Prior to his joining AIS, Mr. Nohara was working as Manager – Production Planning & Control Unit at Central Offi ce of AGC since 2001.

Shradha Suri Ms. Shradha Suri is the Independent Director of Asahi India Glass Limited since March 2015. She is a Post Graduate from The London School of Economics. She is part of the Suri Group, which has interests in a diverse range of businesses ranging from Automotive Air-conditioner, Hospitality, Precision Component Manufacturing and Telecom to Education. Ms. Suri is having over 14 years of experience and she is Managing Director of Subros Limited, where she has been a critical part of Change Management and taken the company to new heights.

Gurvirendra Talwar Mr. Gurvirendra Singh Talwar (also known as Mr. Rana Talwar), is an Independent Director of Asahi India Glass Limited since August 2013. He is holding Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi is the founding Chairman and Managing Partner of Sabre Capital Worldwide, a private equity and investment company focused on financial services. Mr. Talwar started his career with Citibank in India and subsequently served in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Belgium and the United States. He was responsible for building and leading Citibank’s retail businesses across all countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, and subsequently for managing Citibank’s businesses in Europe and North America. He was appointed Executive Vice President of Citibank and Citigroup and was a member of the Policy and Executive Committees of Citigroup and Citibank. Mr. Talwar left Citigroup to join Standard Chartered Plc, where he was appointed Global Chief Executive. He is the first Asian to have been appointed Global Chief Executive of a FTSE 15 company, and of a major international bank. He is Independent Director of the company.

Rahul Rana Mr. Rahul Rana is Non-Executive Independent Director of Asahi India Glass Limited December 2005. He holds an M.B.A. degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, USA and a B.S. in Finance from S.R.C.C., University of Delhi. He is the Chief Executive Officer of Fuller Capital Management. He has also been the President of BSG Markets (Broad Street Group) where he was responsible for the structured fi nance and asset securitisation businesses. Previously, over a span of 10 years, he was the co-head of the structured products group at UBS Warburg Dillon Read and Kidder Peabody. He started his career at Salomon Brothers where he was instrumental in starting the Global Asset Swap business. Mr. Rana has been a member of the Board of Directors of AIS since 2005.