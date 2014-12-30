Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)

Name Description

Colin Steyn Mr. Colin Henri Steyn is Independent Chairman of the Board of Asanko Gold Inc. He has over 30 years’ experience in the resources sector with particular expertise in the development of mining operations in Southern Africa. Mr. Steyn has been a non-executive director of Coalspur Mines Limited since October 2010 and was appointed Chairman in September 2011. Mr. Steyn was previously Chief Executive Officer of LionOre Mining International Ltd. (“LionOre”) and was a director of LionOre from 1998 and he was President and CEO from 1999 to 2007 when it was acquired by Norilsk Nickel. Mr. Steyn was one of the original founders of LionOre. Prior to this, Mr. Steyn was Executive Director in charge of metallurgical operations in Zimbabwe for Rio Tinto. Mr. Steyn holds an MBA from Cranfield University, UK.

Peter Breese Mr. Peter Binsteed Breese is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Asanko Gold Inc. Mr. Breese has over 25 years operational experience in the global mining industry, having predominantly worked across southern Africa (South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania and Zimbabwe) and Australia in the uranium, nickel, platinum and chrome sectors. He has held a number of senior management positions in the TSX and ASX publicly listed companies, including CEO of Mantra Resources, before its US$1 billion acquisition by ARMZ, the 51.4% shareholder in Uranium One Inc., Chief Executive of Norilsk Nickel International, following its US$6 billion acquisition of LionOre, where he was Chief Operating Officer, as well as senior executive and board positions with Impala Platinum Holdings, Mimosa Mining Company, Zimasco and BCL. He is currently a Director of TSX listed Coalspur Mines Limited and holds a PMD from Harvard Business School.

Fausto Di Trapani Mr. Fausto Di Trapani serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Di Trapani, a Chartered Accountant, joined Asanko in 2012 as Executive: Finance and has played a major role in the transformation of the Company's Finance function from late stage exploration through project development and production to the multi-jurisdictional fully integrated function it is today. This has included the deployment of a group wide ERP system to improve forecasting and budgetary controls, securing the Red Kite project finance facility and leading the Company's procurement processes to bring the Asanko Gold Mine into production on time and under budget. During his 18 year career, Fausto has held a number of senior financial management roles at significant listed resource companies including Mantra Resources, Norilsk Nickel International and BHP Billiton. He holds an Honours Bachelor of Accounting Sciences degree.

Marcel de Groot Mr. Marcel de Groot, CA, is Lead Independent Director of Asanko Gold Inc. He is a founding partner and President of Pathway Capital Ltd. (“Pathway”), a Vancouver based private venture capital corporation. Pathway, formed in 2004, invests in and provides strategic support to early stage private and public companies. Companies Pathway has worked with include Peru Copper, Nautilus Minerals Inc. and CIC Resources. Mr. de Groot is currently a director of Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. and Esperanza Resources Corp., and has been a director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterloo Resources Ltd. since March 23, 2007. Mr. de Groot is also a co-founder and former Chairman of Luna Gold Corp. and former Director of Underworld Resources Inc. until it’s acquisition by Kinross. Mr. de Groot graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and articled with Grant Thornton LLP where he obtained the Chartered Accountant designation.

Peter Bradford Mr. Peter Bradford is Director of Asanko Gold Inc. Mr. Bradford is currently the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of PMI. He is a is a metallurgist (BAppSc Extractive Metallurgy) with some 35 years of gold and base metals project management experience in Africa and Australia. He was the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Copperbelt Resources and served eight years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ghana gold producer Golden Star Resources Ltd. Mr. Bradford is also a past President and honorary life time member of the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Shawn Wallace Mr. Shawn Kristen Wallace is Director of Asanko Gold Inc. He was appointed Chairman of the Company in March 2010 and is one of the original founding members of the Company. Throughout his career, he has been involved in all aspects of the mining industry, from mineral exploration and project management, to financing, mergers and acquisitions and corporate development. Over the last 23 years, Mr. Wallace has been instrumental in building numerous high-quality mineral exploration, development and production stage companies. Mr. Wallace also serves as the Chairman and a Director of Cayden Resources Inc. and Stratton Resources Inc.

William Smart Mr. William Keith Smart is Non-Executive Director of Asanko Gold Inc. Prior to LionOre, he spent 26 years working for the Anglo American group in Zimbabwe, holding positions including Managing Director of Bindura Nickel Corporation Ltd, and Zimbabwe Alloys Ltd and as a Director of Anglo American Corporation Zimbabwe Limited and First Merchant Bank Limited. Following his departure from Anglo American, he became Chairman and CEO of the privately owned Zimasco, which, at the time, was one of Africa's largest integrated ferrochrome mining and smelting businesses. He was responsible for a complete overhaul of the business, culminating in a successful sale to SinoSteel Corporation. Zimasco also owned the Mimosa platinum mine in Zimbabwe and, as CEO, Bill oversaw the development and construction of this highly efficient, low cost platinum mine. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree from Rhodes University in South Africa.

Gordon Fretwell Mr. Gordon J. Fretwell, LLB, is an Independent Director of Asanko Gold Inc. Mr. Fretwell holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1979 with his Bachelor of Law degree. Formerly a partner in a large Vancouver law firm, Mr. Fretwell has, since 1991, been a self-employed solicitor (Gordon J. Fretwell Law Corporation) in Vancouver practicing primarily in the areas of corporate and securities law. He currently serves on the board or is an officer of several public companies engaged in mineral exploration including Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., Curis Resources Ltd., Benton Capital Corp. and Coro Mining.