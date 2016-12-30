Akzo Nobel NV (AKZO.AS)

Name Description

Antony Burgmans Mr. Antony Burgmans has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since April 29, 2014. He was appointed to the Supervisory Board on May 1, 2006. He is former Chairman and CEO of Unilever NV and plc, Non-Executive Director of BP plc, Member of the Supervisory Boards of SHV Holdings NV and Jumbo Group Holding B.V. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of TNT Express N.V. Mr. Burgmans serves as Member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company.

Thierry Vanlancker Mr. Thierry F.J. Vanlancker has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Akzo Nobel N.V. since July 19, 2017. He was Member of the Executive Committee responsible for Specialty Chemicals at the Company from February 1, 2017. He joined AkzoNobel in 2016, bringing with him more than 28 years of experience in the chemicals industry. He led operations in polymers, performance coatings and chemicals at DuPont and was President of Fluoroproducts at Chemours. He holds a degree Chemical Engineering from the University of Gent.

Byron Grote Dr. Byron Elmer Grote has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since October 18, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from April 29, 2014. He has been Non-Executive Director of Tesco plc., Anglo-American plc. and Standard Chartered plc. He is Former Board Member of BP plc. and Former Non-Executive Director of Unilever N.V. and plc. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. .

Maelys Castella Ms. Maelys Castella has served as Member of the Board of Management and the Executive Committee at Akzo Nobel N.V. She was Group Deputy Chief Financial Officer at Air Liquide before joining AkzoNobel in 2014. She gained an Engineering degree at Ecole Centrale Paris. She also has a Master’s degree in Energy Management & Policy from the University of Pennsylvania and the French Institute of Petroleum. Her early career included finance roles in the oil and gas industry.

Ruud Joosten Mr. Ruud Joosten has served as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Akzo Nobel N.V. since 2017. He was Member of the Executive Committee responsible for Decorative Paints of the Company between April 26, 2013 and 2017. After graduating from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam with a Masters in Economics, Mr. Joosten joined AkzoNobel in 1996 as International Marketing Manager for Decorative Paints. Since then, he has held various management positions within Decorative Paints and Specialty Chemicals, including BU Manager for Decorative Paints North and Eastern Europe and Managing Director of Pulp and Performance Chemicals.

Sven Dumoulin Prof. Sven H.M.A. Dumoulin has served as General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee of Akzo Nobel N.V. since January 1, 2011. He has been Company's General Counsel since 2010. He is responsible for legal, compliance, intellectual property and legacy management. He holds a Ph.D. in law from the University of Groningen and worked as a lawyer with a Dutch firm prior to joining Unilever in 2003, where he was appointed Group Secretary four years later. From 2003 to 2007 he held professorships in company law at the Universities of Groningen and Tilburg in the Netherlands. Outside AkzoNobel, he has been Member of several Legal Professional Associations in both the Netherlands and abroad.

Marten Booisma Mr. Marten Booisma has served as Member of the Executive Committee, responsible for Human Resources at Akzo Nobel N.V. since October 2013. He spent the previous six years in this position at Royal Ahold. Having graduated from Universiteit van Amsterdam with a Master of Science in Politics, he started his career in HR at Shell and Unilever. He then moved on to assume various senior management positions at Ahold.

David Allen Mr. David Allen has served as Chief Supply Chain Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Akzo Nobel N.V. since 2017. He served as Head of Integrated Supply Chain of the Company between October 1, 2013 and 2017. He joined the Company from China National Bluestar Group, where he has held the post of Chief Operating Officer since 2009. Prior to joining Bluestar he previously worked for General Electric Company and Sabic in various operations, manufacturing and logistics roles.

Conrad Keijzer Mr. Conrad Keijzer has served as Member of the Executive Committee responsible for Performance Coatings at Akzo Nobel N.V. since January 1, 2013. He joined AkzoNobel in 1994 as Market Development Manager for Industrial Chemicals. Since then, he has held a variety of management positions within Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals. These include being appointed Global Director for Automotive Plastic Coatings and serving as Managing Director for both the Packaging Coatings and Industrial Coatings businesses.

Sari Baldauf Dr. Sari Maritta Baldauf has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since April 23, 2012. She is former Member of the Group Executive Board of Nokia Oyj, Former Non-Executive Director of F-Secure Oyj; Chairman of the Board of Fortun Oyj; Supervisory Board Member of Daimler AG and Deutsche Telekom. She is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company.

Peggy Bruzelius Dr. Peggy Bertha Bruzelius has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since 2007. She is former Chief Executive Officer of ABB Financial Services, former Executive Vice-President of SEB, Non-Executive Director of Axfood AB, Lundin Petroleum AB, Skandia Mutual Life Insurance and Diageo plc. as well as Chairman of Lancelot Asset Management AB. She holds a Master of Science degree in Business and Economics from the Handelshogskolan i Stockholm (Stockholm School of Economics). She serves as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Louis Hughes Mr. Louis R. Hughes has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since May 1, 2006. He is former President and Chief Operating Officer of Lockheed Martin and former Executive Vice-President of General Motors. Mr. Hughes has served as Chairman of In ZeroSystems LLC; Member of the Board of Directors of ABB Group and Alcatel-Lucent SA, Executive Advisor of Wind Point Partners. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University (1973) and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University (1971). Mr. Hughes is Member of the Company's Audit Committee.

Pamela Kirby Dr. Pamela J. (Pam) Kirby, Ph.D., has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since May 1, 2016. She has been Non-Executive Director at Reckitt Benckiser Plc., Non-Executive Director at Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Non-Executive Director at DCC Plc. as well as Senior Independent Director Victrex Plc. She is Member of the Nomination Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee at the Company.

Dick Sluimers Mr. Dick Sluimers has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. since May 1, 2015. He has been Chief Executive Officer of APG Group, Member of the Supervisory Board of Atradius NV, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Atradius Credit Insurance. Moreover, he has been Trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, Member of the Advisory Board of Netspar, Member of the Board of Governors of the State Academy of Finance and Economics. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.