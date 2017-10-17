Edition:
United States

Alarko Holding AS (ALARK.IS)

ALARK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.22TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.04TL (+0.56%)
Prev Close
7.18TL
Open
7.21TL
Day's High
7.34TL
Day's Low
7.17TL
Volume
3,190,607
Avg. Vol
1,853,199
52-wk High
7.47TL
52-wk Low
3.60TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Izzet Garih

2015 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Ishak Alaton

88 2015 Honorary President

Ayhan Yavrucu

Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board

M. Alper Kaptanoglu

Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Contracting

Vedat Alaton

2012 Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Bekir Bora

Executive Vice President - Contracting - Project Finance and Local Business Development

Harun Moreno

2006 Executive Vice President - Land and Business Development, General Manager - Alarko Real Estate Investment Co.

Aykut Baycan

Executive Vice President - Contracting - Accounting

Onat Bitik

2007 Executive Vice President - Contracting - Construction

Edip Ilkbahar

Executive Vice President - Tourism

A. Onder Kazazoglu

2010 Executive Vice President - Energy Distribution

H. Onder Sahin

Executive Vice President - Industry and Trade

Umit Yildiz

49 2006 Senior Vice President - Financial Analysis, Systems and Planning

Mustafa Filiz

Senior Vice President - Accounting

Mehmet Ahkemoglu

Senior Vice President - Auditing

Leyla Alaton

Member of the Board

Niv Herzikowitz

Member of the Board

Mehmet Donmez

71 2014 Independent Member of the Board

Ahmet Hatipoglu

Independent Member of the Board

Izzet Kismir

Independent Member of the Board

Melis Aylikci Berber

2016 Shareholder Relations Unit Executive
