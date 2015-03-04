Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)
ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
65.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
Rs65.90
Open
Rs65.60
Day's High
Rs65.80
Day's Low
Rs64.85
Volume
383,251
Avg. Vol
3,117,738
52-wk High
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bimal Mitra
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager (F&R), Compliance Officer
|
Tilak Chawla
|2012
|Executive Director
|
S. Harisankar
|2017
|Executive Director
|
N. Sahoo
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Parveen Chhokra
|2015
|Shareholders' Director
|
Vivek Deep
|2016
|Director - RBI Nominee
|
Rajeev Ranjan
|2017
|Government Nominee Director
|
M Rao
|2014
|Director
|
Bijaya Sahoo
|2015
|Shareholders Director
|
Gautam Guha
|2016
|Part-Time Non-Official Director
|
Radha Sharma
|2016
|Part-Time Non-Official Director
|
Sanjeev Sharma
|54
|2015
|Chartered Accountant Nominee Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bimal Mitra
|
Tilak Chawla
|
S. Harisankar
|
N. Sahoo
|Shri N. K. Sahoo is an Executive Director of the Company. He is a General Manager Canara Bank. Shri N. K. Sahoo joined the Bank on 12th March, 2015 as Executive Director of the Bank. Before joining Allahabad Bank, Shri Sahoo as a General Manager was Branch head of the London Branch of Canara Bank. Shri Sahoo, joined banking industry as Agriculture Officer in 1983 in Canara Bank and worked in almost all key segments of banking in various capacities viz. at Branches, Zonal Office and Controlling Office of Canara Bank. In his long and brilliant banking career, Shri Sahoo in the capacity of General Manager was also the Circle Head of Bhubaneswar and Pune. A CAIIB with B.Sc (Agril) background, Shri Sahoo has undergone many prestigious training programs like Global Advanced Management Program at Shanghai, Executive Development Program at JNIDB, Hyderabad, SBI Training Program, IIM Bangalore, ISB, Hyderabad etc.
|
Parveen Chhokra
|Shri Parveen Kumar Chhokra, B.Sc. LL.B., JAIIB, joined the Bank as Shareholder Director on 04.03.2015. Shri Chhokra has 35 years of banking experience and headed Treasury Division of Punjab National Bank for three years as General Manager.
|
Vivek Deep
|
Rajeev Ranjan
|Shri. Rajeev Ranjan serves as Government Nominee Director of the Company. He holds Msc (Chemistry).
|
M Rao
|
Bijaya Sahoo
|Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo serves as Shareholders Director with effect from 04.03.2015. Dr. Sahoo is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and MBA (Finance). Besides, he also holds L.L.B. degree and has done Ph. D. in Education. Resident of Bhubaneswar, Dr. Sahoo is Founder Chairman of SAI International College of Commerce and Economics, SAI International School and Founder of SAIANGAN, a Play School and Day Care centre. He is also Founder Chairman of JSS Software Technology Park and JSS IT Solutions Ltd.
|
Gautam Guha
|
Radha Sharma
|
Sanjeev Sharma
|Shri Sanjeev Kumar Sharma is a Chartered Accountant Nominee Director. Kumar Sharma was the Nominee Director Part Time Non-Official Director under Chartered Accountant Category of Allahabad Bank. Shri Sharma is a commerce graduate and practicing Chartered Accountant. He contributed as speaker in various seminars held in various cities of northern region of ICAI, New Delhi. Shri Sharma is Proprietor of M/s Sanjeev K. Sharma and Co., Chartered Accountants and handling assignments in the fields of Management Consultancy and special assistants to the top management in decision making, Project consultancy, Capital and financial structuring / restructuring for overseas and Indian Corporate Clients. Shri Sharma has also attended various seminars and workshops related to Banking Finance, Income Tax, Corporate Laws, FERA, etc. in India and overseas.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bimal Mitra
|--
|
Tilak Chawla
|394,335
|
S. Harisankar
|--
|
N. Sahoo
|86,806
|
Parveen Chhokra
|--
|
Vivek Deep
|--
|
Rajeev Ranjan
|--
|
M Rao
|--
|
Bijaya Sahoo
|--
|
Gautam Guha
|--
|
Radha Sharma
|--
|
Sanjeev Sharma
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Bimal Mitra
|0
|0
|
Tilak Chawla
|0
|0
|
S. Harisankar
|0
|0
|
N. Sahoo
|0
|0
|
Parveen Chhokra
|0
|0
|
Vivek Deep
|0
|0
|
Rajeev Ranjan
|0
|0
|
M Rao
|0
|0
|
Bijaya Sahoo
|0
|0
|
Gautam Guha
|0
|0
|
Radha Sharma
|0
|0
|
Sanjeev Sharma
|0
|0