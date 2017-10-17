Alkim Alkali Kimya AS (ALKIM.IS)

Name Description

Mehmet Kora Mr. Mehmet Reha Kora is performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi with a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Adem Kora Mr. Adem Haluk Kora is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Kora has a Masters degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi.

Nihat Erkan Mr. Nihat Erkan is performing as General Coordinator of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He has a degree in Civil Service.

Arkin Kora Mr. Arkin Huseyin Kora serves as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. Prior to his current post, he was acting as Board Member of the Company. He has a degree in Physics Engineering.

Ferit Kora Mr. Ferit Kora is performing as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. He has a degree in Economics from Ege Universitesi.

Ozay Kora Ms. Ozay Kora is performing as Board Member of Alkim Alkali Kimya AS. She also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Kora has a degree in Economics.