Aliansce Shopping Centers SA (ALSC3.SA)

Delcio Lage Mendes Mr. Delcio Lage Mendes serves as Chairman of the Board of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA. He is Chairman of the Board of this company since April 28, 2014. He was Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA from June 18, 2007 to July 18, 2017. He has been in the shopping centers sector for 24 years. Since the Company’s foundation, he has been responsible for the planning, development and administration of its portfolio. He is Member of the Deliberative Board of the ABRASCE. He gained a degree in Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais and a Masters of Business Administration in Administration from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Renato Feitosa Rique Mr. Renato Feitosa Rique serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since June 18, 2007. He was also Chairman of the Board of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA from June 18, 2007. He is one of the Company's Founders. He has more than 26 years of experience in shopping centers' sector. He was President of the Brazilian Shopping Centers Association and Vice President of the Commercial Association of Rio de Janeiro. In 1997, he founded and presided, for seven years, the Institute of Newton Rique. He obtained a degree in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes in 1982.

Renato Ribeiro de Andrade Botelho Mr. Renato Ribeiro de Andrade Botelho has served as the Chief Financial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since 1997. He has 15 years of experience in financial institutions. He was Executive at LLoyds Bank, Citibank and Unibanco from 1982 till 1997. He obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1982.

Leandro Lopes Mr. Leandro Lopes serves as Chief Operating Officer of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since July 18, 2017. He has worked in the shopping mall sector in Brazil over the last ten years with significant experience in commercial, operational and financial divisions of the industry. He joined the shopping center industry in 2007 as a Director of Regional Operations for BRMalls, where he successively expanded his responsibilities until becoming CFO in 2012. He also held important roles in other leading shopping mall companies and projects in Brazil.

Paula Guimaraes Fonseca Ms. Paula Guimaraes Fonseca has served as Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since 2009. She was Chief Administrative Officer and Director of New Businesses of the Company from 2006 until 2009. She has held this post since 2006. Till 2000, she served as Attorney for Monteiro Aranha e Michelin, Castro, Barros, Sobral and Xavier e Nonato & Fonseca. From 2000 till 2005 she was Chief Executive Officer of InVent. She obtained a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) in 1990.

Eduardo Prado Mr. Eduardo Prado serves as the Director of Investor Relations of Aliansce Shopping Centers S.A. since March 31, 2016.

Ewerton Espinola Visco Mr. Ewerton Espinola Visco has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since November 12, 2009. He has been working in the shopping center industry since 1987. Since the Company’s founding, he has held the position of Regional Officer for the planning, development and management of the portfolio. He has coordinated the development of 15 shopping centers in ten cities in the Northern, Northeastern and Southeastern parts of Brazil.

Peter Ballon Mr. Peter M. Ballon serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA. He was appointed to this post on October 30, 2013. He has worked as Vice President of Real Estate Investments Department for Americas at the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") since 2010. From 2007 to 2010, he was Head Executive of the same department. Before joining CPPIB, he served as Vice President of Corporate Development of TrizecHahn Corporation. He holds a degree in Business Administration from McGill University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario .

Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani Mr. Sandeep Lakhmi Mathrani has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since March 2011. Since January 2011, he has been Chief Executive Officer of General Growth Properties. Before joining General Growth Properties, he was Retail President at Vornado Realty Trust, where he was responsible for retail real estate activities in the United States and India. With more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, he joined Vornado Realty Trust in February 2002. Before that, he worked for eight years at Forest City Ratner, where he was Executive Vice President responsible for retail development in New York and the metropolitan area. He gained a Bachelor of Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, a Master of Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master's from Stevens Institute of Technology.

Carlos Geraldo Langoni Mr. Carlos Geraldo Langoni has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since March 2011. Since 1989, he has been Chief Executive Officer of Projeta Consultoria Economica Ltda. He is Senior Consultant to Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, Director of the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s Global Economics School, Member of the Board of Directors of Marfrig Alimentos SA and of the Advisory Board of Guardian Industries. He was Dean and Professor of the Getulio Vargas Foundation’s Post-Graduate School of Economics, Rio de Janeiro, from 1973 to 1979, and President of Brazil’s Central Bank from 1980 to 1983. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of Souza Cruz and of the World Bank’s advisory board for Latin America. He gained a degree in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the University of Chicago in 1970.

Graeme McAllister Eadie Mr. Graeme McAllister Eadie serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA. He was appointed to this post on October 30, 2013. He has worked as Senior Vice-President and Head of the Real Estate Investments Department at the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) since 2005. He holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration and Finance from the University of British Columbia.

Shoaib Z Khan Mr. Shoaib Z Khan has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Aliansce Shopping Centers SA since January 9, 2012. Since June 13, 2011, he has been Real Estate Officer of General Growth Properties. Before joining GGP, he was Investment Officer at Bentall Kennedy, where he participated in management and was Member of the Investment Committee. Before joining Bentall Kennedy, he was Vice Chief Investment Officer at Equity Office Properties Trust. He is also Member of the Urban Land Institute and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Managers. He gained a degree from University of California, Berkeley in 1988 and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Southern California in June 2001.