Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

Name Description

Henri Poupart-Lafarge Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ALSTOM S.A. since February 1, 2016. He has served as the President of Alstom Transport Sector, effective as of July 4, 2011, and has served as Executive Vice President and Member of the Executive Committee of Alstom SA since May 17, 2010. He has served as the President of the Grid Sector from June 7, 2010 until July 4, 2011. Prior to that, he has been the Financial Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from October 2004. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and the Massachussetts Institute of Technology. He began his career in 1992 at the World Bank, Washington DC, before joining the French Ministry of Economy and Finance in 1994 in the Treasury Department and then as Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Finance. He joined Alstom SA in 1998 where he was successively Head of Investors Relations, Finance Controlling and from 2000, Senior Vice President Finance, for the Transmission & Distribution Sector.

Jean-Jacques Morin Mr. Jean-Jacques Morin is Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ALSTOM S.A. since November 6. 2014. He serves as Chief Financial Officer at COMMUNICANT SEMICONDUCTOR, among others.

Philippe Cochet Mr. Philippe Cochet has served as the Executive Vice President of ALSTOM S.A. since July 4, 2011, the President of Alstom Thermal Power Sector and a Member of the Executive Committee of Alstom SA, effective as of July 4, 2011. He is a graduate engineer from the CESTI (Centre d'Etudes Superieures de Techniques Industrielles). He began his career in 1986 as a consultant. From 1988 to 1994, he held different positions in Thomson Multimedia. At the end of 1994, he joined General Electric Medical Systems Europe (GEMS) where he was Vice-President Operations Europe, Vice-President Eastern Europe and Senior Vice-President X Ray division. In 2001 and 2002, he was in charge at Alstom of the environmental control business. In 2003, he joined the Hager group as Executive Vice-President of Operations and a member of the board of Directors. Back at Alstom in April 2006, Mr. Cochet served as Vice-President of Alstom Hydro and then of Alstom Hydro and Wind.

Jerome Pecresse Mr. Jerome Pecresse has served as the Executive Vice President of ALSTOM S.A. since July 4, 2011, President of Alstom Renewable Power Sector and a Member of the Executive Committee of Alstom SA, effective as of July 4, 2011. He is a former student of the Ecole Polytechnique and an engineer from Ponts & Chaussees. He joined Credit Suisse First Boston in 1992 as associate, then Vice-President and finally Director responsible for mergers and acquisitions for France. He then joined Imerys in 1998 where he was first Vice-President Strategy and Development, then Director Finance and Strategy (2003-2006) and Director of the Ceramics, Refractories, Abrasives and Filtration Division (2006-2008). Mr. Pecresse was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Imerys in 2008.

Greg Poux-Guillaume Mr. Gregoire Poux-Guillaume has served as the Executive Vice President of ALSTOM S.A. since July 4, 2011, President of Alstom Grid Sector and a Member of the Executive Committee of Alstom SA, effective as of July 4, 2011. He is a former student of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and holds an MBA from Harvard University. He was first an engineer and head of drilling in offshore exploration at Total (1993-1997) before becoming a consultant with McKinsey in 1999. After two years in the private equity business, he worked at Alstom from 2003 to 2009, firstly as Vice-President Strategy (until 2004) then as Director of Hydro power plant activities and from, 2005, Director of Environmental Control activities. He joined the private equity company, CVC Capital Partners, in 2009.

Bruno Guillemet Mr. Bruno Guillemet has served as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of ALSTOM S.A. effective as of July 4, 2011. He is a graduate from Universite Paris II Pantheon-Assas where he gained a DESS (postgraduate degree) in Personnel Management. He began his career at the iron & steel Sacilor Group. Between 1986 and 1989, he was responsible for organization, development and training functions at Pechiney. He joined Danone in 1989, where he was successively site HR Director, Vice-President of Social Policy and Industrial Relations and Vice President of Human Resources for the Americas. In August 2004, Mr. Guillemet joined Alstom Transport as Head of Human Resources. In September 2010 he was appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Alstom SA.

Keith Carr Mr. Keith Carr has been the General Counsel, Member of the Company's Executive Committee, of ALSTOM S.A. effective as of July 4, 2011. He is a graduate from Northumbria University in the United Kingdom with an honors degree in law, a solicitor and a chartered secretary. He started his career in legal and contracts at NEI, a British group comprising engineering companies. He moved to Deloitte in 1990 firstly providing company law advice and subsequently had a role in corporate recovery. In 1995, he joined ABB as head of legal for its gas turbine division in the UK, and then becomes head of legal for all of the ABB power operations in the UK. After the merger with Alstom, Mr. Carr became head of legal and contracts group for Alstom's gas turbines activities worldwide, based in Baden, Switzerland. He was subsequently appointed Deputy General Counsel (2004) and then General Counsel of Alstom Power (2005).

Candace Beinecke Ms. Candace K. Beinecke has been a Member of the Board of Directors of ALSTOM S.A. since July 24, 2001. She is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. She has been the Chair of Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP, a New York law firm, since 1999. Ms. Beinecke is also a practicing partner in Hughes Hubbard's Corporate Department. Ms. Beinecke serves as Chairperson of First Eagle Funds. She is a Board Member of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE), Rockefeller Financial Services, Inc. and Rockefeller & Co., Inc. She also serves as a Director, Vice-Chair and Executive Committee Member of the Partnership for New York City, as a Trustee of The Wallace Foundation, and as Trustee of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. She is also a Member of the Board of Advisors, Yale Law School Center for the Study of Corporate Law.

Olivier Bourges Mr. Olivier Bourges is Director of ALSTOM S.A. since December 18, 2015. He serves as Secretary General, member of the Executive Committee of PSA Peugeot-Citroen, Director of GEFCO, Director of Banque PSA Finance, Director of Engie (2009-2013), Director of Thales (2009-2013), among others.

Olivier Bouygues Mr. Olivier Bouygues has been a Member of the Board of Directors of ALSTOM S.A. since June 28, 2006. He is Member of the Company's Nominating and Remuneration Committee. He is an Engineering graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs and joined the Bouygues group in 1974. He began his career in the group's civil works branch. From 1983 to 1988, he worked at Bouygues Offshore as Director of the Cameroon subsidiary, Boscam, and then Director for the France Works and Special Projects division. From 1988 to 1992, he held the post of Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Maison Bouygues catalogue homes unit. In 1992, he was appointed Group Executive Vice President for Utilities Management, a division covering the French and international activities of Saur. Since 2002, Mr. Bouygues has been the Deputy CEO of Bouygues.

Pascal Faure Mr. Pascal Faure is Director appointed by the French State of ALSTOM S.A. since July 25, 2016. He serves as Head of the Directorate General for Enterprise (DGE). Director appointed by the French State at Renault, Government Representative on the Board at La Poste, Member of the Board of Directors at AREVA SA, among others.

Philippe Marien Mr. Philippe Marien has served as the Director - Representative of Bouygues SA of ALSTOM S.A. since March 18, 2008. He is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Marien is graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales. He is the Financial Director of Bouygues SA and holds several other mandates, including Director of Bouygues Construction, TF1, Colas, 32 Hoche, Bougues Immoblier, among others.

Bi Yong Chungunco Ms. Bi Yong S. Chungunco is Independent Director of ALSTOM S.A. since 2014. She is a Member of the Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Committee. She serves as Head of Divestments of LafargeHolcim, Chairman of Lafarge Suma Cement Inc, Director of Lafarge Malaysia Berhad, among others.

Pascal Colombani Mr. Pascal Colombani has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of ALSTOM S.A. since July 9, 2004. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee and Chairman of the Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Committee. He is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure (Physics, 1969). His career has been balanced between research and industry: he started as a Research Associate at the French Center for National Research (CNRS) before joining Schlumberger where he spent almost 20 years in various management positions in Europe, the United States and Japan. In this last position, while President of Schlumberger KK in Tokyo, he also initiated the implantation of a research and development center in Beijing. Director of Technology at the French Ministry of Research from 1997 to 1999, he became Chairman and Managing Director of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) in 2000, where he initiated new programs in nuclear, defence, and microelectronics and the restructuring of the CEA industrial holdings, resulting in the creation of Areva, the nuclear engineering conglomerate. He chaired the Board of Areva until 2003. Mr. Colombani is a Chevalier of the French Legion d’Honneur and an Officer of the National Order of Merit.

Gerard Hauser Mr. Gerard Hauser has been Lead Independent Director of ALSTOM S.A. since June 30, 2015. He has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Alstom SA since March 11, 2003. He is Chairman of Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. From 1965 till 1975, Mr. Hauser held several positions in the Philips Group. From 1975 till 1996, he worked for the Pechiney Group, as Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Pechiney World Trade and then Pechiney Rhenalu; he was later appointed Senior Executive Vice President of American National Can and Member of the Group Executive Board. Mr. Hauser joined Alcatel Cable France in 1996 and became President of its Cable and Component Sector in 1997. In 2000, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of Nexans, and held this post until 2009. He is also a Director of Ipsen and Technip, among others.

Klaus Mangold Prof. Klaus J. Mangold has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of ALSTOM S.A. since June 26, 2007. He is also Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is a former Member of the Board of Management of DaimlerChrysler AG, former Chairman of the Board of Management of DaimlerChrysler Services AG and former Executive Advisor to the Chairman of DaimlerChrylser AG. He studied Law and Economics at the Universities of Munich, Geneva, London, Heidelberg and Mainz and graduated with a Law degree from Heidelberg University. After graduating, he held different functions in the German industry before being nominated a Member and Chairman of the Board of Management of Rhodia AG, a branch of the French Rhone-Poulenc group (1983-1990), and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quelle-Schickedanz AG (1991-1994). He joined the Daimler-Benz group as Member of the Board of Management in charge of its Services Division and Central and Eastern European markets (1995-2003). Prof. Mangold is Member of a number of Supervisory and Advisory Boards including those of Continental AG and Metro AG. Prof. Mangold is Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation. He is a recipient of the Great Silver Badge of Honor with the Star of the Austrian Republic and Commander of the French Legion of Honor in France.

Geraldine Picaud Ms. Geraldine Picaud is Independent Director of ALSTOM S.A. since June 30, 2015. She serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Essilor Group, Member of the Board of Directors of the Foundation Vision for Life, Member of Coastal.com’s Board of Directors, Member of Transitions Optical IE Ltd’s Board of Directors, among others.

Sylvie Rucar Ms. Sylvie Rucar is Independent Director of ALSTOM S.A. since. She is a Consultant. She serves as Senior Advisor at Alix Partners (U.S. advisory firm, Paris office), Director of Avril Gestion, Director of CFAO, Chairman of the Audit Committee, member of the Sustainable Development Committee, Director of SOPROL and Cooper Standard France Senior Advisor at Grant-Thornton Corporate Finance, among others. She is a Member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee and Member of the Ethics, Compliance and Sustainability Committee.