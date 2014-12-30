Altran Technologies SA (ALTT.PA)

Name Description

Cyril Roger Mr. Cyril Roger has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Southern Europe and the Middle East, and a Member of the Company's Executive Committee at Altran Technologies SA since October 28, 2011. A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Lyon and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications, Mr. Roger began his career with France Telecom as a Business Engineer before joining Adecco as Regional Director, and then Olsten as Managing Director for the Paris region. From 1999 to 2006, he was Chairman of the management board of Segula Technologies. Between December 2006 and October 2011, he served on Altran Technologies SA's Executive Committee as Executive Vice President in charge of France and Automotive, Aerospace and Energy industries. He also holds other mandates within subsidiaries of the Company.

Olivier Aldrin Mr. Olivier Aldrin serves as the Executive Vice President in charge of Finance and a Member of the Executive Committee of Altran Technologies SA as of December 2011. With almost 20 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer for listed companies in services and industry, Mr. Aldrin joined the Company's Executive Committee and reports to Philippe Salle, Chairman and Chief Executive of Altran. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Reims and a post-graduate in Accounting and Finance, Mr. Aldrin began his career as an Auditor at Arthur Andersen. He then became Chief Financial Officer of Serete (1994-1999), Thales Information Systems (1999-2004) and Ingenico (2004-2006). Since March 2007, Mr. Aldrin was Financial Director of Econocom (IT and telecoms infrastructure management in Europe).

Pascal Brier Mr. Pascal Brier has served as Executive Vice President - Strategy, Innovation, Solutions and Group Communication, Member of the Executive Committee of Altran Technologies SA since November 2011. He joined the Company in 2005 as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Member of the Executive Committee. A graduate of EDHEC Business School and Kellogg Northwestern University, he started his career at NCR before joining AT&T as Director Multimedia Southern Europe. In 1995, he joined Microsoft France where, over a period of ten years, he served as Product Marketing Director, Marketing and Communications Director and Business and Marketing Officer. He has also been Vice-President of Syntec Numerique since 2009, the professional chamber of digital services. In January 2013, he joined the Steering Committee of the Aeronautics and Defense Equipment Manufacturers Group (GEAD) part of the GIFAS (the French aerospace industries association).

Daniel Chaffraix Mr. Daniel Chaffraix is Executive Vice President in charge of Transformation and Member of the Executive Committee of Altran Technologies SA. He gratuated from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Clermont Ferrand (1980) and the University of Kansas (1981), and he started his career in the banking industry. He spent more than 20 years at IBM in various positions contributing to far-reaching transformations within the Group, serving in particular as CEO of IBM France European Executive of IBM Global Services, as well as Manufacturing & Development Manager and before CFO of Axone group. Since 2010, Mr. Chaffraix has served as Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Services for various geographic areas at Cap Gemini, where he contributed to a range of transformations and customer deals.

Jean-Pierre Alix Mr. Jean-Pierre Alix has served as a Director of Altran Technologies SA since June 30, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. After exercising a number of local council mandates (Deputy Mayor, General Councillor and District Council President), Mr. Alix held various Trade Union and Ordinal Advisory Positions, including National President of the French Institute of Chartered Accountants (IFEC) and Chairman of the French Association of Chartered Accountants and the National Association of Chartered Accountants. He also serves as Manager of SARL Alix Conseil, Manager of SCI GAP, and Manager of SCI Les Deux Rochers, among others.

Christian Bret Mr. Christian Bret has been a Director of Altran Technologies SA since June 1, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company’s Investment and Acquisition Committee. A graduate of CPE Lyon (1963), he started his career as an Engineer at IBM France and then worked in the IT services sector from 1969. After three years as Head of the IT subsidiary of Banque Rothschild, he spent 18 years at Sligos, where he became the Chief Executive Officer before being appointed as Chief Executive Officer of CISI, a subsidiary of CEA, in 1989. In 1996, he joined France Telecom as Deputy Director of the businesses division. Mr. Bret also held various roles within professional organizations, including Vice Chairman of Syntec and Syntec-Informatique, Chairman of the IT Convention, Chairman of the IT strategic steering committee of Afnor, member of the advisory commissions on telematics and telecommunications, and Chairman of the institute of sciences and technology of the Yvelines department. In 2003, he founded Eulis, a strategy consultancy firm, and then in 2004, he founded Cercle 01 Innovation-Technologies, which regroups 40 chairmen and CEOs of French companies to hold discussions on the theme of performance improvement via the use of ICT. Mr. Bret is also a Director of Sopra Group and Econocom Group.

Thomas de Villeneuve Mr. Thomas de Villeneuve has been Director of Altran Technologies SA since March 12, 2014. He was assisting the Board of Directors of the Company in his capacity as censor from July 1, 2008. He is the Deputy Manager of Apax MidMarket SAS. Before joining Apax Partners in 2001, he worked with the Boston Consulting Group in Paris and New York. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of InfoPro Digital SAS and serves on the Boards of Directors of Eiger GP SA, Clarisse SA, and Apax Partners MidMarket SAS, as well as the association, We2Go. He is also the manager of Eiger 1 Sarl, and an associate manager of SC Hermine. Mr. de Villeneuve graduated from HEC one in 1994.

Gilles Rigal Mr. Gilles Rigal has served as a Director of Altran Technologies SA since June 30, 2008. He is also a Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee and Investment and Acquisition Committee. He is an Associate Director of Apax Partners MidMarket SAS. He joined Apax Partners' Technologies & Telecoms' team in 2001. He began his career as an Entrepreneur with the creation of IGL (specialised in software tools and IT services), which he sold to Thales five years later. Mr. Rigal went on to serve as Divisional Manager at McDonnell Douglas Information Systems, then moved to Systar where he was successively appointed General Manager of French, European and International operations. In 1995, he joined BMC Software as General Manager of French operations and Vice President of Marketing and Indirect Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He is also Chairman of Altrafin Participations SAS and Itefin Participations SAS, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Willlink SAS, and Director of Vocalcom SA, among others.

Maurice Tchenio Mr. Maurice Tchenio serves as Permanent Representative of Apax Partners on the Board of Directors of Altran Technologies as of June 30, 2008. He is co-founder of Apax Partners and Chairman of Altamir Amboise and the AlphaOmega Foundation. Mr. Tchenio began his career as an Assistant Professor of Finance at the Paris Business School, HEC, before being appointed Project Manager at the Institut de Developpement Industriel (IDI), a Paris-based private-equity company. In 1972, Mr. Tchenio, in conjunction with Ronald Cohen and Alan Patricof, founded Apax Partners. Between 1972 and 2010, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive of Apax Partners SA, the company’s French division. In 1995, Mr. Tchenio founded Altamir Amboise and, in 2010, created the public utilities venture philanthropy foundation, AlphaOmega. He is also co-founder of AFIC and a former Director of EVCA (European Venture Capital Association). He is a graduate of the HEC Business School in Paris, and the Harvard Business School, where he obtained the Baker Scholar award of high distinction. Mr. Tchenio also holds other mandates, including Director of Tourpagel Groupe SA and Sechilienne Sidec SA.

Jacques-Etienne de T'Serclaes Mr. Jacques-Etienne de T'Serclaes has served as an Independent Director of Altran Technologies SA since February 4, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is Founder-Chairman of the charity association, "l’Agence du Don en Nature". He is a graduate of Harvard Business School (OPM program) and the French Business School, ESSCA (Ecole Superieure Libre des Sciences Commerciales Appliquees), a Chartered Accountant and former Member of the French Audit Regulator, Compagnie des Commissaires aux Comptes. Mr. T'Serclaes worked for seven years with Euromarche (Carrefour) where he was appointed Managing Director of the group. He then became a Senior Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where, between 1990 and 2005, he headed the global Retail and Consumer division and was Chairman of the PwC Audit Supervisory Board. He is also a Director of Remy-Cointreau, Operating Partner of Advent International and Director of Banimmo (Belgium).

Hans-Georg Haerter Mr. Hans Georg Haerter has been an Independent Director of Altran Technologies SA since June 1, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company’s Investment and Acquisition Committee. He was the Chairman of the Board of ZF Friedrichshafen AG until April 2012. He is a mechanical engineer and a graduate of the Meersburg Academy. He joined ZF Passau GmbH in 1973 as an analysis and methods engineer. In 1991, he was appointed as Vice President of ZF Passau and joined the executive committee of ZF in 1994. In 2002, Mr. Haerter was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ZF Sachs AG before becoming in charge of the executive management of ZF in 2007. Mr. Haerter also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Klingelnberg AG and Director of Saurer GmbH and Faurecia.

Florence Parly Ms. Florence Parly has been an Independent Director of Altran Technologies SA since June 1, 2012. She also chairs the Company’s Nominating and Remuneration Committee. She is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d’Administration (1987). She joined the budget department of the Ministry of Economics, Finance and Industry as a civil administrator, before serving from 1991 until 1993 as a budget advisor within various ministries. She then joined the budget department as Head of Staff, in charge of financing. She subsequently served as a budget advisor within the staff of the Prime Minister’s office from 1997 until 1999, and then Secretary of State for the budget until 2000. Between 2003 and 2004, Ms. Parly successively served as a Representative of Agence France Tresor within the Ministry of Economics, Finance and Industry, and then as Chairman of the Management Board of the regional development agency of Ile-de-France. In 2006, Ms. Parly joined Air France as Director of Investment Strategy before becoming Deputy CEO of Air France Cargo in 2008. As of January 2013, she has been the director of the Orly transit and France connection activity. She also holds other mandates, including Director of Servair and Ingenico, Chairman of the Board of MCH (Mexico Cargo Handling) and Sodexi, and Permanent Representative of Air France KLM on the Board of Directors of Air France.