Amadeus IT Group SA (AMA.MC)

Jose Antonio Tazon Garcia Mr. Jose Antonio Tazon Garcia serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. He was appointed Chairman on December 2, 2008 and obtained Independent status on February 28, 2012. Since March 2009, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Expedia Inc. Since March 2011, he has acted at Standing Commission of the Council of Tourism of CEOE. He is Telecommunications Engineer graduated from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and also holds a degree in Computer Sciences from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Luis Maroto Camino Mr. Luis Maroto Camino serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since 2015. From January 2009 to December 2010, he acted as Deputy CEO of the Company, with responsibility for overall company strategy as well as line management of the finance, internal audit, legal and human resources functions. He joined Amadeus in 1999 as Director of Marketing and Finance. He was promoted in 2003 to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) position, taking responsibility for the global Amadeus Finance organization. Prior to joining Amadeus, he held several managerial positions at the Bertelsmann Group. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and further postgraduate qualifications from Harvard Business School and Stanford University.

Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero Mr. Guillermo de la Dehesa Romero serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since February 24, 2011, and has been on the Company's Board since April 29, 2010. In 1975, he was appointed as Director of the Information Center for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and later was named General Technical Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Energy. In 1980, he became Director of Foreign Assets and International Relations of Banco de Espana. In the past, he acted as General Secretary of Commerce, State Secretary of Economics and Secretary of the Board at the Ministry of Economics and Finance. Since 2002, he has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Campofrio, Non-Executive Chairman of Aviva Corporation and International Counsel at Goldman Sachs. He is Economist and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1962. He has been State Economist since 1968.

Ana de Pro Gonzalo Ms. Ana de Pro Gonzalo serves as Chief Financial Officer of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. She has global responsibility for financial management and control for the Amadeus Group. Previous to her appointment in Amadeus, she was Corporate General Manager at Sacyr Vallehermoso from 2002. She was responsible for the areas of corporate development, investor relations, marketing, e-business and communication. Prior to this position, she worked for eight years at Metrovacesa as Deputy General Manager and Finance Director and her duties included accounting and administration, treasury, management control, institutional relations and strategic planning. Between 1990 and 1994, she was Senior Auditor at Arthur Andersen, working for companies from various sectors including telecommunications, engineering and construction. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Studies, specializing in Auditing, from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, and completed IESE Business School’s PDG executive program.

Herve Couturier Mr. Herve Couturier serves as Executive Vice President of Research & Development of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. He was appointed to this post on July 11, 2012. He also serves as a board member for SimCorp A/S, a Danish software company. He has more than 25 years experience in the area of international software development and has held executive posts at SAP, IBM and Business Objects. He holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Wolfgang Krips Mr. Wolfgang Krips serves as Executive Vice President of Global Operations of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. He was named as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company as of January 1, 2014. Before joining Amadeus, he held various senior management positions at SAP in development, IT and services - among them Senior Vice President Globalization Services, Head of Global IT Infrastructure Services, Managing Director of SAP Managed Services / SAP Hosting, Senior Vice President for Partner Care & Enablement Services, Vice President in the corporate strategy group. Prior to SAP, he was an Associate Principal with McKinsey & Company until 2002. He began his career at Alcatel (now Alcatel-Lucent), where he was Head of a Research and Development department until 1996. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Physics from Cologne University and studied in Economics from Open University.

Tomas Lopez Fernebrand Mr. Tomas Lopez Fernebrand serves as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. He was named Vice President and General Counsel on January 1, 1999. In December 2000, the Board of Directors appointed him Corporate Secretary as well, therefore becoming the Chief Legal Officer of the Amadeus Group. In 1999 and 2005, he guided the Group through the legal and regulatory steps required for the company’s IPO (1999), and leveraged buy-out (2005) with the private equity firms BC Partners and Cinven, and Air France, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Iberia. As recently as April 2010, he led the Group through the proceedings for an IPO in the Madrid Stock Exchange. He joined Amadeus in 1988 as Senior Corporate Counsel. He assisted in the creation of the two main subsidiaries in the Amadeus Group: Amadeus Development (France) and Amadeus Data Processing (Germany). He also assisted in the drafting of the European Code of Conduct for CRSs. In April 1996, he was made Associate General Counsel, providing legal counsel to Amadeus Marketing, in both Madrid and Nice. In addition, he supervised and coordinated the legal and contractual support required by Amadeus National Marketing Companies (NMCs) worldwide. In addition to his role as Chief Legal Officer, he currently leads the Industry Affairs unit in Amadeus, which also supervises and coordinates the worldwide CSR and sustainability programs in the Group. He served as the first Chairman of the newly created European Technology and Travel Services Association (ETTSA), a Belgian non-profit association based in Brussels with membership composed of Global Distribution Systems, on-line Travel Agencies, and other industry stakeholders. He remains as Board Member in the Association. He holds a Law degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid. Moreover, he received a Masters of Business Administration degree from Florida International University in Miami.

Sabine Hansen-Peck Ms. Sabine Hansen-Peck serves as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Communications and Branding of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. She has over 20 years of international management experience across the technology, financial services, private equity, aviation and travel industry. She joined Amadeus from Citigroup where she served as Head of Human Resources responsible for more than 30,000 employees across the Global Consumer Group in Europe, Middle East & Africa. Sabine started her career as a Global Management Associate in Citibank and worked in Marketing, Finance, Risk as well as Human Resources.

Decius Valmorbida Mr. Decius Valmorbida serves as Senior Vice President - Travel Channels of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since June 19, 2017. Prior to this role, he held several positions in the LATAM region. He started in Amadeus as Operations Director for the Brazilian ACO in January 2004, responsible for customer service, delivery, product management and Internal IT. In 2006, he relocated to Nice to become the Head of LATAM Marketing team, managing all marketing functions and the creation of the LATAM Solutions Center in Bogota, Colombia. In 2009, he moved back to Brazil and had a brief term as the GM of the South LATAM ACO and shortly after in July 2009 he was appointed as Director for the LATAM region. During his term as Director of LATAM, he helped Amadeus grow its business both on its IT and Distribution business lines. Prior to joining Amadeus, he held several positions for 10 years in the Telecom industry in companies such as AT&T and Ernst & Young.

Julia Sattel Ms. Julia Sattel serves as Vice President of Information Technology for Airlines of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. Before this role, she held the role of VP, Global Sales Development Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America from July 2007. In this role, Julia was also responsible for the Amadeus Multinational Customer Group and the definition and implementation of Sales Best Practices and tools across Amadeus markets worldwide.

Alejandro Luzarraga Guerrero Mr. Alejandro Luzarraga Guerrero serves as Vice President of Corporate Strategy of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. On March 14, 2013, he was appointed Member of the Company's Executive Management Committee. Between 1998 and 2006, he worked in the finance area of Amadeus, in close relation to the commercial departments (pricing, revenue management, business finance). He has intervened in the evaluation and follow-up of complex customer business cases and contributed to the signature of different Amadeus external partnerships and JVs. One of the projects he closely supported was the definition and the implementation of the Amadeus Value Based Pricing. His professional career started in Novartis, in Paris. After that, he worked for several years in strategy consulting and industrial organization advice, throughout a diverse range of economic sectors. Between 2006 and 2011, he participated in a number of different start-up ventures, and has directly collaborated to the expansion of the Hospitality business in Port Aventura, a leisure resort. He rejoined Amadeus in September 2011. He holds a degree in Business Administration and a Masters of Business Administration degree from ESADE. He also graduated in Economics and Actuarial Sciences, both from Universidad de Barcelona, and has been Associate Professor of statistics at Universidad Carlos III de Madrid.

Francisco Perez-Lozao Ruter Mr. Francisco Perez-Lozao Ruter serves as Vice President of New Lines of Business of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. In 2009 he was appointed as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and was responsible for Amadeus’ overall strategy definition. This also included the Amadeus Group’s Mergers & Acquisitions (and post-merger integration) activities, the overall coordination of Amadeus’ second IPO in 2010 and the search and development of new business opportunities for Amadeus. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Roland Busch Mr. Roland Busch serves as Director of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since July 1, 2013. Moreover, he acts as Board Member of Lufthansa German Airlines, a central unit of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, as well as Board Member of Lufthansa Pension Trust B.V. He also acts as Board Member of Melta Pension Investments.

Francesco Loredan Mr. Francesco Loredan serves as Director of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. since April 28, 2017. Before that he was Independent Director at the Company. Previously, he acted as Board Member, representing Idomeneo SarL on the Company's Board from February 21, 2005 to August 2, 2011. He graduated in Economics from the London School of Economics and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Stuart Anderson McAlpine Mr. Stuart Anderson McAlpine serves as Director of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since April 28, 2017. Before that he was Independent Director at the Company. Previously, he was Board Member, representing Amadecin SarL on the Company's Board until August 2, 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since February 21, 2005. In addition, he serves as Manager of Amadecin Sarl. He worked for Royal Bank of Scotland, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from University of Glasgow.

Marc Verspyck Mr. Marc Verspyck serves as Director of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since June 26, 2014. He was appointed Senior Vice-President Finance of Air France in September 2007. Since July 1, 2013, he is the CFO of Air France, under the responsibility of accounting, cost control, finance, real estate purchases and taxes. He graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris and holds a Master Degree in DESS from Universite Paris Dauphine.

Clara Furse Ms. Clara Furse serves as Independent Director of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. since April 29, 2010. She joined Phillips Drew in 1983 and in 1988, she was appointed as Member of its Board of Directors. Between 1998 and 2000, she served as Director of Grupo Credit Lyonnais Rouse. From 2001 to 2009, she served as Director of the London Stock Exchange. Currently, she serves as Non-Executive Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Legal General Group plc and Member of the Board of Directors of Nomura Holdings Inc. In 2008, she was awarded with the Order of the British Empire (DBE). She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from London School of Economics.

Pierre-Henri Gourgeon Mr. Pierre-Henri Gourgeon serves as Independent Director of Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. since April 28, 2017. Before that, he acted as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, representing Societe Air France from December 29, 2005 till April 19, 2012. He has also acted as Chief Executive Officer of Air France - KLM. He holds a degree in Engineering from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Aeronautique and a degree from Ecole Polytechnique.