Amadeus Fire AG (AMDG.DE)

Name Description

Christoph Gross Mr. Christoph Gross is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Amadeus Fire AG since January 1, 2012. He has been Chairman of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Prior to that, he served as Vice Chairman of the Company's Supervisory Board from May 28, 2011. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Aveco Holding AG, and Chairman of the Advisory Board of GEALAN Betiligungs GmbH.

Peter Haas Mr. Peter Haas is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Amadeus Fire AG since January 1, 2009. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from 1999. Mr. Haas is responsible for Corporate Strategy, Operations, Acquisitions and Investments, Marketing and Public Relations as well as Investor Relations at the Company. He holds a degree in Business Economics.

Michael Wisser Mr. Michael C. Wisser is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since December 12, 2011. Prior to that, he acted as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from October 6, 2005 to May 26, 2011. In addition, he acts as Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee and the Personnel Committee at the Company. Mr. Wisser has acted as General Manager at WISAG Service Holding Management GmbH, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of WISAG Produktionsservice GmbH, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Netz Aktiv Aktiengesellschaft fuer dezentrale Informationssysteme, Member of the Supervisory Board of WISAG Gebaeudereinigung GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of ASG Airport Service GmbH. He holds a degree in Business Administration.

Robert von Wuelfing Mr. Robert von Wuelfing is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of Amadeus Fire AG since November 1, 2012. At the Company, he is responsible for Finance and Accounting, Financial Control, Personnel Administration, Information Technology (IT), Legal and Internal Audit as well as Training Segment. He is a business administration graduate.

Ulrike Bert Ms. Ulrike Bert is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. Ms. Bert is a Financial Accountant at the Company.

Arno Frings Dr. Arno Frings is Member of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since November 30, 2005. He acted as Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Furthermore, Dr. Frings serves as Lawyer and Partner of the law firm fringspartners.

Karl Graf zu Eltz Dr. Karl Graf zu Eltz is Member of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since January 12, 2012. He is an Independent Business Consultant. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Amontis Consulting AG.

Knuth Henneke Mr. Knuth Henneke is Member of the Supervisory Board of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. He is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Mr. Henneke is also Deputy Chairman of the Advisory Board of Aqua Vital Quell- und Mineralwasser GmbH. He is an Independent Business Consultant.

Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski Ms. Ulrike Hoesl-Abramowski is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. She is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. She is a Personnel Clerk.

Silke Klarius Ms. Silke Klarius is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. She also acts as Member of the Accounting and Audit Committee at the Company. She is a Personnel Officer.

Sybille Lust Ms. Sybille Lust is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. She is a Trade Union Secretary.

Elmar Roth Mr. Elmar Roth is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of AMADEUS FIRE AG since May 26, 2011. He was Member of the Standing Committee at the Company. He is an Information Technology (IT) Executive.

Hartmut van der Straeten Mr. Hartmut van der Straeten is Member of the Supervisory Board at AMADEUS FIRE AG since 2011. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from October 31, 2005. Before that, he served as the Company's Supervisory Member. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Accounting and Audit Committee and was Member of the Standing Committee at the Company. Mr. van der Straeten is an Independent Business Consultant.