Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

Name Description

Mohammed Moosa Mr. Mohammed Valli Moosa is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has BSc (Mathematics and Physics) degree. He has been a director of Amplats since 2008 and has served as deputy chairman and lead independent director of the Board since 2010. He is also Chairman of Sun International Limited and on various other boards, including Sanlam, Sappi, Imperial Holdings and the World Wildlife Fund (South Africa). Previously, he held the ministerial portfolios for Constitutional Development and Environmental Affairs and Tourism, and was Chairperson of the United Nations Commission on Sustainable Development.

Christopher Griffith Mr. Christopher Ivan Griffith is Chief Executive officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a member of the Anglo American plc group management committee and director of Anglo American South Africa Limited. Prior to his current appointment, he was CEO of Kumba Iron Ore from July 2008 and has been with Anglo American for 27 years. He joined Amplats in 1990, progressing rapidly from supervisor to one of the youngest general managers in the company, overseeing Amandelbult and Bafokeng-Rasimone Platinum mines, before heading the joint-venture operations.

Ian Botha Mr. Ian Botha is Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company. He was previously group financial controller of Anglo American plc, a position he held since November 2009. Prior to this, he was chief financial officer of Anglo American’s coal division and its ferrous metals and industrial division.

July Ndlovu Mr. July Ndlovu is Chief Executive Officer: SA - Anglo American Coal of the Company. He was previously employed by Anglo American subsidiaries in Zimbabwe, holding senior managerial positions in metallurgical operations and technical services. In 2001, he transferred to Amplats, first as business manager of the Polokwane smelter, then head: process technology. He transferred to Anglo American Coal as chief executive officer: SA, effective 1 September 2016.

Andrew Hinkly Mr. Andrew Hinkly is Executive Head - Marketing of the Company. He moved to the new commercial business unit of Anglo American plc in 2014. Andrew joined Anglo American in 2008 as group head: procurement and supply chain after working for the Ford Motor Company for 20 years, where he gained extensive global experience in finance, purchasing, strategy and new market development.

Gary Humphries Mr. Gary Humphries is Executive Head - Processing of the company. He joined Amplats in 2001 as manager: concentrator optimisation. He has held numerous technical and operational roles in the company, most recently head: process control and concentrator technology. Prior to joining Amplats, he was a senior consultant at SRI Consulting (Zurich), and worked at Fleming Martin Securities and AECI.

Seara Macheli-Mkhabela Ms. Seara Macheli-Mkhabela is Executive Head - Corporate Affairs of the Company. She is a lawyer by profession, with a specific interest and training in protection of intellectual property, Seara has 19 years’ experience at executive corporate level which includes working for multinational companies. Her primary focus is on increasing community benefit from mining while minimising and managing associated risks. She drives the company’s social strategy, premised on the principle of partnerships with stakeholders.

Lorato Mogaki Ms. Lorato Mogaki is Executive Head - Human Resources of the Company. She joined Amplats in 2005 as group manager: people development and was later appointed head of human resources development and transformation. Prior to that, she was a training and development general manager in the post and telecommunications sector. She is a board member of the Mining Qualifications Authority (MQA), the regulating body for all mining-related qualifications. She also serves on the Zenzele board, which champions community development projects on behalf of Amplats.

Dean Pelser Mr. Dean Pelser is Executive Head - Mining Operations of the Company. Prior to his current appointment, Dean was executive head: safety, health and environment for over four years, and a director of Rustenburg Platinum Mines since 1999. He has an extensive background in the gold, coal and PGM mining industries spanning 30 years. Prior roles include general manager at Mogalakwena Mine, divisional director: Eastern Limb operations (mining, concentrating, smelting and JVs), general programme manager: Eastern Limb development and head of infrastructure and sustainable development. In addition to his operational experience in management, strategic planning and large-scale project delivery, he also served as chairman of Lebalelo Water User Association, Joint Water Forum and a decade on the board of Lepelle Northern Water.

Indresen Pillay Mr. Indresen Pillay is Executive Head - Projects and SHE of the Company. He has over 20 years of international experience in project management, cost management, procurement on complex building, infrastructure and industrial projects.

Vishnu Pillay Mr. Vishnu P. Pillay is Executive Head - Joint Ventures and Exit Operations of the Company. Prior to joining our executive committee, Vishnu was executive vice-president: South African operations for Gold Fields Limited and, before that, vice-president and head of operations at Driefontein Gold Mine. His 25 years at Gold Fields were interrupted by a period with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research as director of mining technology and group executive for institutional planning and operations. In May 2013 he joined the board of Harmony Gold as an independent non-executive director. Since July 2015, Vishnu has had operational responsibility for our platinum assets to be disposed of.

Gordon Smith Mr. Gordon Smith is Executive Head - Technical of Anglo American Platinum Ltd. He has 38 years’ minerals industry experience across precious metal, base metal, ferrous metals, chrome, diamond and semiprecious stone, and coal operations. He joined Amplats in 2003 as general manager: planning. Subsequent appointments included head of strategic business planning, head of mineral resource management and executive head: technical. Gordon is an honorary life fellow and past president of the Southern African Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, a fellow of the Mine Ventilation Society of South Africa, and a member of the South African National Institute of Rock Engineering and associate professor at University of the Witwatersrand, school of mining engineering.

Elizna Viljoen Ms. Elizna Viljoen is Company Secretary of the Company. With over 20 years’ experience in the company secretarial field in consulting and in-house positions, Elizna has been exposed to various corporate transactions across the industrial, mining, information technology and telecommunications sectors. She joined Anglo Operations Proprietary Limited in May 2013 where she is responsible for running the company secretarial teams at Amplats and Anglo American South Africa, serving their boards and board committees, and ensuring appropriate compliance with JSE Listings Requirements, the Companies Act and governance best practice.

Mark Cutifani Mr. Mark Cutifani is a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has worked across six continents, 25 countries and over 20 commodities. He has been chief executive of Anglo American since 2013, and serves on the group management committee. Previously chief operating officer for Inco and Vale’s global nickel business, and senior executive with leading multinational mining groups. With a leadership style focused on people development, accountability and delivering sustainable value, Mark has emphasised developing strong investor, labour, industrial, government and community relationships.

Rene Medori Dr. Rene Medori is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He s the finance director of Anglo American plc. He was finance director of The BOC Group plc and a non-executive director of Scottish and Southern Energy plc. He joined the board of Petrofac in January 2012.

Anthony O'Neill Mr. Anthony O'Neill is Non-Executive Director of Anglo American Platinum Ltd. He is a Group director technical at Anglo American plc and a recognised global business and technical expert in the mining industry. Spearheaded strategy development and significant turnarounds in large, complex and geographically diverse mining businesses. Tony’s extensive career spans some 35 years, predominantly in the gold mining sector and including senior roles at Newcrest Mining, Western Mining Corporation and AngloGold Ashanti.

Andile Sangqu Mr. Andile Sangqu is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Sangqu is executive head and director of Anglo American South Africa, working with the constituent businesses to deliver the group’s strategy, provide leadership and coordination for stakeholder relations in South Africa and facilitate regional alignment with the group’s central functions. Prior roles include group executive of sustainability and risk at Impala Platinum and executive director for Glencore Xstrata South Africa. He served on the Chamber of Mines’ national development plan committee and in executive and non-executive roles at Kagiso Trust Investments.

Richard Dunne Mr. Richard Matthew Wingfield Dunne is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He serves on the audit committees of Standard Bank Group Limited, Tiger Brands Limited and AECI Limited. Previously Richard was with Deloitte for 42 years until he retired in 2006 when he was the chief operating officer.

Nkateku Mageza Mr. Nkateku Peter Mageza is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Certified Accountant and Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) UK. He was until June 2009 ABSA Group Limited Executive Director and Group Chief Operations Officer and was involved with ABSA in various capacities over the past nine years.

Nombulelo Moholi Ms. Nombulelo Thokozile Moholi is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has spent most of her career in the telecommunications sector. She was chief executive officer of Telkom SA SOC Limited from 2011 to 2013 after heading senior portfolios in that company for 14 years. She also served in strategy, marketing and corporate affairs roles at Nedbank.

Dhanasagree Naidoo Ms. Dhanasagree Naidoo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anglo American Platinum the Company. She is a Chartered Accountant with a professional background in structured finance and debt capital markets, developed her career at Sanlam, after a brief tenure in financial planning and corporate taxation at SA Breweries and Deloitte & Touche respectively.