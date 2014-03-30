Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)
ANRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
52.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.40 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs52.90
Open
Rs53.15
Day's High
Rs53.80
Day's Low
Rs52.00
Volume
282,130
Avg. Vol
1,464,615
52-wk High
Rs71.60
52-wk Low
Rs32.65
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Ashok Sarin
|73
|1992
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Amit Sarin
|43
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Navneet Singh
|2012
|President - Admin. & Marketing
Aman Sarin
|39
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
Amar Sarin
|30
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
Ashim Sarin
|37
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
Baldev Sikka
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
Manoj Pahwa
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Anil Mahindra
|Vice President - Land
Anil Sarin
|62
|1992
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Omi Chand
|2012
|Senior General Manager - Accounts and Finance
S. Sethi
|2012
|Senior General Manager - Accounts
Priya Aggarwal
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
Ambarish Chatterjee
|51
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Maneesh Gupta
|45
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Brajindar Singh
|69
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Ashok Sarin
|Shri. Ashok Sarin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Anant Raj Industries Ltd. He holds Graduation. He has 40 years experience in Business of Construction, Infrastructure Development, Real estate. He is a Director of Anant Raj Agencies Private Limited, Anant Raj Farms Limited, Consortium Holdings Private Limited, Echo Buildtech Private Limited, Elevator Promoters Private Limited, Pasupati Aluminium Limited.
Amit Sarin
|Shri. Amit Sarin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Delhi University.He started his career with the Company in the year 1995 as Executive Director - Commercial. He has to his credit one and a half decade of experience in construction, infrastructure development and real estate business. He has been instrumental in company's development and diversification to I.T. Parks/SEZs, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality business.
Navneet Singh
Aman Sarin
|Shri. Aman Sarin is Chief Operating Officer of the company. and he was Executive Director - Operations, Director of Anant Raj Industries Ltd. He manages the Tile division and also responsible for execution of development projects and other administrative function as may be assigned to him.
Amar Sarin
|Shri. Amar Sarin serves as Chief Operating Officer of the company . he was Executive Director - Business Development, Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He manages the Business Development & Marketing of Projects. He has an experience of around 8 years in the Business Development and Marketing of projects of the Company. He has also been instrumental in the brand building of Company’s ongoing projects.
Ashim Sarin
Baldev Sikka
Manoj Pahwa
Anil Mahindra
Anil Sarin
|Shri. Anil Sarin is Managing Director, Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Graduate. He is having 30 years in Business of Construction, Infrastructure Development etc. He is Director of Acquainted Realtors Private Limited, Anant Raj Agencies Pvt Ltd., Anant Raj Farms Private Limited, Asylum Estate Private Limited, Carnation Promoters Pvt Ltd., Consortium Holding Pvt Ltd., Deep Promoters Pvt Ltd.
Omi Chand
S. Sethi
Priya Aggarwal
Ambarish Chatterjee
|Shri. Ambarish Chatterjee is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS). He is having 19 years post qualification experience in areas of economic and corporate legislations. He is Director of Jai Mata Glass Limited, KW Publishers Private Limited, Integrated Capital Services Limited, RAAS eSolutions Private Limited, Freshly Farmed and Frozen Foods Private Limited, Indian Prochem Solutions Private Limited, Green Infra Profiles Private Limited.
Maneesh Gupta
|Shri. Maneesh Gupta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India having 14 years experience in fields of corporate laws and legal matters connected with civil issues.
Brajindar Singh
|Shri. Brajindar Mohan Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is Retired IRS & Ex.Chairman of CBDT having 40 years of experience in fields of Tax & Finance.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Ashok Sarin
|--
Amit Sarin
|7,200,000
Navneet Singh
|--
Aman Sarin
|--
Amar Sarin
|--
Ashim Sarin
|--
Baldev Sikka
|--
Manoj Pahwa
|--
Anil Mahindra
|--
Anil Sarin
|25,128,000
Omi Chand
|--
S. Sethi
|--
Priya Aggarwal
|--
Ambarish Chatterjee
|40,000
Maneesh Gupta
|37,500
Brajindar Singh
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Ashok Sarin
|0
|0
Amit Sarin
|0
|0
Navneet Singh
|0
|0
Aman Sarin
|0
|0
Amar Sarin
|0
|0
Ashim Sarin
|0
|0
Baldev Sikka
|0
|0
Manoj Pahwa
|0
|0
Anil Mahindra
|0
|0
Anil Sarin
|0
|0
Omi Chand
|0
|0
S. Sethi
|0
|0
Priya Aggarwal
|0
|0
Ambarish Chatterjee
|0
|0
Maneesh Gupta
|0
|0
Brajindar Singh
|0
|0