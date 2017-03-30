Edition:
AO World PLC (AO.L)

AO.L on London Stock Exchange

111.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.89%)
Prev Close
112.00
Open
115.25
Day's High
115.25
Day's Low
110.00
Volume
1,848,939
Avg. Vol
738,586
52-wk High
192.30
52-wk Low
107.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Geoffrey Cooper

63 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Stephen Caunce

46 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John Roberts

41 2017 Founder, Executive Director

Mark Higgins

37 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Julie Finnemore

2017 Director - Group Legal, Company Secretary

Christopher Hopkinson

56 2005 Non-Executive Director

Marisa Cassoni

64 2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Brian McBride

59 2014 Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Geoffrey Cooper

Mr. Geoffrey I. Cooper serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 1st July 2016. Geoff has over 20 years UK public company Board experience including Chair and Chief Executive Officer roles. He has significant retail and customer facing industry experience across the UK. Ability to steer Boards through high growth strategies and overseas expansion. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Card Factory plc and Bourne Leisure Holdings and adviser to Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP, former Non-Executive Chairman of Dunelm Group plc and former Chief Executive Officer of Travis Perkins Plc. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Card Factory plc and Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited.

Stephen Caunce

Mr. Stephen Caunce serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has thorough knowledge and understanding of the Group’s business having held Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer positions from 2005 until 2017. He substantial experience in growth businesses with a strong consumer focus. He has ignificant Board and management experience: previously Finance Director at Phones 4U Limited and senior positions held at MyTravel Plc and Preston North End Plc/ He is Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

John Roberts

Mr. John Roberts serves as Founder, Executive Director of the Company. John is a Co-founded the business over 16 years ago giving him thorough knowledge and understanding of the Group’s business. He has extensive CEO experience; led the management team to successfully develop and expand the business during periods of challenging market conditions. He is Innovator and visionary lead, Significant market knowledge and understanding.

Mark Higgins

Mr. Mark Higgins serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Group Finance Director for four years prior to appointment as AO’s Chief Financial Officer. He is Senior finance roles held at Enterprise Managed Services Ltd and the Caudwell Group. He was Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Julie Finnemore

Ms. Julie Finnemore serves as Director - Group Legal, Company Secretary of the Company. She was Head - Group Legal, Company Secretary of the Company. She is a qualified solicitor who joined the Company from Atticus Legal LLP as Head of Group Legal in January 2014.

Christopher Hopkinson

Mr. Christopher Hopkinson is a Non-Executive Director of the company. He was former City Financial Analyst. He has significant industry experience. He holds a Masters degree in Logistics. He has been Executive Director of Better Business Support Ltd and Clifton Trade Bathrooms Ltd.

Marisa Cassoni

Ms. Marisa L. Cassoni serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a ICAEW chartered accountant with extensive financial and governance experience in both private and public companies. Previously, she was finance director of John Lewis Partnership Ltd, Royal Mail Group and the UK division of Prudential Group. She is Panel member of the Competition and Markets Authority. She was Wealth of Board experience. She has been Non-Executive Director of Skipton Group Holdings Ltd, Enterprise Inns Plc and The People’s Operator Plc.

Brian McBride

Mr. Brian James McBride serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Brian has Extensive online retail experience. He was former Managing Director of Amazon.co.uk and Chair of ASOS Plc and Wiggle Ltd. He has Significant non-executive and governance experience. He holds Masters degree in Economics, History and Politics.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Geoffrey Cooper

116,790

Stephen Caunce

511,154

John Roberts

578,041

Mark Higgins

395,763

Julie Finnemore

--

Christopher Hopkinson

50,000

Marisa Cassoni

61,664

Brian McBride

66,494
As Of  30 Mar 2017

