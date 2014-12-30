Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO)

Name Description

Keith Hill Mr. Keith C. Hill has served as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Africa Oil Corp. since October 20, 2009. He was Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company between March 30, 2009 and October 20, 2009, and Director of the Company between October 16, 2006 and March 30, 2009. Mr. Hill previously served as President of Valkyries Petroleum, BlackPearl Resources and Shamaran Petroleum and is currently Director of Africa Energy and Chairman of Petrovista Energy. Mr. Hill has over 30 years experience in the oil industry including 18 years with the Lundin Group as well as international new venture management and senior exploration positions at Occidental Petroleum and Shell Oil Company. His education includes a Master of Science degree in Geology and Bachelor of Science degree in Geophysics from Michigan State University as well as an MBA from the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

Ian Gibbs Mr. Ian W. Gibbs has served as Chief Financial Officer of Africa Oil Corp. since September 14, 2009. He was Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company between October 2006 and March 2008, and Director of the Company between March 2008 and September 14, 2009. Ian Gibbs is a Canadian Chartered Accountant and a graduate of the University of Calgary where he obtained a bachelor of commerce degree. He has been a member of Africa Oil's Board of Directors or Executive Management Team since 2006. Since 2004, Mr. Gibbs has been the Chief Financial Officer of several TSX-Venture and TSX Listed international oil exploration and production companies including Valkyries Petroleum Corp. and Tanganyika Oil Company Ltd. and has been actively involved in the day to day operation of these companies with operations in Russia, Syria, Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia and Puntland (Somalia). Prior to 2004, Mr. Gibbs spent several years working in Russia and Kazakhstan in the upstream oil and gas industry. As CFO of Tanganyika Oil, in 2008, he played a pivotal role in the $2 billion acquisition by Sinopec International Petroleum. Prior to Tanganyika Oil, Mr. Gibbs was CFO of Valkyries Petroleum which was the subject of an $750 million takeover.

Timothy Thomas Mr. Timothy J. (Tim) Thomas has served as Chief Operating Officer of Africa Oil Corp. since April 17, 2015. Mr. Thomas has more than 35 years of industry experience and was most recently President and CEO of ArPetrol Ltd. and prior to that spent 18 years with Nexen Inc. While at Nexen, Mr. Thomas's roles included Senior Vice President Canadian Oil and Gas, Vice President Yemen and International Business Development as well as country manager positions in Yemen and the UK. Mr. Thomas started his career as a drilling engineer with Texaco North Sea and also spent a period of time with Gulf Canada Resources Limited. Mr. Thomas is a graduate of Imperial College of the University of London where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Mark Dingley Mr. Mark Dingley has served as Vice President, Operations of Africa Oil Corp. since July 30, 2014. Mr. Dingley has 14 years of oil industry experience including 12 years with Talisman Energy Inc. where he served as Vice President, Middle East Operations as well as General Manager, Peru; Manager, Corporate Security & Surface Risk; and Manager, Government Affairs & Deputy General Manager, Sudan. Prior to entering the oil industry Mr. Dingley spent 4 years working in the mining industry in various locations through Africa and he also served in the British Military for 12 years. His education includes both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Law from the University of Canterbury, UK and he has also completed an Executive MBA at Harvard Business School.

Paul Martinez Dr. Paul Martinez has served as Vice President Exploration of Africa Oil Corp. since March 14, 2011. Dr. Martinez has over 23 years of international and domestic US experience in the oil industry. Prior to joining Africa Oil Corp. Dr. Martinez was a Director of International Business Development with Occidental Petroleum Corporation and over a period of 18 years worked exploration projects in the Texas Gulf Coast, Permian Basin, Rockies, Latin America, the Middle East, Russia and Africa. He has held overseas management positions for Oxy in Libya, Oman and Peru. While serving as Director of Africa Exploration at Oxy Dr. Martinez led exploration efforts with a focus on East Africa, West Africa, and Libya. At Africa Oil Corp Dr. Martinez has directed exploration efforts in all of the Company's assets in East Africa. Dr. Martinez holds a Master of Science and Doctorate degrees in applied earth sciences from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum geology from the University of Texas at Austin. Dr. Martinez is based in Africa Oil's Calgary office and is responsible for all geological and geophysical activities of the Company.

John Craig Mr. John Hunter Craig has served as Independent Director of Africa Oil Corp. since June 19, 2009. Mr. Craig is a practicing securities lawyer and a partner of the firm Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. He is also currently a director of Lundin Mining Corporation, Denison Mines Corp., BlackPearl Resources Ltd., Corsa Coal Corp. and Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation. He is a former director of Sirocco Mining Inc. (formerly Atacama Minerals Corp.) and Etrion Corporation. He holds an LLB degree from University of Western Ontario, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of Western Ontario.