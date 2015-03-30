Apar Industries Ltd (APAR.NS)
APAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
776.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kushal Desai
|49
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sanjaya Kunder
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Chaitanya Desai
|44
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Rajesh Sehgal
|46
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Nina Kapasi
|54
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Suyash Saraogi
|48
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
N. Thingalaya
|77
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
F. Virani
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kushal Desai
|Mr. Kushal N. Desai serves as the Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Apar Industries Ltd. He holds B.Sc. (Hons.), (Elect.Engg.), USA B.S. in (Econ.) (Hons.), Wharton, USA. Other Companies in which Directorship held as : Apar Masat Conductors Ltd. Apar ChemateK Lubricants Ltd. Apar Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Apar Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Scope Pvt. Ltd. Catalis World Pvt. Ltd. Uniflex Cables Ltd. Marine Cables & Wires Pvt. Ltd. Petroleum Specialities Pte. Ltd., Singapore, Quantum Apar Speciality Oils Pty.Ltd., Australia, Apar Investment INC., Apar Investment (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., and Apar Technologies Pte. Ltd., Singapore.
|
Sanjaya Kunder
Chaitanya Desai
|Shri. Chaitanya N. Desai serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd., with effect from 1 February 2015. He has 17 years of experience. He is qualified in B.Sc. (Hons.), (Chem. Engg.), USA, B.S. (Econ.) Hons.,Wharton, USA. He holds Directorship with Apar Masat Conductors Ltd, Apar ChemateK Lubricants Ltd, Apar Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Apar Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Consumers Services Pvt. Ltd, Scope Pvt. Ltd, Catalis World Pvt. Ltd, Uniflex Cables Ltd, Poweroil Speciality Products FZE, Sharjah, UAE.
|
Rajesh Sehgal
|Shri. Rajesh Sehgal serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Investor Director, Non-Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd. Mr. Rajesh Sehgal is a Senior Executive Director in Templeton organisation since 1999. He has research responsibilities for companies in India, Africa, and the Middle East and is involved in managing the Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund. Mr. Sehgal earned his M.B.A. in business management with specialisation in finance and marketing from XLRI (India) and a B.S. with specialisation in physics. He received his CFA charter in 2005. He was awarded a post-graduate diploma in securities law from the Government Law College in Mumbai. He has earlier been awarded the International Capital Markets Qualification by the Securities Institute, London.
|
Nina Kapasi
Suyash Saraogi
N. Thingalaya
|Dr. N. K. Thingalaya serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd. He has done his Ph. D. in (Economics). He holds sirectorships with Lamina Foundries Limited.
|
F. Virani
|Shri. F. B. Virani serves as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Apar Industries Ltd. He graduated in B.E.(Chem. Engg.), M.S.(Chem. Engg.), (USA) M.B.A. (USA). He hold directorships with Dyna Cybertech Services Pvt. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kushal Desai
|14,247,000
|
Sanjaya Kunder
|8,600,000
|
Chaitanya Desai
|14,543,100
|
Rajesh Sehgal
|--
|
Nina Kapasi
|--
|
Suyash Saraogi
|--
|
N. Thingalaya
|--
|
F. Virani
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kushal Desai
|0
|0
|
Sanjaya Kunder
|0
|0
|
Chaitanya Desai
|0
|0
|
Rajesh Sehgal
|0
|0
|
Nina Kapasi
|0
|0
|
Suyash Saraogi
|0
|0
|
N. Thingalaya
|0
|0
|
F. Virani
|0
|0