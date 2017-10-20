Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

Name Description

Victor Neufeld Mr. Victor Neufeld is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is the former CEO of Jamieson Laboratories (“Jamieson”) Canada’s largest manufacturer and distributor of natural vitamins, minerals, concentrated food supplements, herbs and botanical medicines. Mr. Neufeld brings 15 years of experience as a chartered accountant and partner with Ernst & Young and 21 years as CEO of Jamieson. During his tenure with Jamieson, the company went from $20 million in annual sales to over $250 million and expanded the company’s distribution network to over 40 countries, building Jamieson to a globally recognized brand name. Mr. Neufeld, a native of Leamington, Ontario, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Western University, Honours degree in business from the University of Windsor and an MBA from the University of Windsor. Mr. Neufeld is also a CPA.

Cole Cacciavillani Mr. Cole Cacciavillani is Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder of the company. He is co-founder, is an industrial engineer with 35 years of experience in the agricultural and greenhouse industry. Cole has accumulated expertise of how to best utilize nature’s light and proprietary growing techniques and technologies to create competitive, safe and cost effective products. Mr. Cacciavillani sits on a number of charitable and associative boards including serving as: past Chairman of the Board for Leamington Memorial District Hospital as well as serving on the Hospital’s Foundation Board. Cole was a founding chair of The Ontario Greenhouse Alliance; serves on the board of The Agricultural Institute of Ontario, Police Services Board, F.V. Energy Co-op, and the Leamington Economic Development Committee. Currently he serves as Co-Chair of Fundraising for the Erie Shores Campus Hospice. Mr. Cacciavillani’s dedication to his community has received much recognition, including: the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, which is awarded to honour significant contributions and achievements by Canadians. Ontario’s greenhouse industry recognized Mr. Cacciavillani’s leadership and vision as the founding Chair of the industry organization with its first service award. Recently, Mr. Cacciavillani was awarded the St. Clair alumni distinction award based on the success he pursued within the community.

John Cervini Mr. John Cervini is Co-Chairman of the Board, Founder of the company, He is co-founder, comes from fourth generation growers in southwestern Ontario with hydroponic agricultural experience. Together with his father and brother, Mr. Cervini helped established Lakeside Produce, a of North America sales and marketing companies selling fresh produce from Canada to multinational retailers throughout North America. Mr. Cervini has significant experience in greenhouse growing technology and has also overseen greenhouse expansions to California and Mexico. Mr. Cervini’s focus on improved efficiencies, healthier quality and the latest research studies helped him create an industry leading food safety program. Mr. Cervini understands the need and importance of product safety, product traceability and standardized industry procedures. Mr. Cervini is the founding chair of the Ontario Greenhouse Marketing Association remains involved in the industry as part of the Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Association.

Carl Merton Mr. Carl A. Merton is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He has over 20 years of financial and business experience, having spent almost 12 years combined with Ernst & Young LLP and KPMG LLP prior to serving as Vice-President, Special Projects at Atlas Tube Canada ULC, Chief Financial Officer of Reko International Group Inc. (TSXV: REK) and Chief Financial Officer of Aphria Inc. Mr. Merton is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators (the “CICBV”). As the Chief Financial Officer of Aphria, Mr. Merton is responsible for leading strategic discussions, acquisitions and divestitures, budgeting, financing, financial reporting and internal controls. Mr. Merton holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in Sports Administration from Laurentian University. In addition Mr. Merton, is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Motor City Community Credit Union, is the Chair of their Audit Committee, serves as an external member of the Audit Committee of the Greater Windsor & Essex County District School Board and has served as a past Chair of both the CICBV and the International Association of Professional Business Valuators.

Gary Leong Mr. Gary Leong is Chief Scientific Officer of the company. He has a personal background in quality assurance, quality control, quality system audits, international and domestic regulatory affairs and product research and development. Gary’s commitment to research and scientific knowledge of the medical marijuana industry allows us here at Aphria to produce a cost effective and quality product. Gary currently is the president of Neautrical Solutions Inc. located in Surrey, British Columbia. Prior to that, he was the Chief Scientific Officer at Jamieson Laboratories Limited. He began at Jamieson in the year 2000 as the Vice President of Scientific and Technical Affairs. He also held the position of Quality Control Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim Consumer Products: Quest Vitamins and Development Officer at Atomic Energy of Canada: Radiochemical Company. Gary’s educational background began with a Bachelors of Science in Chemistry and has taken him most recently to an MBA in Quality Management from City University of Bellevue Washington. Gary is currently affiliated with The Life Sciences Working Team of Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation. In the past, he was a member of the Natural Health Products Directorate Program Advisory Committee and a board member of the Ontario Ginseng Innovation and Research Consortium.

Arlene Dickinson Ms. Arlene Dickinson is Director of the company. She is the owner and CEO of Venture Communications, a company she grew from a small, local firm to one of the largest independent agencies in Canada, is also the CEO of District Ventures and Youinc.com. Companies all aimed at helping market, fund and grow entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies. She is a two times best-selling author, accomplished speaker and is best known to Canadians as one of the venture capitalists on the award-winning CBC series¹ Dragons¹ Den. Arlene¹s leadership has been recognized with honours including Canada¹s Most Powerful Women Top 100, the Pinnacle Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence, as well as PROFIT and Chatelaine¹s Top 100 Women Business Owners and, is a Marketing Hall of Legends inductee. She is an Honorary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy and the recipient of honorary degrees from Mount Saint Vincent University, Saint Mary¹s University and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology. Arlene is also the proud recipient of The Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Robert Kozlov Mr. Robert Kozlov is Director of the company. He is a senior partner at the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP where he practises corporate – commercial law, with a particular focus on private mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, and major commercial contracts, including those involving the supply, distribution and franchising of products and services, and the protection and licensing of intellectual property rights. He has experience advising clients on a wide array of commercial arrangements, including the drafting and negotiation of licensing, distribution, supply, franchise and development, joint-venture, sponsorship, co-promotion, advertising and marketing (including promotional contests), and services agreements for Canadian-based clients respecting their local operations, including in regard to their dealings with the Ministry of Health (Ontario), as well as their international expansion and distribution of products in multiple foreign jurisdictions. He also advises foreign companies in regard to their business operations in Canada, from initial set-up to compliance with local registration and regulatory requirements. As a registered trade-mark agent, Mr. Kozlov has acted for Canadian and foreign companies in protecting and enforcing their intellectual property rights, including providing validity opinions and pursuing action against infringers. Mr. Kozlov obtained an honours B. A. from McGill University in 1977 and was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1984, after having obtained LL.B and B.C.L. law degrees from McGill in 1982. As well, Mr. Kozlov has been a member of the Board and executive, as corporate secretary, of ProAction Cops & Kids, a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids at risk, since 1997.

Dennis Staudt Mr. Dennis Staudt is Director of the company. He has over 35 years’ experience providing business advice to private companies in Southwestern Ontario, having spent most of his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”), including 22 years as a partner in the Audit and Assurance Group. Prior to being admitted to partnership, Mr. Staudt spent almost two years with PwC Germany in their Düsseldorf office. Following his retirement from PwC in 2012, Mr. Staudt continues to provide business advisory services to a number of private companies, primarily in the manufacturing and greenhouse sectors. He is also Vice-President of Staudt Farms Limited, a family owned farming operation in Leamington, Ontario. Mr. Staudt graduated from the University of Windsor in 1977 with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree. He obtained his Chartered Accountant (Ontario) designation in 1979 and his Certified Public Accountant (Illinois) designation in 1999. Mr. Staudt is also Advisory Board Member at the University of Windsor Centre for Executive and Professional Education. Mr. Staudt is Past Chair of the Leamington District Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Art Gallery of Windsor and the Art Gallery of Windsor Foundation. He also previously served on the Board of Governors of the University of Windsor and taught as a Sessional Lecturer in Accounting.