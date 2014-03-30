APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Gupta Shri. Sanjay Gupta is Chairman of the Board of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. At the helm of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Gupta brings to the fore his acumen of the tubes industry and astute business sense, on a daily basis. With a rich experience of over more than two decades in various steel industry segments, Mr. Gupta steers the Company with a clear vision of growth in context of the changing market scenario. The resurgence of the Company, its remarkable gain in value and steady growth are the direct results of Mr. Gupta’s administrative and entrepreneurial skills. Under his leadership, the Company grew exponentially gaining national and international recognition.

Ashok Gupta Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Managing Director, Executive Director of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. He is a steel industry veteran with over three decades of experience .In his illustrative career, he has worked at senior management positions in SAIL, Bhushan Steel, LN Mittal Group (African Continent), Jindal etc. He is MSc (Physics), PGDBA from AIMA and have won various medals and awards. He has been instrumental in transforming the organization(s) in a modern pulsating giant, and their incremental profitability and expansions.

Vinay Gupta Shri. Vinay Gupta is Non-Executive Director of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. With over 16 years of experience in exports and international markets, Mr. Vinay Gupta, possesses in-depth knowledge of manufacturing and trading pipes, tubes, sheets and other steel products. He has been specifically assigned with the development of the Company’s pregalvanized business & international markets.

Anil Bansal Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal is Independent Director of the company. He is an ex-Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank, has almost 4 decades of rich experience in banking industry. He is acknowledged for his dynamic leadership and in depth knowledge of banking, Indian economy, corporate affairs and risk & ratings. Mr. Bansal is M. Sc. (Agri.) and certified associate of CAIIB. Presently he is serving as Chairman and Director of CARE Limited and director of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Abhilash Lal Mr. Abhilash Lal is Independent Director of the company. He is A mechanical engineer, Mr. Lal completed his post graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore in 1988. He has spent more than 25 years in senior roles in all aspects of financial services including banking, consulting, insurance, investments and real estate across business development, strategy, advisory as well as operations. He is currently partner and COO of MCap, an investment advisory firm.