Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)

Name Description

Gordon Cunningham Mr. Gordon R. Cunningham is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. Mr. Cunningham is a Corporate Director and the Chair of the Trust. He is also Chair of The Boiler Inspection & Insurance Company of Canada, an indirect subsidiary of Munich Re. Positions Mr. Cunningham has previously held include President and Chief Executive Officer of London Insurance Group and London Life Insurance Company and Vice Chairman of Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. Mr. Cunningham was formerly a partner at the law firm of Torys.

Michael Emory Mr. Michael R. Emory is President, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of the Company. He has been continuously active in the commercial real estate business since 1988. Prior to that time, Mr. Emory was a partner with the law firm of Aird & Berlis LLP, specializing in corporate and real estate finance. Mr. Emory is also a Director of Equitable Group Inc. and Equitable Bank.

Cecilia Williams Ms. Cecilia C. Williams is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. She was formerly the Vice President and Controller of Dream Unlimited Corp. and Chief Financial Officer of Dream Alternative Trust. After graduating from University of Toronto (Bachelor of Commerce, 1998), Ms. Williams began her career at Arthur Andersen, where she obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 2001 while working in the assurance and valuation practices. She continued her career development through progressively more senior financial planning positions at Magna International and Canwest Broadcasting/Shaw Media.

Thomas Burns Mr. Thomas G. Burns is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2011 until December 2011, he was Executive Vice President, Operations and Leasing of the REIT. He was formerly Senior Vice President, Retail at DTZ Barnicke, as well as a member of DTZ’s Global Management Committee. During Mr. Burns’ 31 year career, he has distinguished himself in the Canadian Real Estate community in both the leasing of retail space and consulting on the repositioning of existing retail properties. He is a Business Administration graduate of Algonquin College specializing in Real Estate.

Tim Low Mr.Tim Low is Senior Vice President - Leasing of the Company. Prior to joining the Trust, Mr. Low was employed by Northam Realty Advisors Ltd. where he spent over eight years leasing Northam’s Toronto and Western Canadian Portfolio. Over Mr. Low’s 23 year real estate career, he has leased a variety of commercial properties, including heritage properties and Class A bank towers.

Douglas Riches Mr. Douglas Riches is Senior Vice President - Mission Critical Facilities of the Company. He was formerly Senior Facilities Manager Sustainability at Bell Canada responsible for the major Key Facilities in Ontario. He is a past recipient of the Double EE award from Toronto Hydro for Engineering Excellence. Prior to his arrival in Canada, Mr. Riches worked throughout England specializing in the upkeep and maintenance of critical plants. He is a graduate of the Northumbrian Institute of Technology with honours in electrical theory.

Jennifer Irwin Ms. Jennifer L. Irwin is a Vice President - Human Resources and Communications of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Between August 2007 and August 2009, she held Senior Director, Human Resources and Senior Director, Learning Infrastructure and Planning positions with Loblaw Companies Limited. From 2005 until June 2007, Ms. Irwin was Senior Director, Human Resources at Johnson Controls Ltd. Prior to that, she held both national and international positions for Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. and IKO. Ms. Irwin is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.

Tyrone Bowers Mr. Tyrone Bowers is a Vice President - Acquisitions of the Company. He has been Managing Director, Leasing of the Company.

Gerald Connor Mr. Gerald R. Connor is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Connor is the Chairman and Founder of Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc., which currently manages assets in excess of $2.0 billion for primarily high net worth investors. Prior to founding Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. in 1997, Mr. Connor was President of Connor, Clark & Company Ltd. (1977 to 1997) and Chairman of the board of directors of Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management. Mr. Connor has over 48 years of investment experience.

James Griffiths Mr. James C. Griffiths is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Griffiths is the President of KLC Capital Investment Corporation and a director of Enssolutions Group Inc. He is also a Director of Alternate Health Corp. Mr. Griffiths is a chartered accountant and has over 37 years of experience in the real estate development/financing industries. He was the Vice President Finance of Genstar Property Corporation and the President of First City Development Corp. He was also President of RealFund, Canada’s first Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Griffiths is a past director of the Canadian Institute of Public Real Estate Companies and was the Founding Chairman of the Association of Foreign Investors in U.S. Real Estate.

Margaret Nelligan Ms. Margaret T. Nelligan is an Non-Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms. Nelligan is a partner with the law firm of Aird & Berlis LLP. She practices in the areas of corporate and securities law, including corporate governance, public financings, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition financings and corporate reorganizations. Ms. Nelligan earned an LL.B. (Hons.) from the University of Windsor in 1984. She has been granted the ICD.D designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Nelligan is a past director of Horizon Utilities Corporation.

Ralph Neville Mr. Ralph T. Neville is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Neville is a director of The Canadian Museum of Inuit Art. He is a chartered accountant and since 2006 serves as an independent tax advisor. Prior thereto, Mr. Neville was a partner in BDO Canada LLP between 1973 and 2005, specializing in income tax practice for corporate clients. He is a past chair of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants, a past director of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and a past director of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. He has also served as an expert witness on taxation matters in the Tax Court of Canada, in criminal court, family law and civil litigation matters.

Peter Sharpe Mr. Peter Sharpe is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Sharpe is a Corporate Director and has been a trustee of the Trust since May 2012. He was the former President & Chief Executive Officer of Cadillac Fairview (2000-2010), one of Canada’s largest investors, owners and managers of commercial real estate. Peter held senior executive positions with Cadillac Fairview since 1984. He served as Global Chairman of the International Council of Shopping Centres in 2010. In 2010, Mr. Sharpe was the recipient of the Building Owners and Managers Association Canada Chairman’s Award. Peter serves on the boards of Postmedia Network Canada Corp., First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. and Morguard Corporation.