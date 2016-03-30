Edition:
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

754.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.95 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs756.00
Open
Rs757.20
Day's High
Rs760.90
Day's Low
Rs750.05
Volume
242,818
Avg. Vol
2,874,729
52-wk High
Rs840.40
52-wk Low
Rs503.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

K. Ragunathan

54 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

K. Nityananda Reddy

59 2012 Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board

Santhanam Subramanian

2014 Chief Financial Officer

B. Adi Reddy

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

N. Govindarajan

49 2012 Managing Director, Executive Director

M. Madan Reddy

57 2006 Whole-Time Director

P. Sarath Reddy

32 2016 Whole-Time Director

M. Sivakumaran

74 2004 Whole-Time Director

P.V. Reddy

59 2012 Non-Executive Director

Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan

2017 Additional Independent Director

M. Sitarama Murty

74 2007 Non-Executive Independent Director

Avnit Singh

53 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Tathagato Roychoudhury

IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

K. Ragunathan

Mr. K. Ragunathan is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., since June 01, 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and a leading management consultant. He has over three decades of experience in consulting services.

K. Nityananda Reddy

Mr. K. Nityananda Reddy has been appointed as Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd . He resigned as Managing Director of the company with effect from June 01, 2012. He is a promoter of the Company. He holds a Masters Degree in Science and has been associated with the Company from the initial days. He is well-versed with the manufacturing technology and supervises the overall affairs of the Company.

Santhanam Subramanian

Mr. Santhanam Subramanian serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.

B. Adi Reddy

N. Govindarajan

Mr. N. Govindarajan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He holds B.E. (Mechanical) from Annamalai University. He has more than 20 years of experience across a variety of domains such as bulk drugs, CRAMS, and finished dosages & biotechnology. He joined Aurobindo Pharma Limited as Chief Executive Officer (API & CRAMS) on October 7, 2010. Earlier, Mr. Govindarajan served as Managing Director & CEO of Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited.

M. Madan Reddy

Mr. M. Madan Mohan Reddy is Whole-Time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He has a Masters Degree in Science (Organic Chemistry) and has held top managerial positions in leading pharmaceutical companies. He commands over 25 years of valuable experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He looks after formulations manufacturing of the Company.

P. Sarath Reddy

Mr. P. Sarath Chandra Reddy is Whole-Time Director of the Company. He is a graduate in Business Administration. He is a second generation entrepreneur experienced in general management and has expertise in project executions, IT, procurement, etc.

M. Sivakumaran

Dr. M. Sivakumaran is Whole-Time Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. Dr. Sivakumaran he holds a Masters Degree in Science and has been awarded a PhD in Organic Chemistry. He has about 43 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry and is responsible for the technological evolution of the Company. He looks after research and development, new product development and total quality management.

P.V. Reddy

Mr. P.V. Ramaprasad Reddy is Non-Executive Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He is a promoter of the Company. He is a postgraduate in Commerce and prior to promoting Aurobindo in 1986, he held management positions in various pharmaceutical companies. In 2008, the widely read World Pharmaceutical Frontiers, announced he is among the top 35 most influential people in the pharmaceutical industry.

Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan

M. Sitarama Murty

Mr. M. Sitarama Murty is Non-Executive Independent Director of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. He did his Masters in Electronics. He is professionally qualified banker. He has over three decades of experience as a banker and has held various positions in nationalised banks and retired as Managing Director & CEO of State Bank of Mysore, Bangalore, in 2003. His specialised areas of interest are international banking, foreign exchange, money markets, funds management, credit management, rural development, computerisation, commercial law and systems.

Avnit Singh

Dr. Mrs. Avnit Bimal Singh is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds an M.B.B.S. degree and is a Post Graduate in obstetrics & gynecology. She is a medical practitioner and a senior obstetrician/gynecologist based at Hyderabad.

Tathagato Roychoudhury

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

K. Ragunathan

530,000

K. Nityananda Reddy

14,330,000

Santhanam Subramanian

11,920,000

B. Adi Reddy

5,010,000

N. Govindarajan

490,809,984

M. Madan Reddy

15,260,000

P. Sarath Reddy

400,000

M. Sivakumaran

14,330,000

P.V. Reddy

150,000

Rangaswamy Rathakrishnan

--

M. Sitarama Murty

650,000

Avnit Singh

430,000

Tathagato Roychoudhury

--
As Of  30 Mar 2016

