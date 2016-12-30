Aareal Bank AG (ARLG.DE)

Name Description

Marija Korsch Ms. Marija Korsch is Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 22, 2013. She is Chairman of Executive Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration Control Committee and Deputy Chairman of Technology and Innovation Committee and Member of Audit Committee, Risk Committee, and Committee for Urgent Decisions at the Company. She was Member of Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since July 12, 2012 till May 22, 2013. And also served at Just Software AG as Member of the Supervisory Board. She has been former partner at Bankhaus Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG, among others.

Hermann Merkens Mr. Hermann Josef Merkens served as Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG since September 17, 2015. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Aareal Bank AG since December 4, 2014 till September 17, 2015. His responsibilities include Finance, Risk Controlling, Credit Management, Participating Interests, Portfolio Management and Workout. Since 17 September 2015 he is responsible for Corporate Communications, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, Including Sustainability, Human Resource, Legal, Compliance, and Operations. Until September 30, 2010, he served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Property Services B.V. Until December 22, 2010, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Valuation GmbH. Until December 8, 2010, he served as Member of the Council of Shareholders of Deutsche Interhotel Holding GmbH & Co. KG. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Estate AG, Member of the Board of Directors of Aareal Bank Asia Limited and Aareal Capital Corporation, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bau- und Grundstuecks-Aktiengesellschaft, among others. He is Member of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Structured Finance GmbH.

York-Detlef Buelow Mr. York-Detlef Buelow is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Aareal Bank AG since June 20, 2001. He is Deputy Chairman of the Executive and Nomination committee, Remuneration Control Committee, Member of Audit Committee at the Company.

Stephan Schueller Prof. Dr. Stephan Schueller is Deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 20, 2015. He is Deputy Chairman of the Executive and Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Control Committee. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at from May 23, 2006 until May 20, 2015. He is Spokesman of the General Partners of Bankhaus Lampe KG. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of hanse chemie AG and NANORESINS AG. He is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DePfa Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH and Member of the Supervisory board at Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, among others. He graduated from Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster with a degree in Business Economics in 1979.

Christiane Kunisch-Wolff Ms. Christiane Kunisch-Wolff is Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer of Aareal Bank AG since March 15, 2016. She has many years of experience in various executive positions. She started her professional career with WestLB AG in 1993, where she was last responsible for Strategic CRM Projects within the Credit Risk Management division. Ms. Kunisch-Wolff was appointed to the Management Board of readybank ag in October 2006 and her responsibilities there included risk management, finance and controlling, as well as the readypartner gmbh subsidiary. Since March 2012, she has been Member of the Management Board of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WestImmo) in Mainz, which has been Member of Aareal Bank Group since May 31, 2015. At WestImmo, she is responsible for accounting and financial reporting, administration and organization, IT, private customers (portfolio management), as well as anti-money laundering/Compliance.

Dagmar Knopek Ms. Dagmar Knopek is Chief Credit Officer and Member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG since July 1, 2016. In her new function, she will be responsible for Credit Management (encompassing loan administration and management), Operations, and the Workout portfolio. She was Member of the Management Board at the Company from June 1, 2013 to July 1, 2016. She was responsible for Sales Units Structured Property Financing. She has experience in this area, having worked for Bayerische Hypotheken- und Wechsel-Bank AG both in Germany and abroad. In 1999, she joined the Aareal Bank Group, where she held a number of positions, until her current appointment. She also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Aareal Bank Asia Limited, Chairman of Board of Directors of Aareal Capital Corporation, Member of Board of directors of Aareal Bank Asia Limited, Member of the Supervisory Board at Aareon AG, and among Others

Thomas Ortmanns Mr. Thomas Ortmanns is Member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG since September 1, 2005. His responsibilities include Housing Industry, Treasury, Organisation and Information Technology and Organisation, Audit. Until April 29, 2010, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of Aareal Bank France S.A. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Aareal First Financial Solutions AG and Aareon AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Innovative Banking Solutions AG, HypZert GmbH.

Christof Winkelmann Mr. Christof Winkelmann is Member of the Management Board at Aareal Bank AG effective July 1, 2016. He will assume responsibility for the Sales units in the Structured Property Financing segment. He will be responsible for all of the segment's new business activities.

Thomas Hawel Mr. Thomas Hawel is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Aareal Bank AG since May 23, 2006. He is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Aareon Deutschland GmbH. He is Member of t=Technology and Innovation Committee.

Dieter Kirsch Mr. Dieter Kirsch is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Aareal Bank AG since May 19, 2010. He is Member of the Risk Committee and Remuneration Control Committee and Committee for Urgent Decisions at the Company.

Richard Peters Mr. Richard Peters is Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 22, 2013. He is Member of Audit Committee since May 20, 2015 and Technology and Innovation Committee, Executive and Nomination Committee at the Company . He also serves as President and Chairman of the Management Board of Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Laender and Member of the Supervisory Board of DePfa Holding Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.

Hans-Werner Rhein Dr. Hans-Werner Rhein is Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 20, 2015. He is a Lawyer. he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Familienversicherung AG, and Member of the Supervisory board at Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG. He is Member of Executive and Nomination Committee, Risk Committee, and Committee for Urgent Decision.

Sylvia Seignette Ms. Sylvia Seignette is Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 20, 2015. She is Former CEO for Germany and Austria, Calyon. She is Member of Risk Committee and Committee for Urgent Decision.

Elisabeth Stheeman Ms. Elisabeth Stheeman is Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 20, 2015. She is Senior bank Advisor of Bank of England, Prudential Regulation Authority. She also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at TGL Immobilien AG, Courno. She is Member of Technology and Innovation Committee, Risk Committee and Committee for Urgent Decisions at the Company.

Hans-Dietrich Voigtlaender Mr. Hans-Dietrich Voigtlaender is Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG since May 20, 2015. He is a Senior Partner of BDG Innovation + Transformation GmbH & Co. KG. He is Member of Technology and Innovation Committee, Audit Committee, Remuneration Control Committee at the Company.

Hermann Wagner Prof. Dr. Hermann Wagner is Member of the Supervisory board of Aareal Bank AG since May 20, 2015. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk Committee, Committee for Urgent decisions at the Company. He is German Public Auditor and Tax Advisor. He serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, Member of the Supervisory board at btu beraterpartner Holding, PEH Wertpapier Deutschland, and among others.