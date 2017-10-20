Edition:
bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

ARTG.DE on Xetra

121.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.15 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€120.30
Open
€121.10
Day's High
€123.40
Day's Low
€120.15
Volume
16,645
Avg. Vol
30,410
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€66.77

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Arendts

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Franz Oemer

2008 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Michael Quatember

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Isabelle Andres

50 2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Laurent Nabet

52 2009 Member of the Supervisory Board
Biographies

Name Description

Martin Arendts

Mr. Martin Arendts is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at bet-at-home.com AG since 2007. He is the founder and owner of the law firm ARENDTS ANWAELTE. Mr. Arendts is specialized in law concerning capital investments, as well as gaming and betting. He holds an Executive Master of European and International Business Law (MBL-HSG) from Universitaet St. Gallen.

Franz Oemer

Dipl.-Ing. Franz Oemer is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at bet-at-home.com AG since March 1, 2008. Following studies of Software Engineering at Softwarepark Hagenberg, Mr. Oemer was active in the field of international Consulting for Business-Process-Reengineering. He is founder of various technology, as well as gaming companies, and also co-founder of bet-at-home.com AG. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Michael Quatember

Mag. Michael Quatember is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at bet-at-home.com AG since November 1, 2012. He worked for 11 years in auditing at KPMG Austria. From February 2009 until October 2012 he was Head of Finance and Accounting at the bet-at-home.com AG Group.

Isabelle Andres

Ms. Isabelle Andres is Member of the Supervisory Board at bet-at-home.com AG since February 27, 2012. Ms. Andres serves as is Chief Executive Officer of Betclic Everest Group S.A.S., Paris, France. She was previously Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Betclic Everest Group S.A.S.

Jean-Laurent Nabet

Mr. Jean-Laurent Nabet is Member of the Supervisory Board at bet-at-home.com AG since July 9, 2009. After his role as Head of M&A at Vivendi Universal, Mr. Nabet was an investment banker with Deutsche Bank in Paris. He was formerly Senior Vice President in charge of Development of Havas. He holds an MBA from HEC (Hautes Etudes Commerciales). Since January 2008, Mr. Nabet has been Head of Investment at Financiere Lov.

