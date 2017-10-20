bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

Name Description

Martin Arendts Mr. Martin Arendts is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at bet-at-home.com AG since 2007. He is the founder and owner of the law firm ARENDTS ANWAELTE. Mr. Arendts is specialized in law concerning capital investments, as well as gaming and betting. He holds an Executive Master of European and International Business Law (MBL-HSG) from Universitaet St. Gallen.

Franz Oemer Dipl.-Ing. Franz Oemer is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at bet-at-home.com AG since March 1, 2008. Following studies of Software Engineering at Softwarepark Hagenberg, Mr. Oemer was active in the field of international Consulting for Business-Process-Reengineering. He is founder of various technology, as well as gaming companies, and also co-founder of bet-at-home.com AG. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Michael Quatember Mag. Michael Quatember is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at bet-at-home.com AG since November 1, 2012. He worked for 11 years in auditing at KPMG Austria. From February 2009 until October 2012 he was Head of Finance and Accounting at the bet-at-home.com AG Group.

Isabelle Andres Ms. Isabelle Andres is Member of the Supervisory Board at bet-at-home.com AG since February 27, 2012. Ms. Andres serves as is Chief Executive Officer of Betclic Everest Group S.A.S., Paris, France. She was previously Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Betclic Everest Group S.A.S.