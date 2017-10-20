Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA (ARZZ3.SA)

Name Description

Anderson Lemos Birman Mr. Anderson Lemos Birman serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA since March 4, 2013. He acted as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board, Member of the Executive Board of the Company until March 4, 2013. He has held executive positions in the Company since its establishment in 1972. He is Regional Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Abicalcados - the Brazilian Association of the Footwear Industry. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Cremer SA, a publicly-held company in the medical and hospital products industry since 2009. He obtained a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais.

Alexandre Cafe Birman Mr. Alexandre Cafe Birman serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA since March 4, 2013. Prior to that, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He founded Schutz in 1995 and accumulates over 18 years of experience in the footwear sector. He was granted the Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award in 2001. He obtained a degree from Universidade Fundacao Mineira de Educacao e Cultura (FUMEC) and participated in the Owner/President Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Thiago Lima Borges Mr. Thiago Lima Borges serves Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Corporate Affairs Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA since 2008. He joined the Company in 2008. He previously worked at Tarpon, Braskem SA and Ernst & Young. He obtained a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Universidade Salvador-UNIFACS and a Masters of Business Administration in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Marco Antonio Ferreira Coelho Mr. Marco Antonio Ferreira Coelho serves as the Officer of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since May 4, 2015. He joined the Company in 1982. He was elected officer with no specific designation in May 2013. Mr. Marco Antônio Ferreira Coelho has also been secretary of the Company’s Audit and Risk Committee since April 2012. Previously, he held the position of accounting manager, since July 1, 1982. Mr. Marco Antônio Ferreira Coelho was an accountant at Curtume Santa Helena S/A from April 1978 to July 1982, and he was also an accountant at Calçados Della Croce S/A from October 1971 to March 1978. He holds a bachelor degree in Accounting Science and Business Administration from Newton Paiva Ferreira Cultural Institute; a graduate degree in Accounting Consultancy from Newton Paiva Ferreira; and a graduate degree in internal audit (not completed) from UFMG in 2010.

Jose Ernesto Beni Bologna Mr. Jose Ernesto Beni Bologna serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA. He is President of Ethos Desenvolvimento Humano e Organizacional and also Member of the Evaluation Board of Insper Instituto de Ensino e Pesquisa. He obtained a Bachelor's degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, with post graduate degree in Psychology and Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo, Universidade Mackenzie, in Sao Paulo, Bowling Green State University, Ohio, the United States, and the University of Kalamazoo, Michigan, the United States.

Welerson Cavalieri Mr. Welerson Cavalieri serves as the Director of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since April 24, 2015. He is a Partner Consultant at INDG/FALCONI Consultants for Results, where he has been serving for over 19 (nineteen) years. Welerson has participated in more than 80 (eighty) projects in private and state-owned companies, as well as government agencies. He was Consultant at FDG – Management Development Foundation between 1998 and 2003; Consultant at FCO – Christiano Otoni Foundation, between 1994 and 1998; he served between 1978 and 1994 in several departments at the Brazilian mining company Minerações Brasileiras Reunidas S/A – MBR; and between 1977 and 1978, he served as Career and Salary Analyst at the Brazilian mining company SAMARCO Mineração S/A. Welerson has also participated in several events in Brazil as a speaker and has served as lead consultant in projects in the following organizations: Votorantim Metal; Mercedes Benz; Santander Bank; Vale (Vitória); Telemar/Oi; ALL – América Latina Logística; Carrefour (Brazilian Headquarters – São Paulo); CBA – Brazilian Aluminum Company; Vale; among others. Mr. Welerson serves(ed) at IBRAM – Brazilian Mining Association as HR Study Group Coordinator and at the Brazilian Association of Human Resources – Minas Gerais Section, as Chairman and Officer.

Fabio Hering Mr. Fabio Hering serves as the Director of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since April 24, 2015. He is currently CEO and member of the Board of Directors of Cia. Hering, where he has served 28 years, having held positions such as trainee, Fashion Division Director, Chief Operating Officer, Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer. Fabio is(was) a member of the Board of Directors of Tarpon Investimentos S.A. and Technos S.A. He studied Business Administration at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of São Paulo and is specialized in Marketing, Finance and Strategy.

Jose Murilo Procopio de Carvalho Mr. Jose Murilo Procopio de Carvalho serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA. He accumulates more than 38 years of experience as Lawyer. He served as Judge of the Federal Regional Electoral Court, and also as Director of the Conselho Federal da Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil. He obtained a Bachelor's in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais and a post graduate degree in Business Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais.

Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori Ms. Juliana Rozenbaum Munemori serves as the Director of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since April 24, 2015. She has 13 years of experience in Sell Side Equity Research, focusing primarily on companies in the Consumer and Retail segment. She has worked at several financial institutions and, between 2007 and May 2013, at Itaú BBA, where she currently serves as an advisor to this segment. Previously, she served as a Buy Side economist at institutions such as JGP, Pactual and Icatu. Over the years, she has been repeatedly awarded by Institutional Investor for her coverage of Retail and Consumer Goods segments. Juliana has studied Economics at the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro and has earned the CFA® designation.

Carolina Valle de Andrade Faria Ms. Carolina Valle de Andrade Faria serves as the Director of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since April 24, 2015. She was Marketing Consultant at True Brand & Business – Soul Brand Services between 2010 and 2012. Between 2007 and 2009, she served as Innovation Manager at Skol, being responsible for the main pillar of the brand, which at the time occupied the position of the third largest brewer in the world by volume. Between 2002 and 2006, Carolina was Marketing Manager at Reckitt Benckiser. In 2006, she served as Marketing Manager at Colgate-Palmolive and between 2006 and 2009, she served as Marketing Manager at Ambev.

Rodrigo Calvo Galindo Mr. Rodrigo Calvo Galindo serves as Independent Director of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since April 24, 2015. He has served in the management of educational institutions for over 23 years. From 2004 to 2007, he was Administrative Dean at the University of Cuiabá, being responsible for the accreditation and implementation of higher education institutions in Bahia, Mato Grosso, Amapá, Acre and Rondônia. From 2007 to 2010, he was CEO (Chief Executive Officer) at IUNI Educational Group, with more than 50,000 students enrolled in its higher education institutions and is present in six Brazilian states. In 2010, he held the position of Chief Operating Officer and, in 2011, Director of Higher Education at Kroton Educacional S/A (publicly held company). From 01/01/2012 up to this date, he is the CEO (Chief Executive Officer) at Kroton Educacional S/A (publicly held company), one of the leading education groups in the world, with more than 500,000 students enrolled in its higher education institutions. Publications: “Políticas Públicas de Avaliação: análise crítica do modelo e perspectiva das associações representativas”. He is co-author of the book “Políticas Públicas de Avaliação”. He is a Law graduate, and holds a Master's degree in Education from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of São Paulo.

Claudia Elisa de Pinho Soares Ms. Claudia Elisa de Pinho Soares serves as the Independent Director of Arezzo Industria e Comercio S.A. since April 24, 2015. She was Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Investor Relations Officer at Via Varejo S.A. between April 2012 and March 2013; Market Strategy Executive Vice-President between June 2010 and March 2012 at Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição - GPA; she was responsible for Strategic Planning, M&A and New Accounts and Strategic Marketing from August 2008 to May 2010 in the same Group. Claudia has 25 years of experience, having also worked for companies such as Pão de Açúcar Group, AmBev, LBR (GP Investments), Bozano Bank, Simonsen, Souza Cruz and BDO. She has a Business Administration degree from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro. She holds an MBA in General Management from INSEAD and an MBA in Human Resources from FIA.