Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

Name Description

Scott Forbes Mr. Scott E. Forbes is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as an adviser to the Board in November 2015 and became Chairman in January 2016. Scott currently serves as chairman of both Rightmove plc and Innasol Group Limited, and as a non-executive director of Travelport Worldwide Limited. He previously served as the chairman of Orbitz Worldwide until September 2015. Scott has over 35 years’ experience in operations, finance and mergers and acquisitions, including 15 years at Cendant Corporation, which was formerly the largest provider of travel and residential property services worldwide. Scott established Cendant’s international headquarters in London in 1999 and led this division as group managing director until he joined Rightmove.

Duncan Painter Mr. Duncan Painter is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2011. Duncan previously worked as an executive in BSkyB Plc supporting their growth objectives to 10 million customers. His previous roles also include Global Product Leader at Experian plc, Founder and Chief Executive of consumer intelligence company ClarityBlue, which was acquired by Experian in 2006, and European Systems Integration Director for Hitachi Data Systems. He also sits on the board of the holding company of Citation Limited.

Mandy Gradden Ms. Mandy Gradden is Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. She joined the Group in January 2013. Mandy was previously the CFO at Torex, the privately held retail technology firm, and was a key member of the team that managed the successful turnaround and sale of that business. Prior to that, she was CFO at the listed business and technology consultancy, Detica Group plc. Earlier, she was Director of Corporate Development at Telewest and Group Financial Controller at Dalgety. Mandy qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1992. She also sits as a non-executive director on the board, and is chairman of the audit committee, of SDL plc.

Natasha Christie-Miller Ms. Natasha Christie-Miller is Chief Executive Officer, Plexus of the Company, the digital intelligence and live events business that formed by the coming together of EMAP, 4C and Planet Retail. Natasha started her career in sales and led the commercial teams on consumer brands such as Elle, Red and the Emap parenting portfolio before taking on the role of Publishing Director of Drapers, the fashion industry bible at Emap B2B in 2005. She then became Managing Director for the Retail portfolio in 2007 and was appointed CEO of EMAP in 2010. As chief executive of Plexus, Natasha manages 19 product lines that include market leading brands HSJ, MEED, Glenigan, Retail Week, Groundsure and Nursing Times.

Philip Thomas Mr. Philip Thomas is Chief Executive Officer, Lions Festivals subsidiary of the Company. In November 2006, Philip was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Festivals which now incorporates Cannes Lions, Eurobest, Dubai Lynx, Spikes Asia and the Asian Marketing Effectiveness Festival. His aim is to continue to innovate and launch, and always make the festivals at the heart of the industries they serve. In 2000, he was appointed Managing Director of the EMAP Consumers’ Australian and South East Asian division, spending three years running the offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, before returning to the UK to run the Automotive division. Philip began his career as a journalist, working on newspapers and magazines, and editing Empire, the UK’s biggest-selling movie magazine for three years before moving into publishing. As Managing Director of FHM Worldwide, he took the UK edition of the iconic men’s magazine from 350,000 to sales exceeding 700,000 per month, establishing it as Europe’s biggest-selling monthly magazine, and helped to launch editions in 35 countries throughout the world.

Michael Lisowski Mr. Michael Lisowski is a Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He joined the company in April 2012 as Group Director of Strategy. In this key role, Michael is responsible for defining the Group’s strategy, working with the Operating Companies to define their strategies and commercial priorities, and providing commercial diligence support on acquisitions, disposals and partnerships. Michael joined us from OC&C Strategy Consultants, where he was Partner. He joined OC&C in 2003 as Associate Consultant, becoming a partner in the Technology, Media and Telecoms practice in 2009. In the TMT practice, he worked across B2B and B2C media on both commercial due diligence for top private equity firms (typical deals £300m-£1bn) and corporate strategy work. He began his career working for the United Nations. Michael holds a DPhil and MPhil in International Relations from University of Cambridge, and a MA in Economics from University of Toronto.

Louise Meads Ms. Louise Meads is Company Secretary of the Company.

Rita Clifton Ms. Rita Clifton, CBE is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Board in May 2016. She is also currently a non-executive director of ASOS plc and of Nationwide Building Society, and is a past non-executive director of Dixons Retail plc. Her background is in brand strategy, customer insight and marketing communication and she was a former Vice Chairman and Strategy Director at Saatchi & Saatchi and London CEO and then Chairman at Interbrand. She currently also chairs BrandCap, the brand consultancy and Populus, the research consultancy. Rita has held a number of board roles in the not-for-profit sector, including the Government’s Sustainable Development Commission and as Trustee, then Fellow, of WWF. She is on the Assurance and Advisory Panel for BP’s Target Neutral and is a director of Henley Festival.

Paul Harrison Mr. Paul Scott Harrison is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Board in January 2016. In September 2016, Paul became CFO of Just Eat plc, a FTSE 250 online marketplace business. Prior to this, he acted as CFO for WANdisco plc, a software company listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in California. Previously, Paul spent 16 years with The Sage Group plc, a FTSE 100 software company, serving on its board for 13 years as CFO. Since 2007, Paul has served as an independent non-executive director on the board of Hays plc, chairing its audit committee from 2007 to 2011 and its remuneration committee from 2011 to present, over which period he has acted as Hay’s senior independent director. A chartered accountant, Paul worked for Price Waterhouse before joining The Sage Group plc. Paul also sits on the advisory panel for Tech City’s Future Fifty Programme.

Gillian Kent Ms. Gillian Dawn Celia Kent is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Board in January 2016 following an executive career of over 25 years in software, internet, digital media and mobile technologies. Previously, Gillian held various senior roles at Microsoft including Managing Director of MSN UK, creating one of the UK’s largest online services businesses. Both at Microsoft and in a range of other businesses, including media, fashion and as CEO of Propertyfinder.com, she established her expertise in building markets and brands for products and services. Gillian is also an independent non-executive director at Pendragon plc, NAHL Group plc and Coull Ltd and chairman of No Agent Technologies Ltd.