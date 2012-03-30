Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
500.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs503.50
Open
Rs509.00
Day's High
Rs510.00
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Volume
31,645
Avg. Vol
92,616
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamleshbhai Patel
|42
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director
|
Mukeshbhai Patel
|2011
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Renuka Upadhyay
|2014
|Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary - Legal and Secretarial
|
Bhaveshbhai Patel
|2011
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Bhogibhai Patel
|2011
|Manager - Marketing, Executive Director
|
Kanubhai Patel
|38
|2011
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|2011
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Premjibhai Chaudhary
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Satish Deodhar
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Indira Nityanandam
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ajendrabhai Patel
|43
|2008
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Amrutbhai Patel
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Maganlal Prajapati
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Hemendrakumar Shah
|2017
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kamleshbhai Patel
|Shri. Kamleshbhai Bhagubhai Patel serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is in the line of ceramic industries for more than 17 years. He did his Bachelors in Business Administration from Sardar Patel University. He started his career with Kedia Cera Tile Private Limited in the year 1993 as a Director. In 1996, than he promoted Kedia Industries, a partnership concern involved in the manufacturing of wall tiles. Subsequently, in 1999, he along with other promoters and few other persons promoted Asian Tiles Limited, previously the subsidiary which has been merged with the company. In 2003, he along with the other Promoters foresaw an untapped opportunity in the business of vitrified tiles which prompted them to set up a plant at Himmatnagar for manufacturing of the same. He is also incharge of the marketing division of the Company comprising of a marketing network more than 20 depots, more than 250 dealers and over 4000 business associates and 20 Asian Tiles World showrooms till date.
|
Mukeshbhai Patel
|Shri. Mukeshbhai Jivabhai Patel is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is in the line of ceramic industries for more than 18 years. He started his career with Kedia Cera Tile Pvt. Ltd. in the year 1993 as Director and started promoting Wall Tiles. Then in 1996 he promoted Kedia Industries, a partnership concern involved in the manufacturing of wall tiles. In 1999 he along with other promoters and few other which has been merged with the Company, for manufacturing of walls and floor tiles. In 2003, he along with the other promoters foresaw an untapped opportunity in the business of vitrified tiles which prompted them to set up a plant at Himmatnagar for manufacturing of the same. He heads the production department of the Company.
|
Renuka Upadhyay
|
Bhaveshbhai Patel
|Shri. Bhaveshbhai Vinodbhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.
|
Bhogibhai Patel
|Shri. Bhogibhai Bhikhabhai Patel is the Manager - Marketing, Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.
|
Kanubhai Patel
|Shri. Kanubhai Bhikhabhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|Shri. Sureshbhai Jivabhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.
|
Premjibhai Chaudhary
|Shri. Premjibhai Ramjibhai Chaudhary is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.
|
Satish Deodhar
|
Indira Nityanandam
|
Ajendrabhai Patel
|Shri. Ajendrabhai Patel is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He holds a degree in Ceramic Technology from Gujarat University. He is having experience of more than 18 years in the ceramic tiles industry. He is associated with Krishna Sales, proprietary firm as proprietor since past 17 years.
|
Amrutbhai Patel
|
Maganlal Prajapati
|Shri. Maganlal Prajapati is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is a M.Sc in statistics from the Sardar Patel University and a M. Phil in statistics from South Gujarat University. He is a professor of statistics and is the Principal of M.C. Shah Commerce College, Ahmedabad since 2003. He has a teaching experience of approximately 36 years. In 1971, he started his career as a lecturer of statistics and Arts & Commerce College, Himmatnagar. Subsequently, he has been associated with K.P. College of Commerce, Surat, for five years and T & T.V. Sarvajanik High School, Surat, for one Year, Arts & Commerce College, Idar, for Twenty Year and Arts & Commerce College, Talod as a lecturer in statistics. He worked as a social worker at various levels and has been involved with the National Cadet Corps.
|
Hemendrakumar Shah
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kamleshbhai Patel
|--
|
Mukeshbhai Patel
|1,790,000
|
Renuka Upadhyay
|--
|
Bhaveshbhai Patel
|1,660,000
|
Bhogibhai Patel
|1,000,000
|
Kanubhai Patel
|1,410,000
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|1,600,000
|
Premjibhai Chaudhary
|--
|
Satish Deodhar
|--
|
Indira Nityanandam
|--
|
Ajendrabhai Patel
|--
|
Amrutbhai Patel
|--
|
Maganlal Prajapati
|--
|
Hemendrakumar Shah
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kamleshbhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Mukeshbhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Renuka Upadhyay
|0
|0
|
Bhaveshbhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Bhogibhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Kanubhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Sureshbhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Premjibhai Chaudhary
|0
|0
|
Satish Deodhar
|0
|0
|
Indira Nityanandam
|0
|0
|
Ajendrabhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Amrutbhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Maganlal Prajapati
|0
|0
|
Hemendrakumar Shah
|0
|0