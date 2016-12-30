ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS)

Name Description

Gerard Kleisterlee Mr. Gerard J. Kleisterlee has been Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ASML Holding N.V. since 2016. He has been Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since April 2015. Mr. Kleisterlee joined Philips in 1974. In 2001 Mr. Kleisterlee became President and CEO of the Board of Management of Royal Philips N.V., a position he has held until 2011. Currently, Mr. Kleisterlee is the Chairman of the Board of Vodafone Group Plc. and Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Peter Wennink Mr. Peter T.F.M. Wennink has been Chairman of the Board of Management, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASML Holding NV since July 1, 2013. Mr. Wennink joined ASML in January, 1999 and was appointed as Executive Vice President, CFO and member of our BoM in July, 1999. Mr. Wennink was appointed as President and CEO on July 1, 2013. Mr. Wennink has an extensive background in finance and accounting. Prior to his employment with ASML, Mr. Wennink worked as a partner at Deloitte Accountants, specializing in the high technology industry with an emphasis on the semiconductor equipment industry. Mr. Wennink was a member of the supervisory board of Bank Insinger de Beaufort N.V. until December 31, 2016. Mr. Wennink is a member of the Dutch Institute of Registered Accountants, a member of the supervisory board of the Eindhoven University of Technology, and a member of the Advisory Board of the Investment Committee of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (Dutch pension fund for government employees). Mr. Wennink further serves on the board of the FME-CWM (the employers’ organization for the technology industry in the Netherlands).

Martin van den Brink Mr. Martin A. van den Brink has been President, Chief Technology Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Management of ASML Holding NV as of July 1, 2013. Mr. Van den Brink joined ASML when the company was founded in 1984. Mr. Van den Brink held several positions in engineering and from 1995 he served as Vice President Technology. Mr. Van den Brink was appointed as Executive Vice President Product & Technology and member of the BoM in 1999. On July 1, 2013, Mr. Van den Brink was appointed as President and CTO. Mr. Van den Brink earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from HTS Arnhem (HAN University), and a degree in Physics (1984) from the University of Twente, the Netherlands. In 2012, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in physics by the UvA, the Netherlands.

Douglas Grose Mr. Douglas A. Grose, Ph.D., has been Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of ASML Holding N.V. since April 2013. He is Member of the Technology and Strategy Committee and Selection and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Grose also served as senior vice president of technology development, manufacturing and supply chain for AMD. Prior to that, Mr. Grose spent 25 years at IBM as General Manager of technology development and manufacturing for the systems and technology group. Currently, Mr. Grose is the CTO of BessTech and a member of the Board of Directors of SBA Materials, Inc.

Wolfgang Nickl Mr. Wolfgang U. Nickl has been Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President at ASML Holding NV since December 1, 2013. He has been also Member of the Board of Management at the Company since April 23, 2014. Prior to joining ASML, Mr. Nickl served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Western Digital Corporation, a US-headquartered, NASDAQ-listed developer and manufacturer of storage devices, where he held several financial and operational leadership roles. Before Western Digital, Mr. Nickl gained experience in finance and IT consulting. He earned a BA in Business from the University of Cooperative Education in Stuttgart, Germany, and an MBA from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business in Los Angeles, United States.

Frederic Schneider-Maunoury Mr. Frederic J.M. Schneider-Maunoury has been Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer and Member of the Board of Management of ASML Holding NV since March 24, 2010. Mr. Schneider-Maunoury joined ASML in December, 2009, as Executive Vice President and COO and was appointed to our BoM on March 24, 2010. Prior to joining ASML, Mr. Schneider-Maunoury served as Vice President Thermal Products Manufacturing of the power generation and rail transport equipment group ALSTOM. Previously, Mr. Schneider-Maunoury was general manager of the worldwide Hydro Business of ALSTOM. Further, Mr. Schneider-Maunoury held various positions at the French Ministry of Trade and Industry. Mr. Schneider-Maunoury is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique (1985) and Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines (1988) in Paris.

Frits van Hout Mr. Frits J. van Hout serves as Executive Vice President, Chief Program Officer and Member of the Board of Management of ASML Holding NV. Mr. Van Hout joined ASML in 1984 and rejoined ASML in 2001, after an eight year absence. He was appointed as a member of our BoM on March 26, 2009. Mr. Van Hout was appointed as Executive Vice President and CPO on July 1, 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Van Hout served as Executive Vice President and CMO, Executive Vice President Integral Efficiency, Senior Vice President Customer Support and held various other positions. From 1992 until 2001, Mr. Van Hout served as CEO of the Beyeler Group and held various management positions at Datacolor International. Mr. van Hout earned a Master’s degree in Theoretical Physics (1981), University of Oxford; and a Master’s degree in Applied Physics (1984), Eidgenoessische Technische Hochschule, Zürich. Mr. Van Hout is a member of the Board of the Stichting Brainport, the Eindhoven Region Economic Development Board.

Antoinette Aris Dipl.-Ing. Antoinette (Annet) P. Aris has been Independent Non-Executive Member of the Supervisory Board of ASML Holdings N.V. since April 2015. She is Member of Technology and Strategy Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. She is Adjunct Professor of Strategy at INSEAD, France, a position she has held since 2003. From 1994 to 2003, Ms. Aris was a partner at McKinsey & Company in Germany. Ms. Aris was a member of the Board of Directors of Sanoma Oyj until April, 2015 and a member of the supervisory board of Kabel Deutschland AG until July, 2015. Currently, Ms. Aris is a Non-Executive Director of Thomas Cook Plc. and a member of the supervisory boards of ProSiebenSat.1 AG, Jungheinrich AG and ASR Nederland N.V.

Rolf-Dieter Schwalb Mr. Rolf-Dieter Schwalb has been Independent Non-Executive Member of the Supervisory Board of ASML Holdings N.V. since April 2015. He is Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Schwalb was CFO and member of the Board of Management of Royal DSM N.V. from 2006 to 2014. Prior to his appointment at DSM, Mr. Schwalb was CFO and member of the Executive Board of Beiersdorf AG. Before that, Mr. Schwalb held a variety of management positions in Finance, IT and Internal Audit at Beiersdorf AG and Procter & Gamble Co.

Carla Smits-Nusteling Ms. Clara (Carla) M.S. Smits-Nusteling has been Independent Non-Executive Member of the Supervisory Board as of April 25, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Smits-Nusteling was CFO and member of the Board of Management of Royal KPN N.V. Ms. Smits-Nusteling also held several finance and business related positions at Royal KPN N.V. and PostNL. Currently, Ms. Smits-Nusteling is a Non- Executive Director of the Board of Tele2 AB, a member of the Management Board of the Foundation Unilever N.V. Trust Office, Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors of Nokia Corporation and lay judge of the Enterprise Court of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal.

Johannes Stork Mr. Johannes (Hans) M.C. Stork has been Independent Non-Executive Member of the Supervisory Board at ASML Holding N.V. since April 23, 2014. He is Member of Technology and Strategy Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Stork held various management positions at IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Texas Instruments, Inc. and Applied Materials, Inc., including Senior Vice President and CTO of Texas Instruments, Inc. and Group Vice President and CTO of Applied Materials, Inc. Further, Mr. Stork was a member of the Board of Sematech. Currently, Mr. Stork serves as Senior Vice President and CTO of ON Semiconductor Corporation and is also a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of imec.

Pauline van der Meer Mohr Ms. Pauline F.M. van der Meer Mohr has been Independent Non-Executive Member of the Supervisory Board of ASML Holding NV since March 26, 2009. She is Member of the Audit Committee and Selection and Nomination Committee of the Company. Ms. Van der Meer Mohr was managing partner of the Amstelbridge Group, Senior Executive Vice President at ABN AMRO Bank, Head of Group Human Resources at TNT N.V., and has held several senior executive roles at the Royal/Dutch Shell group of companies in various areas. Ms. Van der Meer Mohr served as President of the Executive Board of the Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands until December, 2015. Currently, Ms. Van der Meer Mohr is the Chairperson of the supervisory board of EY Netherlands LLP, a member of the supervisory board of Royal DSM N.V., Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings Plc, Chairperson of the supervisory board of Nederlands Danstheater and a member of the Board Concertgebouw Fonds.