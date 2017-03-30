Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS)

Name Description

Ashwin Choksi Shri. Ashwin C. Choksi is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Asian Paints Limited. He obtained his Masters degree in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. He joined Asian Paints in 1965 and was initially inducted into the materials function of the Company. He rose to the position of the Managing Director in 1984 and went on to become the Executive Chairman in the year 1997.

K. B. S. Anand Shri. K. B. S. Anand is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Director of the Asian Paints Limited. He was Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Additional Director of Asian Paints Ltd., since April 01, 2012. He serves as a President of Decorative Business Unit.

Ashwin Dani Shri. Ashwin S. Dani is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Asian Paints Limited. He started his career in 1967, as a Development Chemist with Inmont Corp, (now known as BASF) Detroit, USA, a supplier of automotive OEM and refinishes. He joined Asian Paints in 1968 as Senior Executive and moved through successive senior positions like Director – R & D, Works Director, Whole-time Director and Vice Chairman. He served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Company from December, 1998 to March, 2009. He is the past President of the Indian Paint Association (IPA) and has received a number of awards for his contributions to the Paint Industry. He was a member of the Central Board of Trustees – Employees Provident Fund of the Govt. of India and was also the President of the Board of Governors of the UDCT Alumni Association, Mumbai. Currently, he is a member of the Board of Management of Institute of Chemical Technology (formerly UDCT). He completed his B.Sc. (Hons) from the Institute of Science University of Bombay and B.Sc. (Tech) (Pigments and Varnishes) from U.D.C.T. University of Bombay. He holds Masters Degree in Polymer Science from University of Akron, Ohio, USA and Diploma in Colour Science from Rensellaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York.

Mahendra Choksi Shri. Mahendra C. Choksi is Non-Executive Director of Asian Paints Limited. He has considerable knowledge and experience in the Chemical industry, particularly in Synthetic Resins. Mr. Mahendra Choksi was Director - Production & Process Engineering till 1st March, 1973 in Asian Paints Limited. He joined the Board in 1992 and prior to becoming a Director on the Board of Asian Paints Limited, he was holding the position of Managing Director in Resins and Plastics Limited till 31st August, 2002.

Malav Dani Shri. Malav A. Dani is Non-Executive Director of the Asian Paints Limited since 21st October, 2013. He was working with GE for six years on key business initiatives and has also worked on the customer centricity initiatives with Asian Paints Limited. In the year 2007, he joined Coatings Specialties (lndia) Limited as an Executive Director. ln the year 2012, he was appointed as the Managing Director of Hitech Plast Limited. Shri Malav Dani was the honorary Director for the VOLACT program initiated by SOSVA an NGO working with the Gates Foundation to provide medical supplies for the AIDS programme. He was also involved in the activities of Young Leaders’ Forum of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber. Shri. Malav Dani has completed his B.S. in Business Management, from Purdue University in USA and MBA from Columbia University, USA

Abhay Vakil Shri. Abhay A. Vakil is Non-Executive Director of Asian Paints Limited. He has been associated with the Company since 1974. Prior to becoming Managing Director in 1998, he was holding the post of Wholetime Director in the Company. He was overseeing the Decoratives India SBU of the Company. He was in sole charge of the supply chain/sales and marketing activities of the Decoratives Business Unit of the Company that included procurement of raw materials, metal containers and other packaging goods as well as branding and pricing strategies. His role also included the containment of costs, maintenance of quality and ensuring achievement of the targeted sales and profits. He ceased to be the Managing Director of the Company on 31st March, 2009 and with effect from 1st April, 2009 he holds the position of Non-Executive Director on the Board of Asian Paints Limited. Shri. Abhay Vakil is a BS from Syracuse University USA.

Amrita Vakil Ms. Amrita Vakil is Non-Executive Director of the Asian Paints Limited since 14th May, 2014. She holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Human Resources and Economics Degree from Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan. She began her career at Asian Paints Limited, in 2003 in the Human Resource department and was responsible for end-toend training of the executives of the Company. She was also instrumental in the launch of employees’ intranet portal of Asian Paints Limited. In 2005, she joined Frost & Sullivan, an American Consulting Company as a Senior HR Executive and managed a Generalist HR profile. She handled HR operations for all their India & Middle East offices.

Subramaniam Ramadorai Shri. Subramaniam Ramadorai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Asian Paints Limited. He is the Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), he was instrumental in building TCS to be a global software and services company. He is now the Non- Executive Vice Chairman of TCS. In recognition of his commitment and dedication he was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the President of India. In April, 2009, he was awarded the CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for his contribution to Indo- British economic relations. He is also an advisor to the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s National Skill Development Council in the rank of Cabinet Minister. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Physics from Delhi University, a B.E. degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from the Institute of Science, Bangalore and also a Masters degree in Computer Science from the University of California – UCLA, (USA).

Vibha Rishi Mrs. Vibha Paul Rishi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Asian Paints Limited since 14th May, 2014. Mrs. Vibha Paul Rishi is an alumnus of FMS, Delhi. She started her career with the Tata Administrative Services and was part of the founding team of Titan Watches. Mrs. Rishi was an Executive Director – Brand and Human Capital of Max India Limited. She is a seasoned marketing professional with extensive experience in Indian and international markets, coupled with an abiding passion for people. Her last role was as the Director, Marketing and Customer Strategy at the Future Group, India’s largest retail group. Prior to this she spent 17 years at PepsiCo in marketing and innovation roles in India, US and UK. She was one of the founding team employees of PepsiCo when they set up in India. She was also associated with Pratham, a NGO that works to provide education to underprivileged children in India.

Deepak Satwalekar Shri. Deepak M. Satwalekar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Asian Paints Limited. He was appointed as a Dy. Managing Director of HDFC in 1990 and became Managing Director in 1993. Presently he holds the position of Managing Director & CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has been a consultant to the Wortd Bank, the Asian Development Bank, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the United Nations Centre for Human Settlement (HABITAT). He was involved in policy work as a member of the Steering Committee on Urban Infrastructure and Housing for the Ninth Five Year Plan of the Govt. of India and Chairman of the Working Group on avoidance of conflict of interest in the financial services sector set up by the Reserve Bank of India. He is a B.Tech. from the Indian Institute of Technology (lIT), Bombay and has completed his post graduation in business administration from the American University, Washington DC.

Mahendra Shah Shri. Mahendra M. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Asian Paints Limited. He was the Managing Director of The Indian Card Clothing Co. Limited from 1985 until his retirement in 2001. During his tenure, he was also responsible for setting up the green"eld project of Suessen Asia Limited, as its Managing Director concurrently over 5 years. Earlier, Mr. Shah was the Managing Partner of the India operations of the multi-national trading- cum-"nance companies of The Pan-Africa/The Plenum Group, headquartered in Hongkong, o#ering country lines of credit. During his professional career, Mr. Shah was also Chairman of several panels of the Textile Machinery Manufacturers’ Associations representing the industry’s interests with the Government of India in formulation of Government policies. He also led an all India Textile Machinery Manufacturers’ delegation to Nigeria with distinction. Mr. Shah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Mumbai and a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from New York University.

M. Sharma Shri. M.K. Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of Asian Paints Limited. He began his career with DCM Limited and subsequently joined Hindustan Unilever Limited (formerly Hindustan Lever Limited) (HUL) as Legal Manager. He joined the Management Committee of HUL in April, 1990 as Vice President, Legal & Secretarial and was inducted into the Board of HUL in August, 1995 as a Wholetime Director and served as the Vice Chairman from April, 2000 till his retirement in May, 2007. He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Bachelors of Law Degree from Canning College University of Lucknow.