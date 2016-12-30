Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)

Name Description

Edward Dowling Dr. Edward (Ed) C. Dowling, Jr., Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Board of Alacer Gold Corp. Mr. Dowling served as Alacer’s President and Chief Executive Officer until August 2012 and has 30 years of mining experience. Mr. Dowling’s leadership experience includes serving as Executive Director, Mining and Exploration at De Beers; Chief Executive Officer and President of Meridian Gold Inc.; and Executive VP of Operations at Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Mr. Dowling has previously served as Director of the De Beers Société Anonyme, Victoria Gold Corp, Polyus Gold International Limited, and Zinco de Brasil Inc. Mr. Dowling is also the chairman of privately held company, Polyus Open Joint Stock Company (PJSC), which currently has about 4.5% of its shares trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange and is currently a Director of Detour Gold and Teck Resources Ltd.

Rodney Antal Mr. Rodney (Rod) P. Antal, CPA, is President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Alacer Gold Corp. Previously, Mr. Antal served as the Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer from May 21, 2012. Mr. Antal has over 20 years of international mining experience across a number of metal commodities in both corporate and operating businesses. Prior to his position with Alacer Gold, Mr. Antal held various senior management positions within the Rio Tinto Group, most recently including Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto Minerals and Global Head of Shared Services.

Mark Murchison Mr. Mark E. Murchison is a Chief Financial Officer of Alacer Gold Corp., since August 13, 2013. Mr. Murchison’s principal occupation during the five preceding years includes serving as the Company’s Senior Vice President – Finance since January 8, 2013. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Murchison held management positions within Rio Tinto Group over a 12 year period, including the position of General Manager Financial Controller Iron Ore, Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto’s Global Exploration group, as well as various positions globally within the Rio Tinto Tax Department.

Stewart Beckman Mr. Stewart Beckman is a Chief Operating Officer of the Company. has held the position of Chief Operating Officer since June 2016. His principal occupation during the five preceding years includes serving as Global Lead for Group Working Capital Reduction and Senior Vice President Operations and Technical Development for Turquoise Hill Resources and Director Oyu Tolgoi Expansion. Mr. Beckman spent 19 years with Rio Tinto working across a number of product groups in senior leadership, minerals processing, mining operations and project development roles and has more than 20 years of experience in the mining and minerals processing industry. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, he spent seven years in a variety of operational roles at Placer Dome.

John Leroux Mr. John Mathew Leroux is a Senior Vice President and Country Manager - Turkey Business Unit of the Company. He has been with Alacer Gold since May 2011 as the General Manager of Alacer’s Çöpler Operation in Turkey and was promoted to Country Manager and Senior Vice President in 2013. His principal occupation during the five preceding years includes serving as General Manager of the Kisladag Mine in Turkey and Vice President of Operations for Kumtor Operating Company in Kyrgyzstan.

Roy Kim Mr. Roy Kim is a Vice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations of the Company. He has been with Alacer Gold since November 2010. Mr. Kim’s principal occupation during the five proceeding years with the Company includes serving as Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations, and previously as Merger Integration Director. Prior to Mr. Kim’s position with the Company, he was Vice President Business Development at Gold Fields Limited.

Michael Sparks Mr. Michael John Sparks is Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of Alacer Gold Corporation. Mr. Sparks’ principal occupation during the five proceeding years includes serving as the General Counsel and Associate General Counsel of the Company. Prior to joining Alacer Gold, Mr. Sparks was an associate with King & Spalding LLP in Houston, Texas and subsequently at Davis Graham & Stubbs LLP in Denver, Colorado where he represented both private and public companies.

Richard Graff Mr. Richard (Dick) P. Graff is Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since April 17, 2014. Mr. Graff also served as Interim Chairman of the Board from September 10, 2013 through April 16, 2014. Mr. Graff is a retired partner from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he served as the Audit Leader in the United States for the mining industry. Since his retirement, Mr. Graff has been an advisor to the mining industry and was a member of a Financial Accounting Standards Board task force for establishing accounting and financial reporting guidance in the mining industry. Mr. Graff represents a consortium of international mining companies and has provided recommendations to the International Accounting Standards Board on mining industry issues and to regulators on industry disclosure requirements of securities legislation. Mr. Graff currently serves on the Board of Directors at Yamana Gold Inc. and DMC Global Inc. (formerly Dynamic Materials Corp.), as Chairman of the Audit Committees.

Thomas Bates Dr. Thomas (Tom) Robert Bates, Jr., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Alacer Gold Corp. Mr. Bates has been a Director at Alacer Gold since April 17, 2014 and has 40 years’ experience in oil service management and operations. Mr. Bates is currently an adjunct professor in the finance department at the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University, where he also serves as co-chair of the Advisory Board for the Energy MBA. He spent 15 years at Schlumberger in both domestic and international locations, served as director and CEO of Weatherford Enterra, served as President of the Discovery Group of Baker Hughes, and was later the Managing Director and Senior Advisor for thirteen years at Lime Rock Partners, an energy focused private equity investment firm investing in differentiated oil and gas oriented businesses. Mr. Bates has previously served on the Board of Directors at Hercules Offshore, Inc., Weatherford Enterra, Natco Group, Inc. and T-3 Energy Services and is currently serving on the Board of Directors at Tetra Technologies, Inc. and Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Anna Kolonchina Ms. Anna Kolonchina is Non-Executive Independent Director of Alacer Gold Corp. Ms. Kolonchina is serving as a Chief Investment Officer at Renova Management AG, she previously served as the Executive Managing Director of Nafta Moskva. Prior to that, Ms. Kolonchina served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Economy & Finances at PIK Group Open Joint-Stock Company, and as Managing Director at Wainbridge Limited. Ms. Kolonchina gained substantial experience in global financial markets during the 12 years she worked for Deutsche Bank AG in their Moscow and London offices. While at Deutsche Bank, Ms. Kolonchina was the Director of the EMEA Debt Capital Markets department within Global Markets. Ms. Kolonchina has also built her knowledge of the international gold mining industry while serving as a Director of OJSC Polyus Gold since 2010 and as a Director of Polyus Gold International, Ltd. since July 2011. Ms. Kolonchina has also served as a Director of the Uralkali Open Joint Stock Company and PIK Group Open Joint-Stock Company.