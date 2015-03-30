Edition:
United States

Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)

ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

124.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.30 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs123.10
Open
Rs124.00
Day's High
Rs125.10
Day's Low
Rs123.70
Volume
38,410
Avg. Vol
253,563
52-wk High
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Shiban Koul

2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

P. Chitrakar

64 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

T. Anjaneyulu

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

B. Malla Reddy

68 Managing Director, Executive Director

S. Gurunatha Reddy

56 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

C. Prameelamma

66 Director - Technical, Executive Director

Maram Reddy

48 2013 Executive Director – (Marketing & Operations)

Tejavath Ramachandru

61 2015 Non-Executive Director

Buddharaju Raju

66 2016 Additional Independent Director

Sastry Vadlamani

66 2016 Additional Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Shiban Koul

Professor Doctor Shiban K. Koul serves as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Board of Astra Microwave Products Limited. He was appointed to the Board as an Independent Director. An international authority on microwave technology, Shiban K Koul is Professor at the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from REC, Srinagar, and holds an Masters of Technology and Doctorate in Philosophy in microwave engineering from IIT Delhi; he has held visiting assignments with several universities across the world and has authored/co-authored several research papers and books.

P. Chitrakar

Shriman P. A. Chitrakar serves as the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Astra Microwave Products Limited. He is head of operations at Astra Microwave, Mr. Chitrakar had been with the Defence Electronics Laboratory, Hyderabad, as a scientist for 20 years before co-founding Astra Microwave. An Master of Science (Physics) from Mysore University and Masters of Technology (Advanced Electronics) from JNTU, Hyderabad, Mr. Chitrakar design microwave components.

T. Anjaneyulu

B. Malla Reddy

Shriman B. Malla Reddy serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Astra Microwave Products Limited. In charge of overall business and strategy at Astra Microwave, he is among Astra Microwave's core founders. Mr. Reddy worked for two decades the Systems Division, Indian Space Research Organisation, Bangalore, and with Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, before taking charge of software development and R&D at OMC Computers Ltd, Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy holds a Master's in Engineering (Automation) from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore with over 30 years’ experience in Defence Research and Development Laboratory as Scientist (Grades B, C&D) and in private sector industries.

S. Gurunatha Reddy

Shriman S. Gurunatha Reddy serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and was working with this company from April 25,1993 and presently he was working as the Sr. General Manager (Finance).

C. Prameelamma

Srimanthi C. Prameelamma serves as the Director - Technical, Executive Director of Astra Microwave Products Limited. A Post Graduate in Engineering (Instrumentation and Control Systems) who was with Electronics Research and Development Establishment, and later with Defence Electronics Research Laboratories (DLRL) for a period in excess of 20 years. Has had considerable exposure in the use of Computer Aided Design work Stations, in the manufacturing processes and testing of microwave components.

Maram Reddy

Shriman Maram Venkateshwar Reddy serves as the Executive Director – (Marketing & Operations) of Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd. He is a Graduate in Engineering (Electronics) and a Post Graduate in Business Administration, Mr. M. V. Reddy has 23 years of experience in handling Marketing and Business operations in the domain of Defense, Space and Telecom segment in India and Overseas Market.

Tejavath Ramachandru

Shriman Tejavath Ramachandru serves as the Non-Executive Director of Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd. He is an Electronics and Communication Engineer from Osmania University (1976).

Buddharaju Raju

Mr. Buddharaju Lakshmi Narayana Raju serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He served at Digital Resources & Library Services of Natinal Library Board, Singapore.

Sastry Vadlamani

Mr. Sastry Venkata Rama Vadlamani serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. Retd Chairman —Managing Bharat Electronics Ltd., Retd Executive Director (CEO), Centre for Development of Telematics (CDOT), an autonomous R&D centre of DOT, Gol. He served at MIs. 125 Rural Mobile Commerce.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Shiban Koul

1,325,000

P. Chitrakar

12,936,300

T. Anjaneyulu

--

B. Malla Reddy

12,820,000

S. Gurunatha Reddy

7,955,120

C. Prameelamma

12,775,500

Maram Reddy

8,012,690

Tejavath Ramachandru

655,000

Buddharaju Raju

--

Sastry Vadlamani

--
As Of  30 Mar 2015

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading