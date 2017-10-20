Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)

Name Description

Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo Mr. Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since June 1, 2011. He acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Company between January 19, 2007, and June 1, 2011. He is Chairman of the Operating Committee, Acquisitions and Contracts Committee and Nominations and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is Founder and Chairman of Promecap SC since 1997. Previously, he was Partner and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero Inbursa SA de CV, Partner and Board Member of Acciones e Inversora Bursatil SA de CV Casa de Bolsa, Founder and Chairman of Acciones y Asesoria Bursatil SA de CV Casa de Bolsa, as well as Director of Metals Procurement at Salomon Brothers (New York) and the Latin America Representative for Mocatta Metals Corporation and the Mexico Representative for Standard Chartered Bank (London). He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Carso, Sanborns Hermanos, Sears Roebuck de Mexico and Grupo Posadas, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree from the Northwestern University.

Adolfo Castro Rivas Mr. Adolfo Castro Rivas serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Strategic Planning Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since June 1, 2011. Previously, he acted as Chief Financial Officer of the Company from January 24, 2000. Prior to joining the Company, he acted as Director of Finance and Administration of Ferrocarril del Sureste SA de CV. He was also Chief Financial Officer of Netcapital SA de CV, Director of Finance of Grupo Mexicano de Desarrollo SA de CV, Finance Manager of Grupo ICA SAB and Auditor and Consultant at Coopers & Lybrand. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Hector Navarrete Munoz Mr. Hector Navarrete Munoz serves as Director of Regional Airports of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since January 15, 2003. Previously, he was Administrator of the Merida International Airport, Director of the Board of Culture and Tourism of the State of Yucatan, Coordinator of the Mayan Cultural Project in San Antonio Texas and Chairman of the International Council of Latin American and Caribbean Airports. He has experienced in international civil aviation security. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Yucatan.

Claudio Gongora Morales Mr. Claudio Gongora Morales serves as Legal Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since April 25, 2001. Previously, he acted as Deputy Manager of the Company since April 19, 1999, until April 25, 2001. He has also acted as Legal Director of Azufrera Panamericana SA de CV, alternating as Legal Advisor for Compania Exploradora del Istmo SA de CV. Moreover, He has been Deputy Legal Director of Comision de Fomento Minero, as well as Legal Counsel of Grafito de Mexico SA de CV, Terrenos para Industrias SA de CV, Terrenos de Jaltipan SA de CV, Macocozac SA de CV, Pasco Terminals Inc and Pasco International Ltd. He holds a degree in Corporate Law from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Manuel Gutierrez Sola Mr. Manuel Gutierrez Sola serves as Director of Sales of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since August 7, 2003. In the past, he served as Interim Director of Sales, in charge of negotiations of commercial contracts for the Company's airports and the implementation of the second stage of ASUR's commercial strategy, from October 31, 2002, until August 7, 2003. Before that, he acted as Concessions Manager of the Company between December 2000 and October 31, 2002. Prior to joining the Company, he was Chief Operations Officer of G Accion SA de CV, as well as Machinery and Equipment Manager of Gutsa Construcciones SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.

Agustin Arellano Rodriguez Mr. Agustin Arellano Rodriguez serves as Chief International Affairs Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since August 15, 2013. He also served as Director of Infrastructure and Regulation since February 1, 2010. Prior to joining the Company, he held a series of positions within the Mexican Air Traffic Control Service, SENEAM, including Technical Director and General Director. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares, the Mexican state-owned airport operator and Mexico City International Airport.

Alejandro Pantoja Lopez Mr. Alejandro Pantoja Lopez serves as Chief Infrastructure and Regulation Officer of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2013. He was appointed as Chief Infrastructure and Regulations Officer in August 2013. Previously, he held a series of positions in ASUR, including Administrator of Veracruz International Airport (from 2001 to 2013). He has also held executive posts in the companies Internacional de Contenedores de Veracruz and Ferrocarril del Sureste.

Carlos Trueba Coll Mr. Carlos Trueba Coll serves as Director of Cancun International Airport of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since March 1, 2010. Previously, he held a series of administrative positions at Cancun Airport, including Deputy Director of Operations, being appointed in November 2004. Moreover, he was Department and Regional Head at Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares..

Luis Chico Pardo Mr. Luis Chico Pardo serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since April 25, 2008. He is Member of the Operating Committee of the Company. In the past, he was Economist, Manager of the International Division and Chief Executive Officer of Banco de Mexico, General Coordinator of the Credit Department at the Mexican Ministry of Finance, Executive Vice President of Banco Mexicano Somex, and Chief Executive Officer of Banco BCH. Currently, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of the venture capital investment firm Promecap. He graduated with a Bachelors degree.

Aurelio Perez Alonso Mr. Aurelio Perez Alonso serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2012. Moreover, he has acted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Grupo ADO since 2006 and has been Member of its Board since 2005. Before he joined Grupo ADO in 1998, he acted as Consultant at Arthur Andersen. Currently, he acts as Board Member of Canapat SA.

Jose Antonio Perez Anton Mr. Jose Antonio Perez Anton serves as Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2012. Moreover, he has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo ADO since 2006 and has been Member of its Board since 2005. He has been working for ADO since 1996. In addition, he serves as Vice Chairman of Camara Nacional de Autotransporte de Pasaje y Turismo and as Member of ITI (The Intermodal Transportation Institute).

Rasmus Christiansen Mr. Rasmus Christiansen serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since April 27, 2007. He is also Member of the Operating Committee, the Acquisitions and Contracts Committee and the Nominating and Compensation Committee of the Company. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Copenhagen Airports International A/S, responsible for management and advisory services for CPH's international investments. Before joining Copenhagen Airports, In the past, he was Director and Owner of an import/export company in Hungary, from 1993 to 1999. Prior to this, he was Vice Chairman of Dolce International, Hotels and Conference centers. He joined Copenhagen Airports A/S in 1999 as the Development and Acquisitions Director. In 2005 he became the Vice President and in 2007 CEO of Copenhagen Airports International. He is also Board Member of CPH International A/S and Newcastle International Airport Ltd. Furthermore, he is Chairman of the Danish Schou Foundation. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Business Administration.

Francisco Javier Garza Zambrano Mr. Francisco Javier Garza Zambrano serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 28, 2001. He has served as Chairman of Cementos Mexicanos of Norteamerica y Trading, as well as Chairman of Cementos Mexicanos Mexico, Mexicanos Panama, Cementos Mexicanos Venezuela and Cementos Mexicanos EUA. He was Board Member of Control Administrativo Mexicano SA de CV, Vitro Plano SA de CV, Universidad de Monterrey, Camara Nacional del Cemento (CANACEM), Club Industrial AC and Fundacion Mexicana para la Salud. He holds a Masters degree in Administration from the Cornell University and a Bachelors degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since February 28, 2001. He also acts Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Operating Committee and Acquisitions and Contracts Committee of the Company. He was Chairman of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer, SA, from 2000 to 2004; President and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Financiero BBVA Bancomer SA, from 1991 to 2000, and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Vamsa since 1989. Moreover, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Bimbo and Almacenes Coppel, as well as he has served on the Board of Directors of Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), Fomento Economico Mexicano (FEMSA), Grupo Valores de Monterrey (VAMSA), Transportacion Maritima Mexicana (TMM), Alfa and El Puerto de Liverpool. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, as well as a Masters degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Guillermo Ortiz Martinez Dr. Guillermo Ortiz Martinez serves as Independent Director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2010. In the past, he was Governor of the Bank of Mexico for two terms, from January 1, 1998, to December 31, 2003, and from January 1, 2004, to December 31, 2009. Between December 1994 and December 1997, he was Mexico’s Public Finance Minister. Previously, he briefly held the position of Minister for Communications and Transport, in December 1994 at the start of the administration of former president, Dr. Ernesto Zedillo. He was Deputy Public Finance Minister from 1988 to 1994. Prior to that, between 1984 and 1988, he occupied the post of Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). From 1977 to 1984, he was Economist, Deputy Manager and Manager at the Bank of Mexico’s Department of Economic Research. He entered public service with the federal government as an Economist at the Planning and Budgeting Ministry. He is currently employed as Chairman of the Bank for International Settlements based in Basel, Switzerland. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM), as well as a Master of Science degree in Economics and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics, both from the Stanford University.