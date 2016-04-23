Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO)

Name Description

Alain Bouchard Mr. Alain Bouchard is Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder of the Company. On September 24, 2014, Mr. Bouchard stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and took on a new role as Founder and Executive Chairman of Couche-Tard. As founder of the companies from which originated Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Mr. Bouchard started his convenience store operations in 1980 with the opening of his first convenience store in Québec. Mr. Bouchard has more than 40 years of experience in the retail industry. Over the years he took part, along with his closest collaborators and all staff members, in Couche-Tard’s growth. He also was a member of the board of directors of Québecor Inc. from 1997 to May 2009. Mr. Bouchard has been involved in an impressive number of fundraising campaigns and philanthropic activities for many years. In 2012, Mr. Bouchard and his wife created the Fondation Sandra et Alain Bouchard which supports various causes associated with people living with intellectual disabilities as well as artistic and cultural projects. Furthermore, Mr. Bouchard has been a board member of CGI Group Inc. since 2013.

Brian Hannasch Mr. Brian P. Hannasch is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Hannasch was previously Chief Operating Officer since 2010 and Senior Vice-President, U.S. Operations from 2008 to 2010. From 2004 to 2008, he was Senior Vice-President, Western North America and Vice President, Integration since 2003. In 2001, he was appointed Vice President Operations, U.S. Midwest where he was responsible for all aspects of U.S. operations. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Hannasch was Vice President of Operations for Bigfoot Food Stores LLC, a 225 unit convenience store chain in the U.S. Midwest acquired by Couche-Tard. From 1989 to 2000, Mr. Hannasch was employed by BP Amoco in various positions of increasing responsibility. His last position with BP Amoco was Vice President of Marketing for the U.S. Midwest Business Unit. Mr. Hannasch holds a B.A. in Finance from Iowa State University and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from the University of Chicago.

Jacques D'Amours Mr. Jacques D'Amours Co-Founder, Director of the Company. Mr. D’Amours retired as Vice-President, Administration of the Corporation on September 3, 2014. He joined the Corporation in 1980 and has worked in a variety of roles, including Manager of Technical Services, Vice-President of Sales and Vice-President of Administration and Operations of the Corporation. Over the years he took part, along with his closest collaborators and all staff members, in Couche-Tard’s growth.

Richard Fortin Mr. Richard Fortin is Co-Founder, Director of the Company. Mr. Fortin retired as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation in October 2008. Upon his retirement, he accepted to act as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation, position he held until September 2011. Before joining the Corporation in 1984, Mr. Fortin had more than 13 years of experience at a number of major financial institutions, and was Vice-President of Québec for a Canadian bank wholly-owned by Société Générale (France). Mr. Fortin holds a bachelor’s degree in Management with a major in Finance from Université Laval in Québec City. Mr. Fortin also sits on the board of directors of the National Bank of Canada where he is the Chairman of the Risk Management Committee as well as that of its subsidiary the Insurance Life of National Bank of Canada where he is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr. Fortin also sits on the board of directors of Transcontinental Inc., where he is Lead Director as well as the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Real Plourde Mr. Real Plourde is Co-Founder, Director of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Mr. Plourde retired in May 2011 at which time he held the office of Executive Vice-President of the Corporation after stepping down from his position as Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer in May 2010. Since his retirement, he has remained with the Corporation as a member of the Executive Committee and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Plourde was Chairman of the Board of the Corporation from September 2011 to September 2014. Mr. Plourde joined the Corporation in 1984 and has held various positions, ranging from Manager of Technical Services to Vice-President of Development, Sales and Operations of the Corporation. Mr. Plourde began his career in various engineering projects in Canada and Africa. Mr. Plourde holds an Engineering Degree (Applied Sciences) from Université Laval in Québec City and an MBA from the École des Hautes Études Commerciales in Montréal. Mr. Plourde is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec. He is also a member of the board of directors of Bouclair Inc. and of CIMA+ G.P.,where he is also a member of the Audit and Governance and Ethics Committees. Mr. Plourde is active in fundraising efforts as a director of the board of directors for the Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval and for the Maison de Soins Palliatifs de Laval Inc.

Claude Tessier Mr. Claude Tessier is Chief Financial Officer of the Company., since 28 January 2016. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Tessier held the position of President of the IGA Operations Business Unit at Sobeys Inc. from 2012 to 2016 and was a member of Sobeys Inc. Executive Committee. He joined the management team of Sobeys Quebec Inc. in 2003 as Senior Vice President, Finance & Strategic Planning. Mr. Tessier has spent most of his professional career in the Food industry after serving in several finance positions. Prior to his position with Sobeys Inc., Mr. Tessier gained more than 15 years of experience in senior financial leadership positions with Fly Furniture, Provigo and Costco, including in CFO and Vice President roles. He has also held management positions in Mallette International and PricewaterhouseCoopers (formerly Coopers & Lybrand). Furthermore, he has been involved with various social and community organizations, most notably the Fondation Charles-Bruneau. He also participated in the fundraising campaign of the Fondation de l’Institut de tourisme et d’hôtellerie du Québec. Mr. Tessier holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from the Université du Québec à Montréal (1986) and has been a member of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants since 1987.

Jean Bernier Mr. Jean Bernier is Group President - Fuel Americas & Operations North-East of the Company. He has over 25 years of experience in the convenience store, fuel and grocery store sectors of the retail industry. Prior to joining Couche-Tard, Mr. Bernier was Executive Vice President of Valero Energy Corporation as well as President of Ultramar Ltd., the Canadian subsidiary of Valero where he was responsible for Valero’s retail operations as well as corporate functions of communications, supply chain management and information services. From 1996 to 2011, Mr. Bernier held various senior management roles with Ultramar Ltd, including Vice-President–Retail Operations in 1998-1999 and President since 1999. Prior to joining Ultramar Ltd, Mr. Bernier served for nine years in a variety of senior management positions at Provigo, Inc. and has previously held President, Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer level positions. Mr. Bernier holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Waterloo, Ontario as well as a Bachelor’s Degree from the Université de Montréal.

Jacob Schram Mr. Jacob Schram is Group President, European Operations of the Company. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer for Statoil Fuel & Retail from October 1st, 2010. He joined Statoil in 1996 and held various management positions including country manager of Statoil Retail Norway from 1999 to 2004 and Senior Vice President Statoil Retail Europe from 2004 to 2006. From 2006 to 2010 he held the position as Senior Vice President for Statoil Energy & Retail Europe. Prior to joining Statoil, Mr. Schram was head of marketing and public relations for McDonalds Norway AS and a consultant and project manager at McKinsey & Company in Copenhagen. Furthermore, Mr. Schram has held several board member assignments within Statoil and external companies, including Møller Bil and KID Interiør. He holds a Master of Science in economics (siviløkonom) as well as an MBA from Copenhagen Business School.

Hans-Olav Hoidahl Mr. Hans-Olav Hoidahl has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Scandinavia of the Company. He was formerly Vice President for Energy Europe in the Statoil Group since 2006. He joined the company in 1992 and has held a variety of positions including director for customer service in Norway, manager for regional sales in Scandinavia, sales director for Norway, country manager for energy in Norway and Vice President for energy operations. Mr. Høidahl holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Norwegian School of Management.

Jorn Madsen Mr. Jorn Madsen is Executive Vice President, Central & Eastern Europe of the Company. He was formerly Vice President for country operations in Statoil Energy & Retail since 2007. He joined Statoil in 1990 and held several management positions including Vice President for retail operations Europe, director of retail operations in Denmark, director of retail operations in the Baltic countries, director of category management in the Baltic countries, regional manager of retail operations in Denmark, and controller in Denmark. Mr. Madsen holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Copenhagen Business School.

Darrell Davis Mr. Darrell Davis is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. Previously, Mr. Davis had been Vice-President Operations, Florida since March 2011. He was previously Vice-President Operations, U.S. Midwest since December 2005. Previously, he has served Couche-Tard as Director of Operations, and later as Director of Marketing within the U.S. Midwest business unit. Mr. Davis joined Couche-Tard in 2002 when it acquired Dairy Mart, where he held the position of Vice-President, Operations of such corporation. Mr. Davis began his career in the convenience store industry over 30 years ago. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Management from the University of Louisville.

Geoffrey Haxel Mr. Geoffrey C. Haxel is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. He was formerly Vice-President, Operations, U.S. Arizona Region since December 2003. Mr. Haxel served in a variety of operations and marketing positions since joining Circle K in 1988. Mr. Haxel began his career as a district manager trainee and also held the positions of sales manager, category manager and division manager. Prior to December 2003, Mr. Haxel served as Circle K’s Arizona Region Manager with responsibility for more than 600 sites in a four-state territory. Mr. Haxel has completed coursework toward a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Timothy Miller Mr. Timothy Alexander (Alex) Miller is Senior Vice President - Global Fuels of the Company. Previously, Mr. Miller had been Vice-President North American Fuels since October 2012. He joined Couche-Tard in January 2012 as Director of Operations Midwest. Prior to joining Couche-Tard, Mr. Miller was employed by Amoco Oil Corporation and BP plc. from August 1995 to November 2011, in various roles of increasing responsibility, both in Europe and the United States across retail operations, fuel supply and pricing, strategy and business development, and planning and performance management. His last role with BP plc. was Head of Strategy & Business Development for the US East of Rockies Downstream Fuel Value Chain. Mr. Miller holds a B.A. in Business Management from Southern Illinois University.

Dennis Tewell Mr. Dennis J. Tewell is Senior Vice President - Operations of the Company. Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Tewell held the position of Vice-President, Worldwide Franchise as he joined Couche-Tard in January 2011. In 1978, Mr. Tewell began his convenience industry career with Conna Corporation. He has served companies in the U.S. and the UK in a variety of marketing and operations positions, such as Conna Corporation, BP Oil (London, England), Dairy Mart, Swifty Services and recently at CVS/Caremark. These positions include Director of Franchising, Regional Director of Operations and Strategic Planning Coordinator, Vice-President of Operations, Vice-President of Franchising, Business Development, Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Area Vice-President. Mr. Tewell holds a MBA and a BA in Accounting from the Bellarmine University.

Jean Turmel Mr. Jean Turmel is Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Turmel is the founder and president of Perseus Capital inc., a portfolio firm. Until December 2004, he was President, Financial Markets, Treasury and Investment Bank of the National Bank of Canada. Mr. Turmel was a director of a Canadian chartered bank and a director and chairman of National Bank Financial Inc. as well as a member of the Board of Directors of subsidiaries of such group. Mr. Turmel was Chairman of the board of directors and member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Montreal Stock Exchange from April 2004 until April 2008. Prior to 1981, Mr. Turmel held various positions at McMillan Bloedel Inc., Dominion Securities Inc. and Merrill Lynch Royal Securities. Mr. Turmel was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan on January 1, 2015. In addition, Mr. Turmel also served on the board of directors of Canam Group Inc. from 2007 to 2015. Mr. Turmel holds a baccalaureate in commerce and a Masters in Administration from Université Laval in Québec City and is a recipient of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal for his contribution to the Canadian investment industry. On June 7, 2015, Mr. Turmel was awarded an honorary doctorat honoris causa from Université Laval.

Nathalie Bourque Ms. Nathalie Bourque is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Bourque is Quebec Chairman for Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc. In this role she oversees the strategic direction of the company in Quebec. Previously, she held the position of Vice-President, Public Affairs and Global Communications at CAE Inc., from 2005 until her retirement in February 2015. Prior to joining CAE, Ms. Bourque was a partner at NATIONAL Public Relations where she was responsible for numerous clients in the financial, retail and entertainment areas. Previously, she worked for various communications companies and has also worked for accounting firms in marketing. She was a member of the Board of Financial Services of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Horizons Sciences and Technology. She also served as president of the Québec MBA Association and Le Cercle Finance et Placement du Québec. She is also a governor of McGlll University. Ms. Bourque has a BA from Laval University in Québec City and an MBA from McGill University.

Jean Elie Mr. Jean A. Elie is Independent Director of the Company. From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Élie was managing director of a Canadian bank wholly-owned by Société Générale (France). From 1987 to 1997, Mr. Élie was a director and member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee of Hydro-Québec, for which he also acted as Interim Chairman in 1996. From 1981 to 1995, he was a Vice-President and Manager, Corporate Services and Government Services of Burns Fry Limited (today BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.), a Canadian investment banking and brokerage firm. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Loto-Québec, of the Institut des vérificateurs internes du Canada (Chapitre de Montréal) and of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. Mr. Élie was also a director and member of the Executive Committee of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Mr. Élie holds an MBA from the University of Western Ontario, a B.C.L. (law) from McGill University and a bachelors ès art from the University of Montréal and is a member of the Québec Bar. He is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Elie is a recipient of the Ramon John Hnatyshyn Award (Governor General Award) for voluntarism in the Performing Arts and of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal for his contribution to the community.

Melanie Kau Mrs. Melanie Kau is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kau is a seasoned retailer and entrepreneur with more than 20 years’ experience in creating customer connections. Past investments include the 67 store retail chain of natural supplements and vitamins by the name of Naturiste. Ms. Kau previously held the position of President at Mobilia, a family business, from 1986 to 2011, where her main focus was on brand building and growing the retail network throughout Québec and Ontario. Ms. Kau is passionate about entrepreneurship and serves as a Governor of the Young Chamber of Commerce, for whom she is a mentor for 4 young up-and-coming entrepreneurs. She has herself received several accolades for her business acumen and entrepreneurship, namely the prestigious Top 40 under 40 as well as the John Molson School of Business Award of Distinction. Ms. Kau holds a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University in Chicago as well as an MBA from Concordia. Ms. Kau is a past member of the board of Investissement Québec and presently sits on the board of Aéroports de Montréal.

Monique Leroux Ms. Monique F. Leroux is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Leroux is President of the International Cooperative Alliance, representing the cooperative movement in more than 100 countries. She is also Chair of the Board of Investissement Québec, nominated by the Quebec Government in April 2016. Ms. Monique F. Leroux is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Leroux serves as a board member of BCE/Bell, Michelin and CIC (subsidiary of Credit Mutuel) and chairs the High Level Contact Group of the European Association of Co-operative Banks (EACB). She was the Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Desjardins Group, the leading cooperative financial group in Canada, from March 2008 to April 2016, after holding management positions within Desjardins, Québecor, RBC and Ernst & Young. Ms. Leroux is a member of the Business council of Canada, the Founders’ Council of the Quebec Global 100 Network, the Board of Governors of Finance Montréal, the Canadian Prime Minister’s Advisory Committee on the Public Service and the Catalyst Canada Advisory Board. She is also the founder and Chair of the International Summit of Cooperatives and chairs the Board of Governors of the Society for the Celebrations of Montreal’s 375th anniversary. She has been the Chair of the Québec CPA Order and is a Member of the Order of Canada, an Officer of the Ordre national du Québec and a Chevalier of the Légion d’Honneur (France). She is also the recipient of the Woodrow Wilson Award (United States), the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Quebec CPA Order and the Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award. She holds honorary doctorates from eight Canadian universities. Ms. Leroux also lends her time and support to a host of not-for-profit organizations and is a member of the board of the Rideau Hall Foundation for the Governor General of Canada.