Atos SE (ATOS.PA)

Thierry Breton Mr. Thierry Breton has been Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the General Management Committee of Atos SE since February 10, 2009. Prior to that, he held several global leadership positions, including CEO of electronics multinational company Thomson (1997-2002) and CEO of France Telecom (2002-2005). He served as France’s Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industry (2005-2007) before becoming a professor at Harvard University (2007-2008). Mr. Breton has been named one of The 100 Best-Performing CEOs in the World (2010) by the Harvard Business Review and has been granted the Montgelas Prize (2015) for outstanding actions in favor of French-German cooperation. He has been elected President of the French National Association for Research and Technology (2015) and member of the French Academy of Technologies (2016). A Commander of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, Mr. Breton graduated from the Ecole Superieure d'Electricite, and the Institut des hautes etudes de defense nationale.

Elie Girard Mr. Elie Girard has served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Atos SE since February 2015. He is a graduate of the Ecole Centrale de Paris and of Harvard University. He began his career as auditor at before joining the Ministry of the Economy, Finance and Industry in the Treasury department. Between 2004 and 2007, Mr. Girard worked for the Office of Thierry Breton, the Minister for the Economy, Finance and Industry in France. He joined Orange in 2007 and was appointed Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Chief Executive Executive Officer. Since September 2010, he was Senior Executive Vice-President in charge of Strategy & Development of the Orange Group, member of the Group Executive Committee. In April 2014, he joined Atos as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Atos Group and since February 2015 he has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer.

Eric Grall Mr. Eric Grall serves as Member of the General Management Committee, Member of the Executive Committee. Executive Vice President, Global Operations and TOP Program at Atos SE. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Managed Services at Atos SE. He comes from HP that he joined as a graduate in 1986, and where he held first positions in marketing and R&D in the product business, before entering the Services activities of the Group in 1998. He then had a number of management positions related to outsourcing, from pre-sales to operations. In 2005, he was appointed Vice President and General Manager in charge of the Global Services Delivery for HP in the EMEA region, covering outsourcing, consulting and support services and led a transformation of delivery model. In 2006, he was appointed General Manager with responsibility for the HP Outsourcing activities in Europe, Middle East and Africa. He joined Atos in 2009 as EVP of the Managed Services Service Line.

Gilles Arditti Mr. Gilles Arditti has been Executive Vice-President Investor Relations & Financial Communication, Member of the Executive Committee at Atos SE since March 2014. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice-President Investor Relations & Financial Communication at the Company from 2007. After six years at Bull and four years at KPMG, he joined Atos in 1990, where until 2006 he was, successively, Director of Mergers and Acquisitions, Director of Finance and Human Resources for Atos Origin in France, and CFO for France, Germany and Central Europe. In 2007, Gilles Arditti became head of Investors Relation & Financial Communication for the Atos Group, a position he is still holding. In March 2014, he was appointed Group head of M&A and Member of the Executive Committee. Since June 2014, Mr. Arditti is member of the Board of Directors of Worldline. Holding a master degree in Finance from the University Paris-Dauphine and a master degree in International Finance from HEC Paris, Mr. Arditti is also a graduatee from the engineer school Ecole Nationale Superieure de Techniques Industrielles et des Mines d’Alès (ENSTIMA) and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Gilles Grapinet Mr. Gilles Grapinet has served as Senior Executive Vice President, Global Functions and Chief Executive Officer Worldline, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the General Management Committee of Atos SE since July 2013. From December 2008 he was Senior Executive Vice President, Global Functions, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the General Management Committee. He joined the French Inspection Generale des Finances in 1992, where he worked for four years on numerous financial audit and assessment assignments. In 1996, he moved to the French tax department as Head of the Management Control department before being appointed Director of Information Systems and Strategy. Between 2000 and 2002, he was appointed Director of the Copernic program, which aimed at implementing the e-strategy for the tax department and modernizing the tax information systems. Between 2003 and end 2004, he joined the private office of the French Prime Minister as Advisor for economic and financial affairs. And between 2005 and 2007, he was Director of the French economy, finance and industry Minister’s private office. In 2007, Mr. Grapinet joined the Executive Committee of Credit Agricole SA, where he was Head of Strategy before being appointed Director of Payment Systems & Services. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Michel-Alain Proch Mr. Michel-Alain Proch has served as Senior Executive Vice President, CEO North American Operations, Internal IT and Security, Member of the Executive Committee and Member of the General Management Committee at Atos SE since 2015. He is a graduate of Toulouse Business School and started his career in 1991 at Deloitte & Touche, in the Audit division in Paris. He was later on transferred in Transaction Services based in London. In 1998, he joined Hermes, first as Director of Internal Audit, then as Group Financial Controller in charge of the Watch Division and Americas. He was promoted in 2002 Chief Financial Officer for the Americas, based in New York, supervising Finance, IT, Logistics and Store Planning. In 2006, he joined Atos as Senior Vice-President Internal Audit & Risk Management. He was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer in 2007, Executive Committee member. In 2009, he is promoted Executive Vice-President supervising Finance, IT & Processes, Real Estate, Pensions, Operational Risk Management, Bid Control and Security. In 2015 he becomes Senior Executive Vice-President and a member of the General Management North American Operations and in charge of coordinating Committee, and CEO of North American Operations and in charge of coordinating Internal IT and Security.

Philippe Vannier Mr. Philippe Vannier has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Head of Big Data and Cyber Security and Chief Technology Officer at Atos SE since August 2014. He is a graduate of ESPCI ParisTech. He began his career at Michelin North America in 1984, as a Quality Manager and, subsequently, Production Manager. Between 1996 and 2004, Mr. Vannier was Director of Chelton Telecom & Microwave (part of the Cobham Group. From 1988 to 1996, he had various Director-level roles at Saft, the subsidiary of Alcatel specializing in energy storage. In 2004, he founded Crescendo Industries, as I2E company bought the same year. In May 2010, Mr. Vannier become Chairman and CEO of Bull. Since August 2014, he has been CEO of Bull and advise the Group in Big Data & Cybersecurity, as well as on technological subjects in the Group. He received the French Legion d’Honneur (Chevalier).

Alexandre Menais Mr. Alexandre Menais serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, Legal & Compliance at Atos SE. He has joined Atos in 2011 as Group General Counsel. Before Atos, Alexandre Menais used to work as Senior Associate at Hogan Lovells in Paris and London. In 2006, he became General Counsel at eBay France (eBay, Paypal and Skype) before being promoted as Europe Legal Director of eBay. In 2009, he joined Accenture as General Counsel France and Benelux. He holds a LLM in Business law from the University of Strasbourg and an MBA from HEC.

Philippe Mareine Mr. Philippe Mareine has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Head of Human Resources, Logistics, Housing and Head of Siemens Global Alliance at Atos SE since 2014. Prior to this position, he was Deputy Manager in the French Treasury department’s Inspection Générale des Finances unit and, previously, he was in charge of Human Resources in the Public Accounts department of the French Ministry for the Budget. From 2005 to 2007, he was technical adviser in charge of employee relations and reform in the office of the French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industry. He held several managerial positions at the French Tax Administration. He joined Atos in 2009 as General Secretary of the Board of Directors, in charge of legal functions, Compliance, Audit, Security, Social Responsibility policy. In 2014 he was appointed head of Human Resources and Head of Siemens Global Alliance. He is a graduate from the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Olivier Cuny Mr. Olivier Cuny has served as General Secretary of the Group and Member of the Executive Committee of Atos SE since 2015. Prior to that, he was Secretary of the Group, Member of the Executive Committee at Atos SE. He joined the Company in May 2012. Previously, he was Director of the Office of the President of the French National Assembly. He worked at the Tresuary and the French Debt Agency. He was Alternate Director for France on the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund from 2003 to 2006. He then became an advisor on macroeconomics and international economic affairs to the Prime Minister. he was then appointed Director of the Governor's office and Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Council of Europe's Development Bank. He holds an engineering degree from Ecole Polytechnique and is a graduate from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration and the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Paris.

Patrick Adiba Mr. Patrick Adiba has served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Olympics and Major Events at Atos SE since April 2014. He is also in charge of the Olympic Games. Prior to this position, he served as Group EVP Human Resources, CEO of Iberia and Major Events, Group EVP Global Sales & Markets, CEO of APAC (Asia Pacific), NAM (North America), Major Events, Vice-President Human Resources of Schlumberger Sema, and Vice-President and General Manager of its Latin America Branch, for five years. Mr. Adiba holds a degree in Electronic and Telecommunications Engineering from INSA, Lyon and did an Executive MBA at Stanford University in 2001.

Marc-Henri Desportes Mr. Marc-Henri Desportes has served as Member of the Executive Committee, General Manager of Worldline at Atos SE since July 2013. He is a graduate from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. From 2006 to 2009, he was CIO in BNL, Italian subsidiary of BNP Paribas. From 2005 to 2006, he was in charge of control coordination at BNP Paribas. From 2000 to 2005 he was Deputy Program Director of Copernic at the French Ministry of Finance. In 2009, he joined Atos where was Head of Global Innovation, Business Development & Strategy, and then he was Executive Vice-President of Hi-Tech Transactional Services & Specialized Business.

Bruno Fabre Mr. Bruno Fabre has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Telco, Media & Utilities at Atos SE since July 2013. He joined Atos Origin in 2010 and he was previously Thomson Telecom CEO and Member of the Thomson Executive Committee. Prior to that role, Bruno Fabre was CEO at ATLINKS, an Alcatel Thomson joint venture; Vice-President Sales, Supply Chain and Customer Care at Alcatel Mobile Phones, Sales Director Europe & South America at Alcatel Radiotelephone. He has also held senior positions at Afrique Métaux and SAGEM. He is a graduate from IDRAC, CNAM and Stanford SEP. Since July 2013 and the creation of the new market through the consolidation of the Telcos, Media & Technology and the Energy & Utilities markets, Mr. Fabre is Head of Telco, Media & Utilities.

Adrian Gregory Mr. Adrian Gregory has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of UK & Ireland of Atos SE since July 2015. He joined Atos in 2007 and has a 20 year blue-chip background with experience of a wide range of technology solutions and multiple client sectors. Most recently he was Senior Vice-President for Public sector, Health & BBC with responsibility for all aspects of client business and future strategy.

Chad Harris Mr. Chad Harris serves as Member of the Executive Committee and President of Atos North American Operations at Atos SE. Prior to this role, he was Executive Vice-President, Global IT services for Xerox ITO Services. Prior to joining Xerox, he spent five years as CEO of Computer Systems Development, Inc. (CSD). He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from New Mexico State University, with a major in management information systems and a minor in economics. He earned an executive MBA from the Robert O. Anderson Graduate School of Management at the University of New Mexico.

Winfried Holz Mr. Winfried Holz has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Germany at Atos SE since 2009. He began his career in 1984 at Siemens AG where he held various positions, including Vice-President of Siemens Nixdorf Information Systems and President of Worldwide Sales at Siemens Medical Solutions. He then takes the Directorate General of Fujitsu Services in Germany before being appointed CEO of TDS in November 2007. He holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Peter Jong Mr. Peter T. Jong has been Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Benelux & the Nordics at Atos SE since May 2016. He was Chief Executive Officer for Germany and Central Europe and Member of the Executive Committee of Atos Origin until November 1, 2008. He joined the Company in 2001 from Lucent Technologies where he was Chief Information Officer. At Atos Origin, he was notably Chief Operating Officer of Atos Origin in the Netherlands. Recently he was responsible for the Sales and Client management organization.

Hanns-Thomas Kopf Mr. Hanns-Thomas Kopf has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Central & Eastern Europe at Atos SE since July 2011. His career began as a Software Engineer in various IT companies. In 1989, he joined Siemens where he held various responsibilities for 8 years in the field of Management, Sales and Marketing and Sales Director for 9 countries in the South East of Europe. He served as Head of Services and Operations at Siemens AG EEC, ECE Managing Director at SIS in charge of Austria, Netherlands and South Eastern of Europe. He studied in Vienna (Austria), Erlangen (Germany), Boston-Wellesley (United States, Massachusetts) and Innsbruck (Austria).

Kari Kupila Mr. Kari Kupila has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Siemens Account at Atos SE since 2014. He began his career with Siemens in 1986 in Espoo, where he held several positions, including Director for the Financial Sector, and Regional Director and Sales. In 2010, he was appointed CEO Cluster for South West Europe and CEO SIS Verwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH, in 2011 he was appointed GBU Head North South West Europe. Mr. Kupila is graduate of Master of Science, Economics, Helsingin kauppakorkeakoulu, focus: law and finance.

Herbert Leung Mr. Herbert Leung has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Asia-Pacific at Atos SE since July 2011. He started his career with Schlumberger and has worked as Country Manager for China and Canada as well as the Vice President for Europe, Africa and CIS. Most recently, he was COO of Atos Asia and his primary responsibilities included strengthening and developing the Managed Operations business in Asia Pacific. Previous to this appointment, he was the Senior Vice President of Managed Operations for the United Kingdom, Americas and Asia Pacific from 2004. Before joining the Company, he was the Vice President of Global Service Delivery with SchlumbergerSema. He graduated with Bachelor of Science in Electronics from the University of Dundee, Scotland.

Ivan Lozano Mr. Ivan Lozano serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Iberia at Atos SE. He has developed most of his career in Atos, after joining the Group in June 1994 as a Consultant in the Telecom Unit. There he held different positions from 1995 to 2008, among them Operations Manager and Operations Business Unit Manager. In April 2008, he was appointed Head of Systems Integration. His task, already as a member of Atos Iberia Executive Committee, was to design, build and deploy the new Business Unit. In November 2010, he was appointed as Chief Operations Officer at Atos Iberia. He is an Engineer in Telecommunications from the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, and a Postgraduate in International Leadership Capability from the Glasgow Caledonian University (UK).

Francis Meston Mr. Francis Meston has been Member of the Executive Committee, Head of Middle East & Africa and Group Digital Transformation Officer at Atos SE since July 2015. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Committee responsible for Systems Integration at the Company from February 2009. He joined the Company from E.D.S French subsidiary where he had been appointed CEO since January 2002. In 1996, he joined AT Kearney as Vice President in charge of EMEA business transformation and strategy practices as well as M1A Global practice. He was previously Vice President of Gemini Consulting where he led the French operations, the EMEA Telecommunication practice and the EMEA business reengineering practice. Mr. Meston is a graduate of Ecole Centrale Marseille and holds an MBA in Finance from Purdue University.

Marc Meyer Mr. Marc Meyer serves as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of Executives & Talents Management, Group Communications at Atos SE. He started his career in 1984 at the French Assemblee Nationale as Political Advisor, before joining in 1986 Bull Group, an international IT firm, where he held several senior positions in corporate and marketing communications. In 1997, he joined Thomson, a consumer electronic firm and in 2001 was promoted to the company Executive Committee. In 2002 he joined the France Telecom / Orange Group as Executive Vice President for Communications. In 2005 he was appointed Special Advisor for Media and Communications at the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry. In 2007 he created his own management and communications consultancy firm, prior to joining Dexia in 2008, where he served as Head of Group Communications. He was promoted as Head of Executive & Talent Management, Communications in 2014. Mr. Meyer is a graduate of the Sorbonne University in Paris.

Ursula Morgenstern Ms. Ursula Morgenstern has been Member of the Executive Committee, Head of Business & Platform Solutions at Atos SE since July 2015. From September 2013, she managed the Cloud & Enterprise Software Service Line at the Company. She was responsible for the United Kingdom and Ireland at Atos SE since early 2012. She first joined the Company in 2002 during the acquisition of KPMG Consulting. Since 2009, she was Senior Vice President in charge of private sector companies, and from 2007 to 2009 she was Senior Vice President in charge of Systems Integration. Previously, she held numerous positions in the field of Systems Integration in several areas, including responsibility for Profit Centre.

Jon Pritchard Mr. Jon Pritchard serves as Member of the Executive Committee and CEO Unify Software and Platforms at Atos SE. He has spent over 25 years in the IT industry and brings business strategy, operations and channels experience to the position of CEO. He was most recently Executive Vice-President Channels at Unify, responsible for all indirect channel activities. In this role, he was a driving force in advancing Unify’s mission to become a channel-oriented organization. He revamped and expanded Unify’s channel program to drive growth in revenue from the channel. Prior to joining Unify, he was President of Comstor Worldwide and also held previous positions at Ingram Micro UK.

Jean-Marie Simon Mr. Jean-Marie Simon has served as Member of the Executive Committee and Head of France at Atos SE since May 22, 2013. Prior to this, he was Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of Atos SE from 2007. From 2005 to 2007, he was Director of Human Resources for France, Germany and Central Europe. Prior to joining the Company, he was Managing Director in charge of Research and Development of production centers of Schlumberger. He held various posts in Indonesia and Norway, and also served as Director of Information Technology of the Petrol Division of Schlumberger for three years.

Pasquale Pistorio Mr. Pasquale Antonio Pistorio has served as Independent Director and Lead Director of Atos SE since December 22, 2010. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. He started his career at Motorolla in 1967. He became Director of the International Marketing Department and Vice President of Motrolla Corporation in 1977. In 1978 he became General Manager of the International Semiconductor division. In 1980 he was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer ofSGS Group. He is the Honorary Chairman of STMicroelectronics Corporation (Switzerland), ST Foundation and Kyoto Club (Italy). A former Chairman and Member of the Board at Telecom Italia, he has also served as an Independent Director of Fiat S.P.A, Accent, Brembo S.p.A., and Director of Accent (Luxembourg). He also served as Chairman and Independent Director of Sagem Wireless, Vice Chairman of Confindustria for "Innovation and Research (Italy), and Director at Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd. (Singapore). Mr. Pistorio holds a degree in Electrotechnical Engineering from Politecnico di Torino.

Roland Busch Dr. Roland Busch has been Director at Atos SE since July 1, 2011. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Member of the Management Board of Siemens AG (Germany). During the past five years, Mr. Busch was appointed Chairman of Infrastructure & Cities and Chief of Strategy with Siemens AG in Germany. Mr. Busch is a graduate of Friedrich-Alexander-University where he received a Ph.D. in Physics and of the University of Grenoble. Moreover, he has been Chairman Asia Pacific at Siemens, Head of Corporate Sustainability Office at Siemens and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors and Member of the Audit Committee of OSRAM Licht AG.

Jean Fleming Ms. Jean Fleming has been Director - Employee Shareholder Representative at Atos SE since May 26, 2009. She is Operations Director, Business Process Services at Atos IT Services UK Ltd (United Kingdom). Ms. Fleming is a graduate of the London South Bank University where she obtained Master of Science degree in Human Resources and from Brunnel University where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

Nicolas Bazire Mr. Nicolas Bazire has been Independent Director of Atos SE since February 10, 2009. He is Chairman of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee. He was a magistrate at the Court of Auditors, then an auditor and chief clerk. In 1993 he became Cabinet Director for Prime Minister Edouard Balladur. He was Managing Partner at Rothschild & Cie Banque from 1995 to 1999. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Montaigne Finance SAS, Semyrhamis SAS and Lyparis SAS; Director of Ipsos SA, Marignan Investissements SA, Tajan SA and Go Invest SA; Vice-President of the Supervisory Board of Les Echos SAS; Deputy CEO of Groupe Arnault SAS, among others. He is a graduate of Ecole Navale and Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, as well as Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He is Officer of the National order of Merit and Knight of the legion of Honor.

Valerie Bernis Ms. Valerie Bernis has been Independent Director at Atos SE since April 15, 2015. She has been Executive Vice-President of Engie in charge of Communications, Marketing, Environmental & Societal Responsibility. She is a graduate of the Institut Superieur de Gestion and Universite des Sciences Economiques in Limoges. In 1996 she joined Compagnie de Suez as Executive Vice-President – Communications, and then in 1999, she became Executive Vice-President Financial and Corporate Communications and Sustainable Development. During the same period, she served for five years as Chairman and CEO of Paris Premiere, a French TV channel. She is a Member of the Board of Directors of Suez Environnement Company, and l’Occitane (since 2013).

Bertrand Meunier Mr. Bertrand Meunier has been Independent Director of Atos SE since February 10, 2009. He is also Member of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee and the Audit Committee. He previously served as a Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board from July 3, 2008 until February 10, 2009. He was a Member of the Executive Committee of PAI Partners, in charge of all investments. He joined PAI partners in 1982 where he held different positioning, being in charge of investments in the ICT sector and then in the agro-food industry; he also managed the consuming goods and services, and industry goods and products teams. He has been actively involved in several transactions, notably Atos, Equant, Bouygues Telecom, Panzani, Amora-Maille, William Saurin, United Biscuits and Yoplait. He joined CVC Partners in 2012 as Managing Partner. He served as President of Financiere le Play SAS. He has also served as Director at CVC Capital Partners (Luxembourg), Parex, Vedici and Linxens, CVC Group Ltd (Luxembourg) and Continental Food (Belgium). He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique with a Masters degree in Mathematics, 1977 and of Paris VI University.

Colette Neuville Ms. Colette Neuville has served as Independent Director at Atos SE since May 30, 2012. She is a law graduate and a graduate of the Paris Institut d’Etudes Politiques and holds a post-graduate degree in economics and political science. She served as an Economist for NATO, the Moroccan administration (National Office for Irrigation), and the Loire-Bretagne agency. Ms. Neuville is the founding Chairman of ADAM (Association de Defense des Actionnaires Minoritaires) and member of the commission “Epargnants et Actionnaires Minoritaires” (Retail Investors and Minority shareholders) of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (French Financial Markets Authority). She is the Lead Director of the Board of Directors, Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Groupe Eurotunnel SA. She is Member of the Governance Committee of the Paris “Ecole de Droit et de Management”. She is Member of the Board of Directors of the FAIDER and the ARCAF. She is Member of the Club of Presidents of Remuneration Committees of IFA (Institute of Formation for Directors) and also Member of the Ethic Committee of Canal+.

Aminata Niane Ms. Aminata Niane has been Independent Director of Atos SE since May 27, 2010. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. After getting a Bachelor in high school John F. C Kennedy in Dakar, Ms. Niane left to continue her studies in Toulouse, Rennes and Montpellier in France. These studies have been finalized by a Master in Chemistry and an Engineering Degree in Science and Technology of Food Industries. Then she started her career in 1983 as an engineer in big Senegalese companies in food-processing sector (SIPL and SONACOS). This experience continued in 1987 in the Senegalese administration (Ministry of Commerce, Senegalese Institute for Standardization), then in 1991 in the first structures supporting the private sector, financed by the French Cooperation and the World Bank (Support Unit to the Business Environment and Private Sector Foundation). Finally, after several years of entrepreneurial experience in strategy consulting, she was appointed in 2000 Managing Director of APIX, National Agency for Investment Promotion and Major Projects. She handled the creation and the management until May 2012. Then, she was Special Advisor of the President of the Republic of Senegal until May 2013. Currently, she is International Consultant, after being with the African Development Bank, Lead Advisor-Office of the Vice-President Infrastructure, Private Sector and Regional Integration, and Manager for the return of the Bank to its registered offices in Abidjan.

Lynn Paine Ms. Lynn Sharp Paine has been Independent Director of Atos SE since May 29, 2013. She is Senior Associate Dean of Harvard Business School where she is former chair of the general management unit and a specialist in corporate governance. She currently teaches corporate governance in both the MBA and executive programs. She co-founded and chaired the “Leadership and Corporate Accountability” required courses, which she has taught in the MBA program as well as the Advanced Management Program. Ms. Paine has also taught in numerous other executive programs including the Senior Executive Program for China and, currently, Leading Global Business. In addition to providing executive education and consulting services to numerous firms, she has served on a variety of Advisory Boards and panels. In particular, she was a member of the Conference Board Commission on Public Trust and Private enterprise and the Conference Board’s Task Force on Executive Compensation. She holds Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School (1979), Ph.D. degree from Oxford University (1976) and B.A. from Smith College (1971).