Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

Name Description

Jayantibhai Chandra Mr. Jayantibhai Jagjivandas Chandra is Executive Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Atul Auto Limited. He is one of the founder promoter and Chairman & MD of the Company. He is an Undergraduate with an experience in Automobile Industry of more than 36 years. Presently he is one of the Promoters of the Company. He began his career as a manufacturer of carrier Auto Rickshaw under the brand name ‘KHUSHBU’ under his own firm Atul Auto Industries, Jamnagar and acquired experience in automobile manufacturing and marketing. He looks after substantial administrative part in the organization. He has a far reaching vision with a keen insight to help Company to emerge as one of the manufacturers of small commercial vehicles. He was appointed as Director on 18.06.1986 since then he was reappointed as managing Director of the Company.

Mahendrakumar Patel Mr. Mahendrakumar Jamnadas Patel is Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of Atul Auto Limited. He is an Undergraduate and is one of the promoters of the Company with an experience of more than 19 years in manufacturing and assembling of automobile sector. He has worked as a Director- Production in Sunrise Soaps and chemicals for 3 years. Presently he is looking after whole of the production department of the Company. He was appointed as Director on 30.11.1994 since then he was reappointed as a Whole Time Director of the Company. Mr. Patel has been associated as promoters of the issuer from w.e.f. 30th November, 1994.

Niraj Chandra Mr. Niraj Jayantibhai Chandra serves as the Whole Time Director of Atul Auto Ltd. He is the wholetime director of the company since 1st march 2012. Prior to this, he was working in marketing, production and general administration department of the company. He has hands on experience on the overall company polices and marketing strategies. He has studied in Nirma institute of Technical Studies in mechanical engineering.

Vijay Kedia Mr. Vijay Kumar Kedia is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Atul Auto Limited. He was appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. 31st January, 2009. A commerce graduate, Mr. Kedia, is having more than 26 years of experience in the field of Finance & Securities Market. He is well versed with the field of shares & securities, finance, investment, & fund management. His other Directorships include: Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd. and Sky Space Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.