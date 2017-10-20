Edition:
Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

473.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.15 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
null474.15
Open
null474.15
Day's High
null475.00
Day's Low
null473.00
Volume
59,033
Avg. Vol
47,928
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null376.15

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed El Kettani

Chairman of the Board, General Director

Antonio Escamez Torres

66 Vice Chairman of the Board

Talal Bellaj

General Manager

Omar Bounjou

General Manager

Mohammed Douiri

General Manager

Boubker Jai

General Manager

Wafaa Guessous

Secretary

Mohammed El Majidi

2005 Director

Aldo Olcese Santonja

Director

Hassan Ouriagli

2005 Director

Jose Reig Echeveste

Director

Abdelmjid Tazlaoui

Director

Manuel Varela

Director

Abed Yacoubi Soussane

Director

Ibtissam Abouharia

Investor Relations Contact
Biographies

Name Description

Mohammed El Kettani

Mr. Mohammed El Hamidi El Kettani serves as Chairman of the Board, General Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Great Risk Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. He is also Director of Wafa Assurance.

Antonio Escamez Torres

Mr. Antonio Escamez Torres serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He has been Director of Banco Santander Central Hispano SA since April 1999. He is former Director and Executive Vice President of Banco Central Hispanoamericano from 1988 to 1999. He has been Chairman of Santander Consumer, Patagon and Arena Communications Espana SA. He is Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company.

Talal Bellaj

Omar Bounjou

Mohammed Douiri

Boubker Jai

Wafaa Guessous

Mohammed El Majidi

Mr. Mohammed Mounir El Majidi has served as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. since 2005. He serves as Representative of SIGER.

Aldo Olcese Santonja

Hassan Ouriagli

Mr. Hassan Ouriagli has served as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. since 2005. He serves as Representative of SNI. He is Member of the Great Risk Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. Previously, he was representing F3I. During his professional career, he has been also appointed as Director of Cosumar and of Agma Lahlou Tazi.

Jose Reig Echeveste

Mr. Jose Andres Reig Echeveste serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee, Member of the Great Risk Committee, and Member of the Strategic Committee of the Company. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Groupe ONA.

Abdelmjid Tazlaoui

Mr. Abdelmjid Tazlaoui serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee of the Company.

Manuel Varela

Mr. Manuel Varela serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He serves as Representative of Grupo Santander.

Abed Yacoubi Soussane

Mr. Abed Yacoubi Soussane serves as Director of Attijariwafa Bank S.A. He is Member of the Audit and Accounts Committee of the Company. He has been also appointed during his professional career as Director of Groupe ONA.

Ibtissam Abouharia

