Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)
AUBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
34.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.03 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€34.97
Open
€34.97
Day's High
€35.20
Day's Low
€34.68
Volume
5,489
Avg. Vol
9,035
52-wk High
€36.17
52-wk Low
€22.33
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Christian Aubert
|67
|2003
|Chairman of the Board
|
Philippe Rabasse
|2004
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Fuks
|2007
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Financial Affairs, Director
|
Vincent Gauthier
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Legal Affairs, Director
|
Christophe Andrieux
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Belgium, Director
|
Philippe Cornette
|2006
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France, Director
|
Paolo Riccardi
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer for Italy, Director
|
Joao Bexiga
|Chief Executive Officer - Portugal
|
Gerard Lucente
|2001
|Chief Executive Officer for Spain
|
Joel Sanzot
|Chief Executive Officer - Luxembourg
|
Jean-Francois Gauthier
|67
|2013
|Director
|
Sophie Lazarevitch
|2013
|Director
|
Helene Samoilava
|2013
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Christian Aubert
|Mr. Christian Aubert has been Chairman of the Board of Aubay SA since May 23, 2003. He is also, Director of Auplata SAS and Representative of Aubay SA on the Board of Directors of Aubay Isalia. Previously he served as Chairman of Auplata SAS, GCCCM SA and Director of Gold by Gold. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Informatique, Electronique, Automatique (ESIEA) in Engineering.
|
Philippe Rabasse
|Mr. Philippe Rabasse has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aubay SA since June 8, 2004. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Aubay Isalia. He was Manager of Capitalinvest SNC and Director of Adex SA. Mr. Rabasse graduated in 1986 from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Informatique et de Mathematiques Appliquees in Grenoble.
|
David Fuks
|Mr. David Fuks has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Financial Affairs of Aubay SA since 2007, and has also been Director of the Company since May 10, 2007. He graduated from ESSEC Business School with a Masters degree in Commercial Law (1994). Before joining Aubay SA he worked for audit companies, such as Constantin and Arthur Andersen.
|
Vincent Gauthier
|Mr. Vincent Gauthier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Legal Affairs and Director of Aubay SA. He has sat on the Board of Directors of the Company since May 10, 2007. He was awarded a Masters degree in International Law in Paris, 1998. He was Manager of Capitalinvest SNC and Director of YCIMN SA. He is Member of the Board of Aubay RT.
|
Christophe Andrieux
|Mr. Christophe Andrieux is Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Belgium and Director of Aubay SA. He has sat on the Board of Directors of the Company since May 13, 2003. He is Deputy Director of Aubay Luxembourg. He was Manager of Capitalinvest and Director of Adex SA. Mr. Andrieux in an Engineering graduate from Conservatoire Nationale des Arts et Metiers (CNAM) (1984).
|
Philippe Cornette
|Mr. Philippe Cornette has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Director of Aubay SA since September 25, 2006. He joined the Company's Board on May 23, 2003. He is also Manager of Etablissements Cornette SARL, and previously served previously as Manager of SCP Peignot and Cornette.
|
Paolo Riccardi
|Mr. Paolo Riccardi has served as Chief Executive Officer for Italy of Aubay SA since March 2000 and as Director since May 10, 2007. He graduated in Computer Science from Universita degli Studi di Milano in 1992. In 1990 he was given the role of Technical Manager at Philips in Amsterdam, then at Marben, with 1993-1994 being spent in France, and later in Italy, where he set up his own company, ART, in 1998. Mr. Riccardi joined Aubay SA in March 2000 when ART became part of the Company. He is also Chairman of Aubay RT.
|
Joao Bexiga
|
Gerard Lucente
|Mr. Gerard Lucente has been Chief Executive Officer of Spain branch of Aubay SA since September 2001. He gained his Masters degree in Management and Computer Science in 1983 from Universite Paris-Sud 11. Since 1984 he has built his experience in that field from designing applications to their development and putting them into production. During his career, he also gained experience in the telecoms sector, including internationally. Mr. Lucente became Chief Executive Officer of Aubay Integration in March 2000.
|
Joel Sanzot
|Dr. Joel Sanzot serves as Chief Executive Officer - Luxembourg at Aubay SA. He gained his Doctorate in Philosophy in Mathematics in 1974 from the University of Namur. He gained several years of practical experience in the Information Technology field, developing technical information systems and software engineering practices, which enabled him to gain positions as project manager of projects in various domains like railways embedded systems, document management systems and portals. In 1994 he became Operation Manager of Offis, and in 2001 he joined Aubay Belgium and Luxembourg where he develops the Company's capacities for realizing fixed price projects and services.
|
Jean-Francois Gauthier
|
Sophie Lazarevitch
|
Helene Samoilava
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Christian Aubert
|119,630
|
Philippe Rabasse
|198,130
|
David Fuks
|198,130
|
Vincent Gauthier
|198,130
|
Christophe Andrieux
|198,130
|
Philippe Cornette
|206,057
|
Paolo Riccardi
|183,930
|
Joao Bexiga
|--
|
Gerard Lucente
|--
|
Joel Sanzot
|--
|
Jean-Francois Gauthier
|4,565
|
Sophie Lazarevitch
|9,130
|
Helene Samoilava
|9,130
As Of 30 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Christian Aubert
|0
|0
|
Philippe Rabasse
|0
|0
|
David Fuks
|0
|0
|
Vincent Gauthier
|0
|0
|
Christophe Andrieux
|0
|0
|
Philippe Cornette
|0
|0
|
Paolo Riccardi
|0
|0
|
Joao Bexiga
|0
|0
|
Gerard Lucente
|0
|0
|
Joel Sanzot
|0
|0
|
Jean-Francois Gauthier
|0
|0
|
Sophie Lazarevitch
|0
|0
|
Helene Samoilava
|0
|0