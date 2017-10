Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)

Name Description

Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin Mr. Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin serves as Chairman of the Board of Autopistas del Sol S.A. He was appointed to this post on October 31, 2014.

Esteban Ernesto Perez Mr. Esteban Ernesto Perez serves as Chief Executive Officer of Autopistas del Sol, S.A. since September 8, 2015. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Concesionario del Oeste S.A. till September 8, 2015.

Guillermo Osvaldo Diaz Mr. Guillermo Osvaldo Diaz serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Autopistas del Sol S.A. He was appointed to this post on May 6, 2011. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Luis Ramon Freixas Pinto Eng. Luis Ramon Freixas Pinto serves as Director of Investor Relations of Autopistas del Sol SA. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company until April 15, 2009. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Miguel Ignacio Brizuela Eng. Miguel Ignacio Brizuela serves as Works and Conservation Manager of Autopistas del Sol, S.A. since September 8, 2015. He also served as Chief Executive Officer in this company since October 31, 2014 till September 8, 2015.

Adolfo Lazara Dr. Adolfo Lazara serves as Director of Autopistas del Sol S.A. He is also a member of Company's audit committee.

Sebastian Sanchez Sarmiento Mr. Sebastian Sanchez Sarmiento serves as Director of Autopistas del Sol S.A. He is also a Member of Company's Audit Committee.

Carlos Eduardo Albacete Mr. Carlos Eduardo Albacete serves as Trustee of Autopistas del Sol S.A. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Alberto Guillermo Maquieira Dr. Alberto Guillermo Maquieira serves as Trustee of Autopistas del Sol S.A. He holds a degree in Accounting.