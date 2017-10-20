Auto Hall SA (AUTO.CS)
AUTO.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
95.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abdellatif Guerraoui
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Mohammed Karim Lamrani
|Honorary Chairman
|
El Maati Darradi
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer
|
El Mostafa Youssefi
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Information Systems
|
Abdelali Lahkim Bennani
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Management Control
|
Abderrahim Bachiri
|Member of the Management Board, Director of Human Resources
|
Abduljalil Nanhome
|Sales Manager, Mitsubishi
|
Moustafa Youseffi
|Information Technology Manager
|
Jaouad Bounadi
|Member of the Management Board, Head of SOBERMA
|
Abdellah El Mouadden
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Network Division
|
Mustapha El Oussoul
|Member of the Management Board, Director of Quality
|
Abdelouahab Ennaciri
|Member of the Management Board, Head of SCAMA
|
Mohammed Karmaoui
|Member of the Management Board, Director of Projects
|
Abdelilah Khabbach
|2008
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Industrial Vehicles Division
|
Abdelaziz Maalmi
|Member of the Management Board, Head of Diamond Motors
|
El Moukhtar Talbi
|Member of the Management Board, Manager at SOMMA
|
Mohamed Zouhry
|Member of the Management Board, Head of SOMMA
|
Khalid Cheddadi
|Director
|
Moulay Omar Cherkaoui
|Director
|
Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui
|Director
|
Lalla Noufissa El Yacoubi
|Director
|
Lalla Zoubida El Yacoubi
|Director
|
Bouchaib Najioullah
|Director
|
M'hamed Sagou
|Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Abdellatif Guerraoui
|Mr. Abdellatif Guerraoui serves as Chairman of the Board, Managing Director and Member of the Management Board of Groupe Auto Hall SA. He has also been the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Credit du Maroc.
|
El Maati Darradi
|
Abderrahim Bachiri
|
Jaouad Bounadi
|
Abdelouahab Ennaciri
|
Abdelaziz Maalmi
|
Khalid Cheddadi
|Mr. Khalid Cheddadi serves as Member of the Board of Groupe Auto Hall SA. He has also been a Member of the Board of Credit EQDOM and Groupe ONA.
|
Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui
|Mr. Moulay Souleimane Cherkaoui is Member of the Board of Directors at Auto Hall SA. He represents AMANA.
|
Lalla Zoubida El Yacoubi
|
M'hamed Sagou
|Mr. Mhamed Sagou serves as Member of the Board of Groupe Auto Hall. He has also been Member of the Board of Credit du Maroc.
As Of
