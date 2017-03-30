Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTOA.L)

Name Description

Edmund Williams Mr. Edmund W. Williams is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Auto Trader Group PLC. He has been a Non-Executive Director of Auto Trader since November 2010 and Chairman since March 2014. He was the founding Chief Executive of Rightmove plc, serving in that capacity from November 2000 until his retirement from the business in April 2013. Rightmove plc was floated on the London Stock Exchange in February 2006. Prior to Rightmove, Ed spent the majority of his career as a management consultant with Accenture and McKinsey & Co. Ed holds an MA in Philosophy, Politics and Economics from St Anne’s College, Oxford.

Trevor Mather Mr. Trevor Nigel Mather is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Auto Trader Group PLC. He joined Auto Trader as Chief Executive Officer in June 2013. Previously, Trevor was President and CEO of ThoughtWorks, a global IT and software consulting company. Trevor joined ThoughtWorks in 2001, to kick-start the UK branch of the company and then took responsibility for all international operations before becoming CEO in 2007. He helped oversee the business grow from a 300 person North American company to a 2,200 person global business with operations in 29 cities around the world with a particular personal focus on helping businesses become truly digital. Before his time at ThoughtWorks, Trevor spent almost 10 years at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) focusing on e-business solutions. Trevor holds an MEng in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Southampton University.

Nathan Coe Mr. Nathan Coe has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Auto Trader Group PLC, with effective from 21 September 2017. He was appointed to the Board as Chief Operating Officer (‘COO’) in April 2017. Nathan joined Auto Trader in 2007 to oversee the transition from a magazine business to being a pure digital company. He was responsible for launching a number of new business areas, and led the Company’s early entry and subsequent growth in mobile and online. For the past two years, Nathan has been the joint Operations Director, sharing responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the business. Prior to joining Auto Trader, Nathan was at Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications company, where he led Mergers and Acquisitions and Corporate Development for its media and internet businesses. He was previously a consultant at PwC, having graduated from the University of Sydney with a B.Com. (Hons).

Claire Baty Ms. Claire V. Baty is a Company Secretary of the Company, effective 1 November 2016. Claire joined Auto Trader as Deputy Company Secretary in July 2015. Claire previously held the same position at Betfair Group plc and prior to that was Company Secretary at Centaur Media plc. Claire is a qualified accountant, a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and holds an MBA from Manchester Business School.

jill Easterbrook Ms. Jill Easterbrook is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was appointed as a Non- Executive Director to the Board on 1 July 2015. Jill is currently the CEO of Boden, following her appointment in February 2017. Jill was previously a member of the executive committee at Tesco PLC where she was most recently the Group Business Transformation Director. She joined Tesco in 2001 and held a variety of strategic and operational leadership roles. She has run a number of multichannel businesses within Tesco including UK and ROI Clothing and the Developing Businesses division. Jill started her career at Marks & Spencer in buying and merchandising and also spent time as a management consultant with Cap Gemini Ernst & Young.

David Keens Mr. David W. Keens is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on 1 May 2015. David was previously Group Finance Director of NEXT plc (1991 to 2015) and its Group Treasurer (1986 to 1991). Previous management experience includes nine years in the UK and overseas operations of multinational food manufacturer Nabisco (1977 to 1986) and prior to that seven years in the accountancy profession. David is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and of the Association of Corporate Treasurers.