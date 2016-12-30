Aviva PLC (AV.L)

Name Description

Adrian Montague Sir Adrian A. Montague, CBE, is Chairman of the Board of the company. He is previous experience as a Board member and as Senior Independent Director brings continuity to the Board and a deep knowledge of the Company and its businesses. Sir Adrian has significant experience of the financial services industry, government affairs and regulatory matters. He has previously been the chairman of a number of companies across a variety of sectors including Friends Provident plc, Anglian Water Group Ltd, British Energy Group plc, Michael Page International plc, UK Green Investment Bank plc, 3i Group plc and Cross London Rail Links Ltd. He was formerly a partner at Linklaters & Paines. External Appointments: Sir Adrian is currently chairman of The Manchester Airports Group plc and The Point of Care Foundation (charity) and nonexecutive director of Cellmark Holdings AB (forest products).

Mark Wilson Mr. Mark Andrew Wilson is an Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience of leading major international insurance companies and has an excellent track record as a focused and inspirational business leader. Under his leadership, Aviva has emerged with a strong financial position and a clear strategy to fully maximise the potential of the business. In 2015 Mark led the £6 billion acquisition by Aviva of the Friends Life Group and the subsequent integration which is progressing ahead of schedule. Mark continues to lead campaigns on issues of importance to Aviva’s customers and has emerged as a major commentator in debates about the role of business in society. Previously, Mark worked for 14 years in Asia, including as chief executive officer of AIA Group, based in Hong Kong. He repositioned AIA into the leading pan-Asian insurance company, creating a stronger and significantly more valuable independent entity, leading to the largest initial public offering in the corporate history of Hong Kong.

Tom Stoddard Mr. Tom Stoddard is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He brings to his position as Chief Financial Officer diverse experience, having held senior positions in highly respected US firms including his role as head of Global Financial Institutions Advisory at the investment and advisory firm Blackstone Advisory Partners LP. Tom has played a fundamental role in our strategic decision making and has continued to drive forward our investment thesis of cash flow plus growth. Tom’s considerable experience and financial expertise has also been invaluable in the Board’s deliberations concerning the acquisition of the Friends Life business and in our preparations for Solvency II. Prior to joining the Company, Tom worked primarily as an investment banker, which included advising Aviva. He also has experience as a corporate lawyer and as an asset based lender. His other senior positions were at Credit Suisse; Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette; and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. External Appointments: Tom is a trustee of Trout Unlimited (conservation).

Andy Briggs Mr. Andy Briggs is Executive Director, Chief Executive - UK Insurance of the company. He joined the Board to lead Aviva’s enlarged UK Life business following the acquisition of Friends Life where he was group chief executive. He has more than 25 years of operational and executive experience across life assurance and general insurance, both in the UK and overseas. He has extensive knowledge of the UK regulated environment combined with experience in capital and risk management. At Friends Life he led the transformation of the three acquired businesses and brings his strategic and business skills, experience of organisational change, and knowledge of the Friends Life business, to the Board. Andy was formerly chief executive officer of Scottish Widows plc, the life insurance business of Lloyds Banking Group plc and the Prudential Group’s retirement income business. External Appointments: Andy is deputy chair of the board of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and represents the ABI at the Financial Conduct Authority Practitioner Panel. He is also a member of the NSPCC’s fundraising committee.

Euan Munro Mr. Euan G. Munro is Chief Executive Officer - Aviva Investors of the Company. He joined Aviva in January 2014 and is chief executive officer of Aviva Investors with responsibility for capitalising on Aviva Investors expertise in managing Aviva’s own funds, becoming a stronger third party manager and increasing Aviva Investors profit contribution to the Group. He is responsible for driving Aviva Investors’ expertise in managing Aviva’s own funds, and has widened Aviva Investors’ distribution network whilst achieving scalability within the organisation. Euan has significant experience in fixed income and multi-asset management in an insurance environment.

Christopher Wei Mr. Christopher Brian Wei is Executive Chairman - Asia & FPI and Global Chairman, Aviva Digital subsidiary of the company. He is responsible for the strategic growth of Aviva’s Asian businesses and overall leadership of Aviva’s digital product transformation. Prior to joining Aviva, Chris was group chief executive officer and executive director of Great Eastern Holdings Ltd.

Nick Amin Mr. Nick Amin is Group Chief Operations and IT Officer of the Company. He is responsible for the transformation programme across the Group, which includes driving the integration and cost synergies associated with the Friends Life integration. Nick has a strong international background in consumer banking, insurance and transformation projects over a 40 year career. He has a strong international background in consumer banking and insurance, having most recently held a number of senior management roles within AIA Group. He has significant experience of general management, business operations and transformation projects over a 40 year career history. Within the AIA Group, he was executive vice president and group chief administration officer, responsible for the execution of AIA's transformation strategy which resulted in AIA's successful IPO; senior vice president and chief transformation officer; and senior vice president, strategic initiatives. He was previously an advisory principal to buy side private equity transactions, most recently in Asia but also previously in the UK and Europe. He was also previously president and chief operating officer at CIGNA Asia Pacific and senior vice president and chief executive officer of CIGNA Latin America, and has held a number of management roles at Citibank within Europe.

Monique Shivanandan Ms. Monique Shivanandan is Group Chief Technologist and Chief Information Officer of the Company. She joined Aviva in April 2014 as the Chief Information Officer and a member of the Group Executive. Previously Monique has held senior level technology positions in both the telecommunications and banking sectors. From 2010 to 2014 she was the Chief Technology Officer for Capital One based in the US and was responsible for establishing the company’s technical vision and leading all aspects of the company’s technology development, playing an integral role in the company’s strategic direction, development, and future growth. Prior to her financial services experience, she worked in the telecommunication industry, latterly she was the Managing Director and Chief Information Officer for the Retail division of British Telecommunications. While there, she was responsible for IT Network and new product introductions supporting the company’s retail businesses. Before joining British Telecommunications in 2006, she was a an executive at Bellsouth Corporation, with roles including Chief Security Officer and Vice President for IT Strategy and the CIO for the Consumer organization. Monique started her career at American Management Systems (AMS), where she held a variety of positions including leadership of complex systems implementations for clients from a wide range of industries, such as government, military, colleges and universities, health care, and financial services. Monique graduated from Lehigh University in 1985 with a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Angela Darlington Ms. Angela Darlington is Group Chief Risk Officer of the company. She is responsible for Aviva’s risk function, providing oversight and challenge on the Group’s management of risks, and the continual development of the Solvency II internal model and risk management framework. Angela has held a variety of actuarial roles within Aviva, including UK Life chief actuary.

Kirstine Cooper Ms. Kirstine Cooper is an Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. She joined Aviva in 1991 and is the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary for Aviva plc and heads the Office of the Chairman. She established the legal and secretarial function as a global team and is responsible for the provision of legal services to the Group, legal risk management, regulatory compliance, public policy and corporate responsibility. She also supports the Chairman and the Board in the discharge of their responsibilities. Kirstine is a lawyer and held a number of legal and senior management roles within Aviva’s legacy companies before leading the Group legal function of Aviva for eight years. External Appointments: Kirstine is a board member of the English National Ballet, ENB Productions Ltd and English National Ballet Enterprises Ltd.

Maurice Tulloch Mr. Maurice Tulloch serves as Executive Director of the Company. Maurice joined Aviva in 1992. Prior to his most recent appointment as CEO, International Insurance, Maurice was Executive Chairman, Global General Insurance, a role he assumed additional responsibility for in July 2014 during his time as Chief Executive Officer of Aviva's UK & Ireland General Insurance business. As Chairman, Global General Insurance, Maurice's focus was on maximising GI's potential and growth across the Aviva Group. Prior to this, Maurice was Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Canada a position he took up in January 2010. Maurice has been an active industry voice both in the UK and Canadian markets. He sits on a number of our subsidiary boards, Pool Re, Insurance Development Forum (IDF) and is Chair of Climate Wise, the global insurance industry's leadership group to reduce the risks of climate change. Previously Maurice was Chair of the ABI General Insurance Council, Chair of the Insurance Institute of Canada, Chair of the Property & Casualty Insurance Compensation Corporation and Deputy Chair of the Insurance Bureau of Canada. Maurice is a Chartered Professional Management Accountant (CPA CMA), and holds a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He is an active supporter of the United Way and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and a member of the UK Catalyst Programme.

Sarah Morris Ms. Sarah Morris is an Chief People Officer of the company. She is responsible for the leadership of Aviva’s people and communication strategy. Sarah has significant international experience, particularly in transformation and change across a number of industries. She was most recently global human resources director for a division of Thomson Reuters.

Claudia Arney Ms. Claudia I. Arney is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She has a wide range of experience as both an executive and non-executive director across a number of sectors including financial services, digital and government. Previously Claudia was deputy chairman and senior independent director of Telecity plc, chairman of the Public Data Group and a nonexecutive director of Which?, Doctors.net.uk, Transport for London and Partnerships UK. In her executive career, Claudia was group managing director of Emap and was responsible for transforming the predominantly print trade publishing business into a digital data and information business. External Appointments: Currently Claudia is a nonexecutive director of Derwent London plc (commercial real estate), Halfords Group plc and the Premier League. She is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Shareholder Executive.

Glyn Barker Mr. Glyn A. Barker is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective May 10, 2017. He has extensive experience as a business leader and a trusted adviser to FTSE100 companies and their boards on a wide variety of corporate and finance issues. He possesses a deep understanding of accounting and regulatory issues together with in-depth transactional and financial services experience. Glyn was formerly vice chairman, UK of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP with responsibility for leading the executive team for the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India regions. External Appointments: Currently Glyn is chairman of Interserve plc (support services and construction), Irwin Mitchell (law firm) and Transocean Partners LLC (offshore drilling); non-executive director of Transocean Ltd and Berkeley Group Holdings plc (construction); and a trustee of English National Opera.

Patricia Cross Ms. Patricia Anne Cross is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She brings a broad range of experience and skills to the Board, gained over more than 30 years across financial services and other regulated industries in the United States, Europe and Australia. She was previously group executive, wholesale banking and finance at National Australia Bank Ltd and has worked in senior roles with JP Morgan Chase and BNP Paribas. Patricia was formerly a nonexecutive director at Suncorp- Metway Ltd (insurance and banking), AMP Ltd (insurance), Westfarmers Ltd (ASX10 conglomerate including insurance), Qantas Airways Ltd and National Australia Bank Ltd. External Appointments: Patricia is currently chair of the Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and a non-executive director of Macquarie Group Ltd and Macquarie Bank Ltd. She is an ambassador for the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation.

Belen Garcia Mrs. Belen Romana Garcia is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She brings to the Board significant experience of the financial services industry, including a detailed knowledge of insurance and European regulation. As a former Spanish civil servant, Belén has held senior positions at the Spanish Treasury, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the European Commission. Belén has held non-executive positions at Ageas (insurance), Acerinox (stainless steel manufacturing conglomerate) and Banesto (banking). External Appointments: Belén is currently an independent non-executive director of Banco Santander.

Michael Hawker Mr. Michael John Hawker is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He brings to the Board a wealth of knowledge and experience gained over a long career in the banking and insurance industries, in both executive and non-executive roles in Europe, Asia and Australia. He was formerly chief executive and managing director of Insurance Australia Group, group chief executive of business and consumer banking at Westpac Banking Corporation and chairman of the Insurance Council of Australia. External Appointments: Michael is currently a nonexecutive director of Macquarie Group Ltd, Macquarie Bank Ltd and Washington H Soul Pattinson Pty and Company Ltd (investment). Michael is chairman of The George Institute for Global Health.

Michael Mire Mr. Michael Philip Mire is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has extensive experience of implementing transformation programmes and also brings an in-depth understanding of the financial services sector. He has more than 30 years of experience in the financial services and retail sectors. He was formerly a senior partner at McKinsey & Company and started his career at N M Rothschild as an analyst. Michael also gained governmental experience at the Central Policy Review Staff (now the Number 10 Policy Unit). External Appointments: Michael is currently the senior independent director at the Care Quality Commission.

Keith Williams Mr. Keith Williams is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was previously the Executive Chairman of British Airways ("BA") having previously been Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to working at BA, he worked for a range of major corporations including Reckitt and Colman, Apple Computer Inc. and Boots and was formerly a director of Iberia Aerolinas and International Consolidated Airlines Group. Keith is currently the non-executive Deputy Chairman of John Lewis and non-executive director of Transport for London.