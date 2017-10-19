Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)
AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,167.40INR
19 Oct 2017
1,167.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs7.70 (+0.66%)
Rs7.70 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs1,159.70
Rs1,159.70
Open
Rs1,165.00
Rs1,165.00
Day's High
Rs1,177.70
Rs1,177.70
Day's Low
Rs1,162.00
Rs1,162.00
Volume
340,842
340,842
Avg. Vol
1,046,182
1,046,182
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30
Rs558.30
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ramesh Damani
|59
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Ramakant Baheti
|43
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Ashu Gupta
|42
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Dheeraj Kampani
|40
|2016
|Vice President - Buying and Merchandising
|
Hitesh Shah
|46
|2014
|Associate Vice President - Operations
|
Ignatius Noronha
|42
|2016
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Elvin Machado
|50
|2015
|Whole Time Director
|
Narayanan Bhaskaran
|48
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer - Supply Chain Management and Production
|
Udaya Yarlagadda
|44
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer - Retail
|
Manjri Chandak
|31
|Non-Executive Director
|
Chandrashekhar Bhave
|66
|2016
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ramesh Damani
|Mr. Ramesh S. Damani serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics from University of Bombay. He holds a post graduation degree in Business Administration, Marketing from California State University, Northridge. He has over 18 years of experience in securities market. Prior to joining our Company, he founded Ramesh S Damani Finance Private Limited, a stock broking company which was registered with the BSE but has subsequently closed the broking business. He is also presently a director on the board of Ramesh S Damani Finance Private Limited. He has been a Director since September 9, 2009.
|
Ramakant Baheti
|Mr. Ramakant Baheti serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Commerce from Maharishi Dayanand Sarswati University, Ajmer. He is a chartered accountant and a member of the ICAI. He has 19 years of experience in finance. Prior to joining our Company, he was the Manager-Finance of Bright Star. He was also a director of Damani Share and Stock Brokers Private Limited, a stock broking company. He has been a Director since Janaury 2, 2006.
|
Ashu Gupta
|Ms. Ashu Gupta serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a graduation degree in Business Administration from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. She is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She has over 10 years of experience in corporate, legal and secretarial functions. Prior to joining our Company, she has worked with NAM Securities Limited as a Company Secretary. She has joined our Company on July 3, 2007.
|
Dheeraj Kampani
|Mr. Dheeraj Kampani serves as Vice President - Buying and Merchandising of the Company. He holds a diploma in International Trade from Bhavan’s Rajendra Prasad Institute of Communication and Management and post graduation degree in Business Management from Nagpur University. He has over 15 years of experience in sales and retail store management. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Lever Limited and Great Wholesale Club Limited. He joined our Company on May 16, 2005 as Regional Manager - Operations. From the regional positions previously held by him, he was given the responsibilty of heading the garment category. Presently, he heads the buying and merchandising function of our Company.
|
Hitesh Shah
|Mr. Hitesh Shah serves as Associate Vice President - Operations of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Commerce from Gujarat University. He has over 21 years of experience in sales, marketing and retail store management. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited. He joined our Company on March 5, 2007 as Regional Manager - Purchase and has been involved in merchandising of FMCG in Gujarat and subsequently, he was shifted to operations at circle level. Presently, his functions include day to day operational management of the stores and compliances.
|
Ignatius Noronha
|Mr. Ignatius Navil Noronha serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Science from S.I.E.S College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai and a post graduation degree in Marketing Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He has over 20 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited for eight years. During this period, he worked in the field of market research, sales and modern trade and at the time of leaving this organisation, he was designated as the Key Account Manager - Modern Trade. He has been a Director since Janaury 2, 2006.
|
Elvin Machado
|Mr. Elvin Machado serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, University of Mumbai. He has over 28 years of experience in the sales and marketing. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited for approximately 18 years and at the time of leaving the organisation, he was designated as the Branch Operations Manager - East (Rural) and he has also worked with Mayo Health Care Private Limited. He is respsonsible for real estate acquisitions made by our Company. He has been a Director since June 10, 2015.
|
Narayanan Bhaskaran
|Mr. Narayanan Bhaskaran serves as Chief Operating Officer - Supply Chain Management and Production of the Company. He holds graduation degree in Commerce from University of Madras, post graduation in Human Resource Management from XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and has completed an Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has over 22 years of experience in corporate secretarial functions, operations and human resource management. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with TCL India Holdings Private Limited and Birla Sun Life Distribution Company Limited. He joined our Company on May 7, 2008 as Vice President – HR and he was involved in human resource management. Presently, he is managing supply chain management, corporate legal functions and staples business.
|
Udaya Yarlagadda
|Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda serves as Chief Operating Officer - Retail of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Rourkela, and a post graduate diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has over 18 years of experience in sales and business development. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited where he held the position of director in customer business development. He joined our Company on August 1, 2015. Presently, his functions include managing and leading store operations, merchandising, private labels, marketing and store maintenance.
|
Manjri Chandak
|Ms. Manjri Chandak serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a graduation degree in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics from University of Mumbai, and a post graduation degree in Finance and Investment from University of Nottingham, United Kingdom. She has over seven years of experience in the retail industry. She is presently a director on the board of two retail companies, being Bombay Store Retail Company Limited and Bombay Swadeshi Stores Limited. Prior to joining our Company, she was a Research Associate in ASK Investment Managers Private Limited for approximately one year. She has been a Director since March 31, 2011.
|
Chandrashekhar Bhave
|Shri. Chandrashekhar B. Bhave serves as Independent Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Electrical Engineering from Jabalpur Engineering College. He has over 20 years of experience in the state and central administrative services and securities regulation. Prior to joining our Company, he has been in the Indian administrative services and has worked in different positions with the State Government and the Central Government. He has held the position of a Senior Executive Director of SEBI during the years 1992 to 1996 which were the formative years of SEBI, and during which period the work of creating the regulatory infrastructure for capital markets was undertaken. Further, Mr. Bhave has served as the Chairman of SEBI during the years 2008 to 2011. During this period, he was also the Chairperson of the Asia-Pacific Regional Committee and a member of the Technical and the Executive Committees of the International Organization of Securities Commission. He has also served as the Chairman and Managing Director of NSDL during the years 1996 to 2008. He is currently a member of the board of the Public Interest Oversight Board (“PIOB”), which is a not for profit foundation registered in Madrid, Spain. The PIOB supervises the work of the standard-setting bodies of the International Federation of Accountants from the perspective of public interest. He is also a member of the City of London Advisory Council for India. He is a trustee of the IFRS foundation based in London. He is also the Chairman of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, a not for profit company established for the purpose of creating and disseminating knowledge related to human settlements in the context of urban areas. He is a member of the board of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited, Vistaar Financial Servics Private Limited and a trustee on the board of trustees of the Independent Public Spirited Media Foundation Trust.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ramesh Damani
|--
|
Ramakant Baheti
|--
|
Ashu Gupta
|--
|
Dheeraj Kampani
|--
|
Hitesh Shah
|--
|
Ignatius Noronha
|--
|
Elvin Machado
|--
|
Narayanan Bhaskaran
|--
|
Udaya Yarlagadda
|--
|
Manjri Chandak
|--
|
Chandrashekhar Bhave
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ramesh Damani
|0
|0
|
Ramakant Baheti
|0
|0
|
Ashu Gupta
|0
|0
|
Dheeraj Kampani
|0
|0
|
Hitesh Shah
|0
|0
|
Ignatius Noronha
|0
|0
|
Elvin Machado
|0
|0
|
Narayanan Bhaskaran
|0
|0
|
Udaya Yarlagadda
|0
|0
|
Manjri Chandak
|0
|0
|
Chandrashekhar Bhave
|0
|0