Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

Name Description

Pierre Pasquier Mr. Pierre Pasquier has served as Chairman of the Board of Axway Software SA as of December 22, 2001. He has over 40 years of experience in the area of information technology and management. He co-founded Sopra Group, a company of which he has been Chairman and CEO. He graduated from Universite de Rennes in Mathematics in 1962. He has also been Chairman and CEO of Sopra GMT.

Kathleen Clark Bracco Ms. Kathleen Clark Bracco has served as a Member of the Board of Directors at Axway Software SA as of April 28, 2011. She is also Deputy Director of Sopra GMT as of January 1, 2012 and Director of Financial Communication of Sopra Group as of 2002. She graduated from University of California in Irvine in Literature in 1994 and from University of California in San Jose in English in 1989.

Yves de Talhouet Mr. Yves de Talhouet has been a Director of Axway Software SA since July 31, 2012. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of EMEA HP since May 2011. Prior to that, he was the Chairman and CEO of HP France and was also the Chairman and CEO of TSG. He previously served as Vice President, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, at Schlumberger SEMA from 1997 to 2004 before joining Oracle France from 2004 until 2006, where he served as Chairman and CEO. He was also the President and Founder of Devotech. Mr. de Talhouet is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications, as well as Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Michael Gollner Mr. Michael Gollner is a Director of Axway Software SA as of May 24, 2012. He is a Managing Partner of Operating Capital Partners, which he founded in 2008. Prior to that, he worked within the investment bank branch of Marine Midland Bank from 1985 to 1987, and then joined Goldman Sachs from 1989 to 1994. He then worked for Lehman Brothers until 1999 and subsequently for Citigroup Venture Capital. Mr. Gollner is a graduate of the University of Tulane in New Orleans, and holds an MBA from the Wharton School as well as an MA in International Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles Ms. Francoise Mercadal-Delasalles has served as a Director at Axway Software since April 28, 2011. She spent her career at the Ministry of Finance, Budget Direction, and in the banking sector. Since February 2009 she has been Director of Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee at Societe Generale Group, She holds a Bachelors degree in Legal Letters, graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris (Humanities, 1985) and Ecole Nationale d’Administration in 1988.

Herve Dechelette Mr. Herve Dechelette has served as Independent Director at Axway Software as of April 28, 2011. He has also been Director of the Company's subsidiaries. He spent majority of his career at Sopra Group, where he was General Secretary until 2008. He is a Chartered Accountant and graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris.

Pascal Imbert Mr. Pascal Imbert has served as Independent Director at Axway Software SA since April 28, 2011. He started his career in 1980 at Telesystemes. In 1990, he co-founded Solucom, a company he has been Chairman of the Management Board since 2002. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Superieure des Telecommunications.