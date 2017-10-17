Aygaz AS (AYGAZ.IS)

Name Description

Rahmi Koc Mr. Rahmi Mustafa Koc is performing as Chairman of the Board of Aygaz A.S. He began his career in Otokoc Company in 1958, and joined Koc Ticaret A.S. in 1963. He was appointed as General Coordinator of Koc Holding A.S. in 1964. He performed in various positions in the Management Board of Koc Holding. From March 30, 1984 until April 4, 2003, he acted as Chairman of Koc Holding, and he still serves as Honorary Chairman and Board Member of the company. Mr. Koc is former President of the International Chamber of Commerce, having held the position between January 1, 1995 and December 31, 1996. He is Co-Chairman of the Business Advisory Council for South East Europe (BAC SEE) and Board Member of the Vehbi Koc Foundation. In addition, he is Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Koc University, Chairman of Rahmi M. Koc Museum and Cultural Foundation, Chairman of American Hospital, Istanbul, Honorary Chairman and Founding Member of The Turkish Marine and Environment Protection Association, Honorary Director of the American Hospital of Paris Foundation, Honorary President of the Advisory Board of the Turkish Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association, Member of the Advisory Board of the Turkish Employers Association, Member of the International Advisory Board of the Council on Foreign Relations, Member of the Allianz AG International Advisory Board and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Eisenhower Fellowships. Mr. Koc has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Johns Hopkins University. He has been awarded Honorary Doctorate degrees by John Hopkins University in May 21, 1998; Anadolu Universitesi, Eskisehir in September 28, 1998; Ege Universitesi, Izmir in May 14, 1999; Bilkent Universitesi Ankara in June 14, 2000 and Ovidius University of Constanza in April 23, 2001. He is a recipient of the German Government's Grosses Verdienst Kreuz. Mr. Koc has also been honored by the Italian Government with an "Order of High Merit of the Italian Republic", on June 18, 2001.

Omer Koc Mr. Omer Mehmet Koc is performing as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aygaz A.S. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He began his career in Kofisa Trading Company in Geneva as Sales Officer in 1985, where he worked for a year. After working in Ramerica Int. Inc. in New York as Sales Officer from 1989 to 1990, he became Manager in Gazal A.S. in 1991. He joined Koc Holding A.S. as Finance Coordinator in 1992. Between 1996 and 2000, he performed as Vice President of Koc Holding's Energy Group, and worked as President of the Group until April 2004. Since then, he has been performing as Board Member of Koc Holding. Mr. Koc studied two years in Georgetown University in the United States, and later graduated from Columbia College in 1985, with a BA degree in Ancient Greek. In 1988, he received his MBA degree from Columbia University.

Ali Kizilkaya Mr. Ali Kizilkaya is Vice General Manager of Technical Affairs and Investments at Aygaz AS. He began his career in 1988 as a Training Engineer at Bilar A.S. From 1992 to 1994, he worked as a Purchasing Engineer at Istanbul Fruehauf A.S. In 1996, he joined Aygaz A.S. and from 1996 to 2002 he served as the Bulk Gas Sales - Specialist in Marmara Region and as the Purchasing Specialist. In 2002, he served as the Lipet A.S. Operations Manager and in 2004 as the Mogaz A.S. Operations Manager, after which he became the Aygaz A.S. Facility System Manager.

Gokhan Tezel Mr. Gokhan Tezel is General Manager at Aygaz AS. He began his career in 1993 as a finance specialist at Tofas A.S. and became the Finance Manager in 1998. In addition to this position, he also served as the General Manager of Koc Fiat Consumer Credit Financing A.S.

Bulent Bulgurlu Dr. Bulent Bulgurlu has been performing as Board Member of Aygaz A.S. since January 14, 2008. He began his career in Elliot Stroemme A/S, Oslo as Construction Engineer in 1972. He then started working at Intes San. ve Tic. A.S. in 1977, as Project Manager. He joined Garanti Insaat A.S. in 1979, where he held several posts, such as Construction Engineer, Planning and Construction Manager, Site Construction Manager, Vice General Manager, Technical and Production Vice General Manager and General Manager. From 1990 until 1996, Dr. Bulgurlu worked as General Manager of Garanti Koza Insaat A.S., and joined Koc Holding A.S. in 1996, as Tourism and Services Group Vice President. He worked as President of the Tourism and Services Group, President of the Tourism and Construction Group and President of the Durable Consumer Products and Construction Group of Koc Holding A.S., until he was appointed to his current post in the company as General Manager and Board Member. Dr. Bulgurlu completed his undergraduate degree at Ankara Devlet Muhendislik ve Mimarlik Akademisi, currently known as Gazi Universitesi, and holds a Masters degree in Civil Engineering from Norges Teknisk-Naturvitenskapelige Universitet. Dr. Bulgurlu received his Ph.D. degree in Civil Engineering from the same university.

Osman Durak Mr. Osman Turgay Durak is performing as Member of the Board of Aygaz A.S. He served as Automotive Group President of the Holding between May 1, 2007 and June 5, 2009. He began his career in Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. as Product Development and Design Engineer in 1976, and was promoted as Process Engineer, Manufacturing Engineer, Project Supervisor of Inonu Plant Investment, Project Coordination Branch Manager of the Inonu Plant Investment and Project Coordination Department Manager of New Investments of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S., respectively. He was appointed as Vice General Manager of Marketing of Ford Otomotiv in 1986; Vice General Manager of Purchasing in 1987; Senior Vice General Manager in 2000, and General Manager in 2002. He served as General Manager of Ford Otomotiv until May 2007. Mr. Durak graduated from Robert College in 1970, and received his BA and Masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University in 1974 and 1975, respectively.

Erol Memioglu Mr. Erol Memioglu is performing as Board Member of Aygaz A.S. He also acts as Member of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Company. He began his career in TPAO in 1979, where he performed in various positions, including Chief Engineer, Production Manager and Group President of International Projects. In 1999, Mr. Memioglu joined Koc Holding A.S. as Vice President of Energy Group. In 2003, he was elected Executive Member of the Board of Koc Holding A.S. Since May 2004, Mr. Memioglu has been performing as Energy Group President of Koc Holding A.S. He has a Bachelors degree in Petroleum Engineering from Middle East Technical University.

Alexandre Picciotto Mr. Alexandre Francois Julien Picciotto is Member of the Board of Aygaz AS. He graduated from Paris Ecole Superieure de Gestion in 1990 and started his career at the family business of Orfirm. In 2003, he was appointed as the General Manager of Liquid Petroleum Gas Development Company. In 2008, he was appointed as the General Manager of Orfirm.

Ayse Ediboglu Ms. Ayse Canan Ediboglu is Independent Board Member of Aygaz AS. She graduated from Southampton University with a degree in Economics. She obtained a Masters degree from the same university in Financial Management and Control. She started her career in 1980 at Shell's department of planning as a manager.

Mansur Ozgun Mr. Mansur Ozgun is Independent Board Member of Aygaz AS. He graduated from Ankara Iktisadi ve Idari Ilimler Akademisi and started his career in 1958 at Vakiflar General Directorate. He worked at the Ministry of Finance from 1963 to 1971 and joined Koc Group in 1971.