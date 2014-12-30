Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)

Name Description

Richard Warke Mr. Richard W. Warke is an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective January 1, 2016. He was Chief Executive Officer of AZ Mining Inc.He has been appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from May 7, 2012. Mr. Warke has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and marketing in the global resource industry. Mr. Warke is also the founder and Chairman of Augusta Resource Corporation, the Chairman and CEO of Riva Gold Corp and Director of Plata Latina Minerals Corporation. In addition, he was the founder and Chairman of Ventana Gold Corp before its acquisition by AUX Canada Acquisitions Inc.

James Gowans Mr. James K. Gowans (Jim) has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. effective January 1, 2016. Mr. Gowans was formerly Co-President of Barrick Gold Corporation from July 2014 to August 2015 and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer from January to July 2014 . Recent prior roles include Managing Director of Debswana Diamond Company (Pty) Ltd., President and Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Canada Inc., Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of International Nickel Indonesia tbk PT and Executive Vice President at Placer Dome Inc. Mr. Gowans has more than 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, mine feasibility studies, opening new mines, commissioning mine expansions and in the development of best practices in mine safety, mine operations and economic performance improvement. Mr. Gowans is currently a director of Cameco Corp and was recently appointed a director of Gedex Inc., an innovative geophysics systems company. He previously served as the President of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and as a Director of the Conference Board of Canada .Mr. Gowans is a Professional Engineer and received a bachelor of applied science degree in mineral engineering from the University of British Columbia and attended the Banff School of Advanced Management.

Paul Ireland Mr. Paul J. Ireland was Chief Financial Officer of AZ Mining Inc. Mr. Ireland is Chief Financial Officer of Ventana Gold Corp. between December 2009 and March 2011; Independent Consultant between 2007 and 2008; Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Western Forest Products Inc. between 2005 to 2007.

Thomas Whelan Mr. Thomas S. Whelan is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Whelan joins Arizona Mining from Nevsun Resources Ltd., where he was chief financial officer since 2014. He is a chartered accountant and was previously a partner with the international accounting firm EY LLP where he was the EY Global Mining & Metals Assurance sector leader, the leader of the EY Assurance practice in Vancouver and previously EY's Canadian mining and metals sector leader. Mr. Whelan is a very experienced executive with extensive public company experience, having over 20 years of experience working with some of Canada's largest mining companies and global mining companies with operations in Canada. Mr. Whelan graduated with a bachelor of commerce from Queen's University.

Donald Taylor Mr. Donald R. Taylor is Chief Operating Officer, Director of the Company. He is no longer President of AZ Mining Inc. Mr. Taylor has 25 years of mineral exploration experience on five continents in precious and base metals, taking projects from exploration to mine development. He has worked for small cap companies, including BHP Minerals, Bear Creek Mining, American Copper and Nickel, Doe Run Resources, and Westmont Mining Company. Mr. Taylor has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Southeast Missouri State University and a Master of Science degree from University of Missouri at Rolla. He is a Licensed Professional Geologist in several eastern and western states and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Purni Parikh Mrs. Purni Parikh is Vice President, Corporate Secretary of AZ Mining Inc. Mrs. Parikh is Vice President, Corporate Secretary of Augusta Resource Corporation since July 1999 (as Corporate Secretary); and Director of Riva Gold Corporation since July 2010; Corporate Secretary for Ventana Gold Corp. between February 2010 and March 2011 and between February 2008 and February 2009.

John Barber Mr. John Barber is Vice President - Mining of the Company. Mr. Barber has more than 40 years of experience in underground mine operations, engineering, and project management. He has also been responsible for mine construction and production, as well as feasibility and optimization studies, for several large underground operations and projects, including Freeport-McMoRan's Deep Ore Zone and Big Gossan Mines at Grasberg, Rio Tinto's Resolution and Oyu Tolgoi projects, and Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. Just prior to joining Arizona Mining, he served as Technical Director - Underground Mining at Amec Foster Wheeler. Mr. Barber has a Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude) in Mining Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, and is a registered Professional Engineer in several states including Arizona.

Ryan Hoel Mr. Ryan Hoel is Vice President - Logistics/Construction of the Company. Mr. Hoel is an experienced mining professional with 18 years of experience in transportation logistics, mine operations, operational readiness, procurement, and business development and improvement with resource companies including New Gold, Rio Tinto and Lundin Mining. Mr. Hoel has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and an MBA from Westminster (Gore School of Business).

Gregory Lucero Mr. Gregory F. Lucero is Vice President - Sustainable Development of AZ Mining Inc. Mr. Lucero Vice President Exploration of The Doe Run Company between August 1999 and June 2010. Mr. Lucero holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Arizona.

R. Stuart Angus Mr. R. Stuart Angus is Director of AZ Mining Inc. Since December 31, 2005 Mr. Angus has been an independent consultant to the mining industry. From 2003 to December 31, 2005, Mr. Angus was Managing Director - Mergers and Acquisitions with Endeavour Financial Ltd., which provides financial advisory services to the mining and minerals industries. Prior to joining Endeavour Financial in 2003, Mr. Angus was a senior partner in the law firm Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, and head of its Global Mining Group. For 25 years, he practiced as a lawyer focused on international exploration, development and mining ventures, and all aspects of their structuring and finance. Mr. Angus serves as a director and Audit Committee member for a number of public mining companies.

Poonam Puri Ms. Poonam Puri is an Independent Director of AZ Mining Inc. She is professor of law at Osgoode Hall Law School and affiliated scholar to Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, is one of Canada's most respected scholars and commentators on issues of corporate governance, corporate law, securities law and financial regulation. She was associate dean, research, graduate studies and institutional relations, at Osgoode Hall Law School from July, 2011, to September, 2013, before taking on the role of associate dean until July, 2014. She was also co-director of the Hennick Centre for Business and Law, a joint initiative of Osgoode Hall Law School and the Schulich School of Business at York University, from July, 2008, to June, 2013. In 2008, Ms. Puri was appointed as one of two research directors of the Canadian Ministry of Finance's Expert Panel on Securities Regulation, which led to the proposed common securities regulator. In 2005, she was co-research director of the Task Force to Modernize Securities Legislation and also served as a member of the Ontario Securities Commission's investor advisory committee from 2005 to 2007. In 2011, Ms. Puri was named one of the 100 most powerful women in Canada by the Women's Executive Network. Ms. Puri is a member of the board of directors of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority and chaired its corporate governance and nominating committee for four years. She also sits on the board of directors of Toronto's Women's College Hospital and is currently chair of its nominating and corporate governance committee. Ms. Puri has a bachelor of laws (LLB) degree from the University of Toronto and a master of laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School.

Donald Siemens Mr. Donald R. Siemens is an Independent Director of AZ Mining Inc.,with effect from 15 August 2014. Mr. Siemens is an independent financial advisor specializing in corporate finance, cross-border transactions and mergers and acquisitions. Previously, Mr. Siemens was Partner-in-Charge of Thorne Ernst & Whinney's (now KPMG) Vancouver office Financial Advisory Services group. Mr. Siemens has over 30 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant, including eight years in public practice as a partner with major accounting firms, eight years in senior executive positions in the industry and 19 years as a self-employed financial services executive. He currently serves as a Director and Audit Committee Chair for Hansa Resources Limited, Nikos Explorations Ltd, Spur Ventures Inc., Argentex Mining Corporation, Boss Power Corp., Grande West Transportation Inc. and Goldgroup Mining Inc. and as a Director and member of the Audit Committee for Great Western Minerals Group Inc. Mr. Siemens obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1972