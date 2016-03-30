Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)

Name Description

Michael Turner Mr. Michael J. Turner, CBE, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Babcock International Group PLC. Since May 2012 Mike has also been Chairman of GKN plc, where he was previously Senior Independent Director. He is a former Chief Executive of BAE Systems plc and a former Chairman of the UK Defence Industries Council (DIC). He is a member of the UK Government’s Apprenticeship Ambassadors Network and is a Non-Executive Director of Lazard Limited.

Archie Bethel Mr. Archie Bethel, CBE, serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of the Company. Archie was Chief Executive, Marine and Technology division from June 2007 having joined the Group in January 2004. Archie is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering. He is also President of the Society of Maritime Industries and is a Lay Member of the Court of the University of Strathclyde.

Franco Martinelli Mr. Franco Martinelli has been appointed as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of the Company., effective August 1, 2014. Franco served 12 years with the Group as Group Financial Controller prior to his appointment as Group Finance Director. Before joining Babcock, Franco was Group Financial Controller at Powell Duffryn plc and before that he held divisional and group roles at Courtaulds, James Capel and BP.

John Davies Mr. John Davies has been re-designed as Chief Executive - Support Services division, Executive Director of Babcock International Group PLC., effective November 2015. John joined the Group in 2010 following the acquisition of VT Group and was appointed Divisional Chief Executive, Defence and Security. Since November 2015, John has been leading the Support Services division. He is a lawyer by background and has worked extensively across the support services and defence sectors including within Bombardier, BAE Systems and VT Group.

William Tame Mr. William Tame is Chief Executive - International division, Executive Director of Babcock International Group PLC. Bill is a former Finance Director of Scapa Group PLC. He was a Non-Executive Director of Carclo plc until 31 March 2015 and was appointed a Non-Executive Director of Southern Water in January 2015.

Roger Hardy Mr. Roger Hardy is Chief Executive - Defence & Security Division of the company. Roger joined Babcock in 2007 following Babcock’s acquisition of Devonport. Prior to his move to lead the Defence and Security division in place of John Davies on 1 November 2015, he was Managing Director of Cavendish Nuclear, our civil nuclear business within the Support Services division. Prior to that he was Managing Director of our submarine business within the Marine division.

John Howie Mr. John S. Howie has been appointed as Chief Executive - Marine & Technology Division of the Company,, effective 1 April 2016. He is currently Managing Director of Naval Marine with responsibility for the management of Babcock's submarine, warship and naval base operations, and a member of the divisional executive. John joined Babcock in 2001 as Managing Director of Babcock Naval Services Ltd, where he led the team which secured a contract to provide specialist support services at HMNB Clyde. John was appointed as Managing Director - Warships in 2007, with responsibility for providing support to the Royal Navy surface fleet and for Babcock's role in the Aircraft Carrier project. John is President of Scottish Engineering, a member of the Advisory Board for Strathclyde University Business School and a Director of the Society of Maritime Industries.

Jack Borrett Mr. Jack Borrett has been appointed as Group Company Secretary, General Counsel of the Company., effective 1 April 2016. Jack joined Babcock in 2004 and since 2010 has been Deputy Group General Counsel until his appointment as Group General Counsel and Company Secretary on 1 April 2016. He is Secretary to the Board and to the Remuneration, Audit and Risk and Nominations Committees. Prior to joining Babcock, Jack was a solicitor at law firm Clifford Chance.

Victoire de Margerie Prof. Victoire de Margerie has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., with effect from 1 February 2016. She has extensive experience as a non-executive director in a number of UK and other European publicly quoted companies and in her earlier executive career held senior management positions in several leading industrial businesses in France, Germany and the USA. Prof. de Margerie is currently a non-executive director of Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK) Italcementi S.p.A (Italy), Eurazeo S.A. (France) and Arkema (France). Between 2012 and 2014 she was a non-executive director of Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway) and between 2007 and 2011 was a non-executive director of Outokumpu OyJ (Finland). During her executive career Prof. de Margerie held senior management positions in France, Germany and the USA with Atochem, Carnaud MetalBox and Pechiney.

Ian Duncan Mr. Ian Barnet Duncan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a chartered accountant and former Group Finance Director of Royal Mail Holdings PLC, Ian is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of WANdisco plc and Bodycote plc. He has also formerly been Corporate Finance Director at British Nuclear Fuels plc, CFO and Senior Vice President at Westinghouse Electric Company LLC in Pennsylvania, USA, and a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at Fiberweb plc and Mouchel Group.

Myles Lee Mr. Myles P Lee has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 April 2015. He was Chief Executive Officer of CRH plc between 2009 and 2013. Having joined CRH in 1982, he became Finance Director in 2003 after serving in a number of roles and management positions. CRH is one of the world's leading building materials companies with a business spanning 35 countries, including North America and Europe and with a growing presence in Asia. CRH grew rapidly by acquisition outside its original domestic base in Ireland to become a FTSE 100, New York and Irish Stock Exchange listed company with revenue of c €19 billion in 2014. Myles holds a degree in civil engineering and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Ingersoll Rand, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

David Omand Sir David Omand, GCB, serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sir David is a visiting professor in the Department of War Studies, King’s College London. He left UK Government service in 2005 having served in various senior roles, including as UK Government Security and Intelligence Coordinator, Permanent Secretary of the Home Office, Director of GCHQ (the UK Signals Intelligence and Information Assurance Agency) and Deputy Under-Secretary of State for Policy in the Ministry of Defence.