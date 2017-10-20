Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (BACHCOB.MX)

Name Description

Francisco Javier Robinson Bours Castelo Mr. Francisco Javier Robinson Bours Castelo serves as Chairman of the Board of Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2002. Before that, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Company’s Board for several years and first joined the Board in 1982. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Megacable Holdings SAB de CV, Inmobiliaria de Trento SA de CV, Acuicola Boca SA de CV, Agriexport SA de CV, and Centro de Servicios Empresariales del Noroeste SA de CV, among others. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores Monterrey (ITESM).

Enrique Robinson Bours Almada Mr. Enrique Robinson Bours Almada serves as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2002. He is the co-founded the Company and led it for 50 years. Until April 2002, he acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu Mr. Rodolfo Ramos Arvizu serves as Chief Executive Officer of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 27, 2010. He was named CEO of the Company on October 27, 2010 and, before that, he served as Chief Technology Officer since 1992. In addition, he acted as Director of Production of the Company till 1992. He joined the Company in 1980. Prior to this, he acted as Director of Production, Director of Material Purchases and as Supervisor of Quality Management of Huevo Comercial Program. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Juan Bautista Salvador Robinson Bours Almada Mr. Juan Bautista Salvador Robinson Bours Almada serves as Honorary Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2011. He joined the Company's Board in 1954 and was its board member for 57 years.

Daniel Salazar Ferrer Mr. Daniel Salazar Ferrer serves as Chief Financial Officer of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2003. He joined the Company in 2000. He also worked as Corporate Controller and Director of Finance of the Company. Previously he worked for four years as Chief Financial Officer of Grupo Covarrubias and Comptroller of Negromex, a company of Grupo Desc. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Tecnologica de Mexico, a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), and a Masters degree in Advanced Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa.

Trent Goins Mr. Trent Goins serves as Chief Executive of U.S. Operations of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2014. He joined O.K. Foods in January 2003 as a Manager in training. He was a Regional Sales Manager in 2005 with responsibility for sales to detail. In 2008 was named Vice President of sales and marketing. He was President and is currently a member of the Board of The Poultry Federation and is a member of The National Chicken Council.

Ernesto Salmon Castelo Mr. Ernesto Salmon Castelo serves as Chief Operating Officer of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2000. He joined the Company in 1991. Previously, he worked for Gamesa SA de CV and as Sales Manager in Sonora, Northwestern Distribution Director, Director of the Processing Plant in Celaya, Southeastern Division Director and Bajio Division Director for the Company. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Sonora and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Andres Morales Astiazaran Mr. Andres Morales Astiazaran serves as Chief Marketing and Value Added Products Officer of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 2006. Before joining the Company, he worked for four years as Sales and Marketing Vice President in Norson Alimentos. Previously, He worked for the Company as Marketing Director, Director of the Northeast Division and then as National Director. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey (ITESM) and diplomas in Marketing from Northwestern University (Kellog), the University of Chicago, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de la Empresa.

Augusto Franco Gomez Mr. Augusto Franco Gomez serves as Director of Marketing, Research and Development since September 2014. He has 15 years of experience, working in the sector of food, supermarkets, HPC and advertising products. He has lived in different countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and USA, with significant experience in the Latin American region. He has worked for companies such as Unilever, equipment Foods, Glaxo, General Mills & Leo Burnett. His last position was Director of Marketing de Unilever Food Solutions, Nola (North Latam). He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from stops in Colombia, a Masters of Business Administration International of the University of Saint Thomas in the United States, and took several courses of new product development at the University of Chicago.

Ismael Sanchez Moreno Mr. Ismael Sanchez Moreno serves as Director of Human Resources of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2013. Before joining the company, he has held various positions in the area of human resources of high level, among them; Director of planning and human development in Grupo Modelo. He previously worked for Cemex as Director of compensation, General Manager of processes and commercial innovation and development and training of executives. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Sociology from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration from IE Business School and a master's degree in human resources from the CEF.

Alejandro Elias Calles Gutierres Mr. Alejandro Elias Calles Gutierres serves as Director of Purchase of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since November 2010. He joined the Company in January 2010. Before that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Agroinsumos Cajeme, Member of the Board of Distrito del Riego in el Rio Yaqui and Secretary of SAGARPA, among others. He holds a degree in Agronomy from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Eduardo Rojas Crespo Mr. Eduardo Rojas Crespo serves as Secretary of the Board of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 2008. He joined the Company in 2004 as Director of Legal Affairs. Before that, he acted as Director of Legal Affairs of Grupo Fimex. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, a postgraduate degree in Environmental Law and a Masters degree in Corporate Law, both from Universidad Anahuac.

Ricardo Aguirre Borboa Mr. Ricardo Aguirre Borboa serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. He served as Independent Member of the Company's Board until April 2007. He was appointed Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company on April 25, 2007. He has acted as Member of the Board of Servicios del Valle del Fuerte SA de CV, el Periodico el Debate, Tepeyac Produce, Inc., Agrobo SA de CV, Agricola Santa Veneranda SPR de RL, Colegio Mochis, Grupo Financiero Banamex and Granja Rab SA de CV. He holds a degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores Monterrey (ITESM).

Arturo Bours Griffith Mr. Arturo Bours Griffith serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. He has also acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qualyplast SA de CV, and Member of the Board of Megacable Holding SAB de CV, Servicios Empresariales del Noroeste SA de CV, and Taxis Aereos del Noroeste SA de CV. He graduated from the University of Arizona.

Octavio Robinson Bours Mr. Octavio Robinson Bours serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1997. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Choya SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Agricultural Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).

Jose Gerardo Robinson Bours Castelo Mr. Jose Gerardo Robinson Bours Castelo serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 23, 2008. He also served as Systems Manager of the Company. He has also served as Member of Grupo Megacable SA de CV, Congeladora Horticola SA de CV, Acuicola Boca SA de CV, Industrias Boca SA de CV and Centro de Servicios Empresariales del Noroeste SA de CV. He has acted as Chairman of Fundacion Mexicana para el Desarrollo Rural and Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey Campus Obregon. He holds a Bachelors degree in Information Technology Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores Monterrey (ITESM).

Juan Salvador Robinson Bours Martinez Mr. Juan Salvador Robinson Bours Martinez serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. In addition, he worked at the Company as Director of Sales. He has also served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Llantas y Accesorios SA de CV and Member of the Board of Megacable Holdings SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Jesus Enrique Robinson Bours Munoz Mr. Jesus Enrique Robinson Bours Munoz serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. He also served as Production Director and Divisional Manager of the Company. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of San Luis Corporacion SA de CV and Megacable Holdings SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Jesus Rodolfo Robinson Bours Munoz Mr. Jesus Rodolfo Robinson Bours Munoz serves as Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He served at the Company as Production Manager in the Northwest and Bajio Divisions, Commercial Manager in Northwest Division and Purchasing Manager in the Bajio Division. He has business experience in agriculture and raising livestock with Agricola Monte Cristo SA de CV, Agricola Rio Yaqui SPR de RL, Agricola Nacapul SPR de RL and Ganadera Cocorena SPR de RL. He acts as President of Centro Cultural Cocorit. He holds a Bachelors degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Arizona.

Mario Javier Robinson Bours Almada Mr. Mario Javier Robinson Bours Almada serves as Honorary Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 23, 2008.

Avelino Fernandez Salido Mr. Avelino Fernandez Salido serves as Independent Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2003. He acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Nacional de Mexico, BBVA Bancomer, Grupo Cajeme Motors SA de CV, Navojoa Motors SA de CV, Turymayo SA de CV and Gasolineras Turymayo SA de CV.

David Gastelum Cazares Mr. David Gastelum Cazares serves as Independent Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He also served as Director of Sales of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992 until 2014. He joined the Company in 1979. He also served as National Sales Director, Director of the Northwest Division and Director of the Mexico City Division. Before joining the Company, He worked at La Hacienda SA de CV as Technical Advisor and as Area Officer for the Southeast Division. He holds a degree in Veterinary Medicine from the School of Veterinary of Medicine of Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Guillermo Ochoa Maciel Mr. Guillermo Ochoa Maciel serves as Independent Director of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. since November 2015. He is the Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of this company. He worked for KPMG Cárdenas Dosal, S.C., for over 36 years (the last 26 as partner of the firm). Since 2015, he is Chairman of the Board and Director of his own Real Estate Development and Consulting firm. He has experience in financial audits, corporate governance (including Sarbanes-Oxley compliance) and equity and debt issuance transactions both in Mexico and internationally (both private entities as filed with the SEC) as well as issues of IFRS and U.S. GAAP. C.P. He holds a degree in accounting from the Universidad de Guadalajara, Mexico.