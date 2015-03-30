Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

Name Description

Kushagra Bajaj Shri. Kushagra Nayan Bajaj is Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Bajaj Corp Limited. He is one of the Promoters of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree of science in economics, political philosophy and finance from the Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA and a masters degree in science in marketing and finance from the Northwestern University, Chicago, USA. He has over 10 years of experience in the consumer and sugar industry. He is director of Bajaj Hindusthan Limited, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar & Industries Limited, Bajaj Capital Ventures Private Limited, Bajaj Eco-Tec Products Limited, Bajaj Trustee Company Private Limited, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited.

Apoorv Bajaj Mr. Apoorv Bajaj is Executive President of Bajaj Corp Limited. He has a bachelors of commerce from the University of Mumbai and has passed the intermediate exams conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has a certificate of e-business from LSS (UK).

D. Maloo Mr. D. K. Maloo serves as Chief Financial Officer of Bajaj Corp Ltd. He served as General Manager - Finance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company till October 21, 2010. He is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is also a qualified company secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has approximately 22 years experience in finance, audit, taxation and legal compliance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. D. K. Maloo was working with BCCL as the general manager-finance.

Hitesh Kanani Mr. Hitesh Kanani, serves as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company. He is a qualified member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Sumit Malhotra Shri. Sumit Malhotra is Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Bajaj Corp Limited. He has been appointed as Managing Director of the company with effect from August 08, 2011. He holds a bachelors degree in pharmacy with honours from Institute of Technology, Benaras Hindu University, Varanasi and a post graduate diploma in business management from IIM, Ahmedabad. He has over 23 years of experience in the FMCG sector. He joined the Company on April 1, 2008 and is responsible for the sales and marketing department of the Company. Prior to joining the Company he was president, sales and marketing of BCCL since 2004.

Dilip Cherian Shri. Dilip Cherian is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bajaj Corp Limited. He holds a bachelors degree in Economics from the Presidency College, University of Calcutta and a masters degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi. Mr. Cherian has standing career in fields including journalism and management consultting. He was also an Economic Consultant in the Bureau of Industrial Costs in the Ministry of Industry, Government of India. Mr. Cherian is also on the board of government and non-profit making organizations like the Advertising Standards Council of India, Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad, JIVA Institute, Governing Council of the National Institute of Design, Honorary Director General of the Centre of Image Management Studies and Apex Committee of Shareholders Education and Grievance Redressal of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. He is director of Perfect Relations Limited, Image Public Relations Private Limited, Imprimis Life PR Private Limited, Perfect PR Communications Services Private Limited, College Hill Perfect Financial Relations Private Limited, Accord Public Relations Private Limited, Spring Sport and Sustainability Private Limited, Webgyor.com Private Limited, Mathew Easow Research Securities Limited, Muzaffar Ali Communications Arts Private Limited, Radio MID Day West (India) Limited, The Advertising Standard Council of India and NISCO Ventures Private Limited.

Gaurav Dalmia Shri. Gaurav Dalmia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Bajaj Corp Limited. He holds a bachelors degree in computer science from Salford University, UK and has completed his masters in business administration with Beta Gamma Sigma honors from Colombia University, USA. He is a member of the Dalmia industrial family which hassubstantial business interests in India, UK and USA. He has co-founded ‘Infinity’. Mr. Dalmia was selected for Tomorrow for the year 2000 by the World Economic Forum. He is director of Debikay Systems Limited, Dalmia Agencies Private Limited, Artech Infosystems Private Limited, First Capital India Limited, Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services Limited, Infinity Technology Investments Private Limited, Infinity Technology Trustee Private Limited, Landmark Landholdings Private Limited, Skylark Consultants (India) Private Limited, Artech Steel Industries Private Limited, India Value Fund Advisors Private Limited, Astir Properties Private Limited, Ansal Landmark Township Private Limited, Vipul SEZ Developers Private Limited, Landmark Hi Tech Development Private Limited, New Line Buildtech Private Limited, Sukhm Infrastructure Private Limited, Plus One Realtors Private Limited, New Line Developers Private Limited, IVF Advisors Private Limited, Landmark Realtech Private Limited, Landmark Property Development Company Limited, Kumar Builders Townships Ventures Private Limited and Kumar Urban Development Limited.