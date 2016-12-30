Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD.TO)

Name Description

Glen Roane Mr. Glen D. Roane serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Roane is a businessman and corporate director who has served as a director of more than 15 public or private companies since 1997 and who also served two terms as a Member of the Alberta Securities Commission. He is also currently a director of Enerplus Corporation, Crown Capital Partners Inc., and GBC American Growth Fund Inc. Prior to 1997, Mr. Roane was employed in the financial services industry with employers including the Toronto Dominion Bank, Lancaster Financial Inc and Burns Fry Limited. Mr. Roane holds a BA and MBA from Queen’s University, in Kingston, Ontario and the ICD.D designation.

Paul Vanderberg Mr. Paul J. Vanderberg is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior thereto, he was Director, Operations of Gator Gypsum, Inc., a division of Gypsum Management & Supply Inc., North America’s largest gypsum board and interior construction products distributor, from January to June, 2016. Previous to this, Mr. Vanderberg spent 14 years as President of Winroc SPI, the construction products division of Superior Plus Inc. Mr. Vanderberg held increasingly senior positions with USG Corporation, with general management responsibilities for operations in the USA, Canada and internationally for the previous 16 years. Mr. Vanderberg holds a BA and MBA from Michigan State University.

Gerald Schiefelbein Mr. Gerald D. (Jerry) Schiefelbein serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of the Company. Prior thereto, Mr. Schiefelbein was the Senior Vice President of Finance of Ivanoe Energy Inc. commencing September 2012 and its Chief Financial Officer commencing November 2009. Previous to this, Mr. Schiefelbein was Chief Financial Officer with BP plc, Integrated Supply & Trading from September 2007 to February 2009 and its Controller from February 2006 to September 2007. Mr. Schiefelbein has a BBA in finance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an MM in finance from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Business.

John Kelly Mr. John G. Kelly serves as Chief Operating Officer of Badger Daylighting Ltd., effective January 1, 2015. Mr. Kelly was the Vice President of Operations - USA from September 2011 until January 1, 2015. Prior thereto, Mr. Kelly was employed by Waste Management Inc. for 18 years holding various positions in hauling, transfer and recycling operations. Mr. Kelly held positions including District Manager, Director of Operations and most recently Midwest Vice President for WM Recycle America. Mr. Kelly holds a BA from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

George Chung Mr. George Chung is Vice-President - Canadian Operations – East of the Company. Previously he had been the Director of Eastern Canada operations since October 2015. Prior thereto, Mr. Chung held the positions of President and Vice-President of Greenvac Inc, a hydrovac recycling facility based in Toronto, Ontario. Previous to this, Mr. Chung worked in the software industry for 10+ years.

Michael Tunney Mr. Michael J. Tunney is Vice President - US Operations - Central of the Company. Prior thereto, Mr. Tunney was employed by Waste Management, Inc for 35 years holding various positions of increasing responsibility in construction, recycling and solid waste management. Mr. Tunney held positions in construction and operations management including Project Manager, Plant Manager, District Manager and Director of Operations.

Mark Lyle Mr. Mark Lyle serves as Vice-President - Canadian Operations - West of the Company, since January 1, 2016. Mr. Lyle has worked with Badger for over 15 years from 1995-2003 and 2009-2016. Mr. Lyle has held positions including Director of Business Development, Regional Manager Western Canada, Regional Manager Eastern Canada, Canadian Sales Manager and Business Development Representative. Between 2003-2009 Mr. Lyle was Canadian Operations Manager for Slider LLC and Technical Sales Manager and Technical Sales Representative for Tesco Energy Services. Prior thereto, Mr. Lyle was a Technical Sales Representative with Pretec Energy Services. Mr. Lyle holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

Elizabeth Peterson Ms. Elizabeth Peterson serves as Vice-President - US Operations - East of the Company. Prior thereto, Mrs. Peterson was employed by Clean Harbors Environmental Services, Inc. for 24 years holding various positions in both sales and operations. Mrs. Peterson held positions including SVP East Region, Vice President Industrial Services and Vice President of InSite Services. Mrs. Peterson holds a BA from Smith College in Northampton, MA as well as a MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Timothy Reiber Mr. Timothy Hammond Reiber serves as Vice-President - US Operations - West of the Company. Prior to that, Mr. Reiber held the roles of Regional Manager and Director of Operations of Badger for the West Region in the US since joining the company in June 2012. Prior to joining Badger, Mr. Reiber was the Senior Regional Director for Factory Motor Parts, a wholesale auto part distributor, overseeing the sales and operations for the Mountain Region. Previous to this, Mr. Reiber was the Operations Manager for Allied Waste in Denver, CO and held various sales and operations roles for Waste Management in the Chicago, IL market. Mr. Reiber holds a BS/BA from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.

David Calnan Mr. David M. Calnan serves as Secretary, Independent Director of Badger Daylighting Ltd. Mr. Calnan is a businessman whose principal business activities are with Rocky Layman Energy Inc., an Alberta based oil and gas company, and Am-Tek Solutions Inc., a private investment management company. Mr. Calnan has been President of Rocky Layman Energy Inc. since 1989 and has been President of Am-Tek Solutions Inc. since 2001. Mr. Calnan has also served as an officer and director of ten other public companies and a number of private companies. Mr. Calnan was a partner with the law firm of Shea Nerland Calnan LLP from 1990 until 2013. Mr. Calnan is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and received his BA from Queen’s University in 1977 and his LLB from the University of Toronto in 1981.

Catherine Best Ms. Catherine M. (Kay) Best serves as Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Best is a corporate director, currently serving on the boards of AltaGas Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Superior Plus Corporation. From 2000 to 2009 Ms. Best was the Executive Vice President, Risk Management & Chief Financial Officer of the Calgary Health Region. Prior to 2000 she was a Corporate Audit Partner with Ernst & Young. She holds a Bachelor of Interior Design degree from the University of Manitoba. Ms. Best is a Chartered Accountant and was awarded her FCA designation in 2005 and her ICD.D in 2009.

Grant Billing Mr. Grant D. Billing serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Billing is a corporate director who has served as a director of more than 9 other public and private companies. Mr. Billing was the Chairman of Superior Plus Corp. from 2011 to 2014 and served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to November 2011 and its Executive Chairman from 1998 to 2006. Prior to that, Mr. Billing held various senior management positions with exploration and production companies including President and Chief Executive Officer of Norcen Energy Resources Limited and Sceptre Resources Incorporated. Mr. Billing is currently a director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and a director of Cortex Business Solutions Inc. Mr. Billing holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Calgary and is a Chartered Accountant.

William Lingard Mr. William John (Bill) Lingard serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lingard is currently a Director of BlackSquare Inc. and was the Chairman of the Board for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) until September 2014. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Operating Officer of URS Corporation in San Francisco from 2013 to 2014; the President, Chief Executive Officer and Board member of Flint Energy Services Limited from 2005 to 2012; the Chief Operating Officer of Nabors Drilling Canada from 2002 to 2005; and the Chief Operating Officer of Enserco Energy Services from 2000 to 2002. Mr. Lingard started his career with Halliburton holding various positions of increasing responsibility from 1982 to 2000 with assignments in the United States and Canada including Country Manager for Halliburton Canada. He served as the Chairman of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) in 2000 and the Chairman of the Executive Oilmen's Association in 2004. Mr. Lingard holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Memorial University in St. John’s, Newfoundland and completed business management courses at the University of Texas.